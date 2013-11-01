FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Nov 1
November 1, 2013 / 2:31 AM / 4 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Nov 1

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian shares edged down and the dollar inched higher in
early trade on Friday after upbeat U.S. economic data prompted
some investors to price in a less dovish policy outlook for the
U.S. Federal Reserve. 
    * The euro nursed heavy losses early in Asia on Friday,
having suffered its biggest one-day drop in over six months as a
shock slowdown in inflation piled pressure on the European
Central Bank to further stimulate the economy. 
    *  Brent crude futures dropped more than $1 on Thursday,
reversing the previous session's gains, as traders booked
profits and turned their focus to the end of the U.S. refinery
maintenance season, which is expected to boost demand for U.S.
crude. 
    * U.S. Treasuries dipped slightly on Thursday as a
surprisingly strong report on Midwest business activity soothed
worries about sluggish fourth-quarter growth after the recent
federal government shutdown. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE 
    * BSE index 21,164.52 (0.62 pct)
    * NSE index 6,299.15 (0.76 pct)
    * Rupee 61.50/51 per dlr (61.235/245 per dlr)
    * 10-year bond yield 8.62 pct (8.57 pct) 
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.18 pct (8.17 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.39 pct (8.38 pct) 
    * Call money 8.70/8.75 pct (8.70/8.75 pct)
     
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    *  Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOC), the country's biggest
refiner, said on Thursday it would cut petrol prices by nearly 2
percent following an appreciation in the rupee and softening
global gasoline prices this month. 
    * The Reserve Bank of India will auction at least 84.20
billion rupees ($1.37 billion) of 10-year state loans on Nov. 5,
it said in a statement on Thursday. 
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    * India October PMI reading. (0500GMT)
    * India October auto sales numbers.
    * India forex reserves, bank lending data
    
               
    MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
    *      
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)    
     For up-to-date prices, double click        
      Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
     62.70-80   61.91     62.85    61.90     High
        
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    Oct. 31*                 $306.06 mln#
    Month-to-date**            $2.55 bln
    Year-to-date**            $16.20 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 31 on
SEBI website.
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.295 rupees)     
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                    Debt             
    Oct. 30                     -$39.49 mln
    Month-to-date                -$2.20 bln
    Year-to-date                 -$7.87 bln
    * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Oct. 31 on SEBI
website.
        
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                  Oct. 31  
    Foreign Banks                       -826.90 mln
    Public Sector Banks                   11.76 bln
    Private Sector Banks                  -4.84 bln
    Mutual Funds                          -5.35 bln 
    Others                                 2.12 bln
    Primary Dealers                       -2.86 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
       LIQUIDITY
    * The RBI accepted all 65 bids for 408.62 billion rupees at
its one-day repo auction. It accepted the sole bid for 750
million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system.Ÿ
 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 428.05 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.13 trillion
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
