Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Nov 11
#Asia
November 11, 2013 / 2:55 AM / 4 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Nov 11

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian shares edged away from a four-week low on Monday,
while the dollar rose against the euro and yen as a surprise
surge in U.S. jobs growth signalled the world's largest economy
was on a firmer footing. 
    * The U.S. dollar held near two-month highs against a basket
of major currencies early in Asia on Monday, having staged a
broad rally after upbeat U.S. jobs data bolstered the case for
the Federal Reserve to scale back stimulus as early as next
month. 
    * Brent oil rose by nearly $2 per barrel on Friday as
traders covered short positions going into the weekend and kept
a close watch over a meeting between Western powers and Iran
over its nuclear programme and renewed violence in Libya. 
    * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday after
stronger-than-forecast October job growth revised expectations
about how soon the Fed could start to scale back its
bond-purchase programme. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE 
    * BSE index 20,666.15 (-0.75 pct)
    * NSE index 6,140.75 (-0.75 pct)
    * Rupee 62.475/485 per dlr (62.41/42 per dlr)
    * 10-year bond yield 8.99 pct (8.85 pct) 
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.36 pct (8.35 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.49 pct (8.47 pct) 
    * Call money 8.75/8.80 pct (8.70/8.75 pct)
     
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * Indians flock to opposition leader Modi as campaign builds
steam 
    * India's state-run oil companies are feeling the pain of
the finance minister's determination to meet his fiscal deficit
target, with officials warning that exploration is under threat
and losses at oil firms could steepen. 
    * Indian steel producers are preparing to increase coal
imports sharply as state governments halt approvals for them to
mine coal because of court investigations into the system for
awarding coal blocks. 
    * Most gold traders in India stayed on the sidelines on
Friday amid high premiums on scarce stocks, while prices of
futures consolidated at the keenly watched 30,000 rupee mark.
 
    * India's central bank has raised the ways and means
advances limit for state governments by 50 percent to 153.60
billion rupees with effect from Monday, it said on Friday.
 
    * Tata Motors Ltd, India's biggest automaker by
revenue, beat analyst estimates with its first quarterly profit
gain in a year as buoyant sales at luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover
Ltd got a lift from new models. 
    
    EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
    * Trade data for October.
    
    MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
    * International banks Standard Chartered Plc and
Citigroup Inc have fallen out with Abu Dhabi-based
telecoms firm Etisalat over $400 million which they
lent to Etisalat's now defunct Indian affiliate, according to
three banking sources familiar with the matter. 
    * Indian Hotels Company (IHC), owner of the Taj
Mahal chain of hotels and resorts, will not pursue its $1.2
billion bid to acquire U.S. luxury hotels group Orient-Express
Hotels, it said on Friday, ending a year-long chase. 
 
    * Mumbai-based IndusInd Bank is seeking a one-year loan of
about $190 million which is being clubbed between seven banks,
sources said. The banks are Barclays, Commerzbank, Doha Bank,
Emirates NBD, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank and Wells Fargo. The
deal was scheduled to close this month. 
    * Axis Bank has raised a $240 million three-year loan via
six banks. All the banks - Arab Banking Corp, CTBC Financial
Holding Co, Credit Agricole, First Gulf Bank, HSBC and Standard
Chartered Bank - took $40 million apiece. The bullet loan was
signed on Oct. 28. Sole bookrunner ICICI Bank has closed three
project finance loans to fund road projects. 
       
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)    
     For up-to-date prices, double click        
      Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
     63.90-95    63.30    64.23     63.35    High
        
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    Nov. 8*                   $65.68 mln
    Month-to-date**           $479.46 mln
    Year-to-date**            $16.68 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 8 on SEBI
website.
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.7300 Indian rupees)    
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                    Debt             
    Nov. 7                      -$75.27 mln
    Month-to-date               -$471.61 mln
    Year-to-date                -$8.34 bln
    * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 8 on SEBI
website.
    
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===========================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount
                                               (mln rupees)
===========================================================
SDL 08.05%, 2019         Interest   Nov 11             80.50 
(PUNJAB) 
SDL 08.11%, 2019         Interest   Nov 11            202.75 
(RAJASTHAN) 
SDL 08.12%, 2019         Interest   Nov 11            406.00 
(TAMIL NADU) 
SDL 08.25%, 2019         Interest   Nov 11            536.25 
(2 States) 
SDL 08.26%, 2019         Interest   Nov 11            539.53 
(UTTAR PRADESH) 
SDL 08.34%, 2017         Interest   Nov 11            145.95 
(KERALA) 
SDL 08.41%, 2020         Interest   Nov 11             84.10 
(PUDUCHERRY) 
SDL 08.42%, 2020         Interest   Nov 11            842.00 
(2 States) 
SDL 08.43%, 2020         Interest   Nov 11            421.50 
(KERALA) 
SDL 08.44%, 2020         Interest   Nov 11            189.90 
(PUNJAB) 
SDL 08.64%, 2021         Interest   Nov 11            172.80 
(PUNJAB) 
SDL 08.65%, 2021         Interest   Nov 11           1167.75 
(4 States) 
SDL 07.87%, 2016         Interest   Nov 12            157.40 
(KERALA) 
SDL 07.89%, 2016         Interest   Nov 12            197.25 
(ANDHRA PRADESH) 
SDL 07.91%, 2016         Interest   Nov 12            197.75 
(MAHARASHTRA) 
SDL 07.93%, 2016         Interest   Nov 12            518.30 
(2 States) 
SDL 07.95%, 2016         Interest   Nov 12            350.31 
(5 States) 
SDL 07.96%, 2016         Interest   Nov 12             51.58 
(JHARKHAND) 
SDL 07.98%, 2016         Interest   Nov 12             22.60 
(MANIPUR) 
SDL 08.00%, 2016         Interest   Nov 12            431.42 
(2 States) 
SDL 08.04%, 2016         Interest   Nov 12             60.19 
(JAMMU & KASHMIR) 
SDL 08.05%, 2016         Interest   Nov 12              6.04 
(MIZORAM) 
SDL 08.10%, 2020         Interest   Nov 12             40.50 
(GOA) 
SDL 08.21%, 2018         Interest   Nov 12             82.10 
(HIMACHAL PRADESH) 
SDL 08.23%, 2018         Interest   Nov 12            390.93 
(2 States) 
SDL 08.25%, 2018         Interest   Nov 12            462.00 
(2 States) 
SDL 08.26%, 2018         Interest   Nov 12            206.50 
(RAJASTHAN) 
SDL 08.28%, 2020         Interest   Nov 12           1242.00 
(3 States) 
SDL 08.30%, 2018         Interest   Nov 12            259.38 
(MADHYA PRADESH) 
SDL 08.42%, 2020         Interest   Nov 12            210.50 
(WEST BENGAL) 
SDL 08.43%, 2020         Interest   Nov 12             42.15 
(MEGHALAYA) 
SDL 08.54%, 2018         Interest   Nov 12             85.40 
(JAMMU & KASHMIR) 
11.83% 2014              Interest   Nov 12           6802.25 
For the full table see: 
   
    
    ISSUANCES
    *  The Reserve Bank of India will sell 120 billion rupees
($1.92 billion) of treasury bills on Nov. 13, which includes 60
billion rupees each of 91-day and 364-day t-bills, it said in a
release on Friday. 
        
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                  Nov. 6  
    Foreign Banks                        -8.6 bln
    Public Sector Banks                  7.7 bln
    Private Sector Banks                 10.45 bln
    Mutual Funds                         2.33 bln 
    Others                               15.73 bln
    Primary Dealers                      -27.57 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
       LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it did not
receive any bids at its three-day reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. 
 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 434.28 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.14 trillion
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
