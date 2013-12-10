FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Dec 10
#New Issues News
December 10, 2013 / 3:15 AM / 4 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Dec 10

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Stocks edged up in early Asian trade on Tuesday, while
tighter money market conditions in the euro zone drove the euro
close to a five-year peak against the yen and a six-week high
against the dollar. 
    * The euro stayed bid in Asia on Tuesday, having scaled a
fresh five-year high on the yen and six-week peak against the
dollar as expectations for further stimulus from the European
Central Bank continued to fade. 
    * Brent crude fell 2 percent on Monday in reaction to
well-supplied markets and limited demand from European refiners,
narrowing the gap between the global and U.S. oil benchmarks to
its slimmest in nearly a month. 
    * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday, aided by two sets
of  Federal Reserve bond purchases, and then conceded most of
those gains as traders focused on upcoming supply. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 21,326.42 (up 1.57 pct)
    * NSE index 6,363.90 (up 1.66 pct)
    * Rupee 61.13/14 per dlr (61.41/42)
    * New 10 year bond yield 8.90 pct (8.85 pct) 
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.43 pct (8.38 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.48 pct (8.45 pct) 
    * Call money 7.75/7.80 pct (7.75/7.80 pct)
       
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    * India is expected to release trade data for November.
There is no fixed date or time for the data release. It could
come anytime in the week ending on Dec. 13.
             
    MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
    * India's largest mortgage lender HDFC aims to raise two- to
three-year money. The deal may materialise this week depending
on market conditions. (IFR)
    * India's foreign investment regulator deferred a decision
on Vodafone Group Plc's proposal to take full ownership
of its Indian unit in a $1.6 billion deal, two government
officials said. 
    
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)    
      For up-to-date prices, double click        
      Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
      61.20-30   61.43    61.39     61.20    High
        
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    Dec. 9*                  $404.77 mln
    Month-to-date**          $568.16 mln
    Year-to-date**            $18.07 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec 6 on SEBI
website.
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.1 rupees) 
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                    Debt             
    Dec. 5                        $61.59 mln
    Month-to-date                $171.28 mln
    Year-to-date                  -$8.66 bln
    * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 6 on SEBI
website.
       
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                Dec. 9  
    Foreign Banks                        7.79 bln
    Public Sector Banks                  7.29 bln
    Private Sector Banks               -15.29 bln
    Mutual Funds                        -2.95 bln 
    Others                              12.00 bln
    Primary Dealers                     -8.95 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
=========================================================== 
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount 

=========================================================== 
SDL 07.32%, 2014         Interest   Dec 10           1559.37 

8.12% 2020               Interest   Dec 10          25172.00 
8.15% 2022               Interest   Dec 11          33822.50 
SDL 06.95%, 2018         Interest   Dec 12            260.63 

SDL 07.00%, 2018         Interest   Dec 12            247.81 

SDL 07.02%, 2018         Interest   Dec 12            246.46 

SDL 07.03%, 2018         Interest   Dec 12            790.88 

SDL 07.10%, 2018         Interest   Dec 12            532.50 

6.05% 2019               Interest   Dec 12           3327.50 
6.17% 2023               Interest   Dec 12           4319.00 
8.83% 2041               Interest   Dec 12          38410.50 
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Dec 12          77160.00 
364 days T-Bill          Redemption Dec 12          50065.00 

    ISSUANCES
PAPER                  AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees)          DATE
Tbills                      120                      Dec. 11
    
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India on Monday accepted all 29 bids
for 200.09 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction through
which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also
accepted all four bids for 29.82 billion rupees at its one-day
reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity
from the banking system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 170.22 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.14 trillion
rupees.


