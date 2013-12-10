Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Dec 10

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Stocks edged up in early Asian trade on Tuesday, while tighter money market conditions in the euro zone drove the euro close to a five-year peak against the yen and a six-week high against the dollar. * The euro stayed bid in Asia on Tuesday, having scaled a fresh five-year high on the yen and six-week peak against the dollar as expectations for further stimulus from the European Central Bank continued to fade. * Brent crude fell 2 percent on Monday in reaction to well-supplied markets and limited demand from European refiners, narrowing the gap between the global and U.S. oil benchmarks to its slimmest in nearly a month. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday, aided by two sets of Federal Reserve bond purchases, and then conceded most of those gains as traders focused on upcoming supply. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,326.42 (up 1.57 pct) * NSE index 6,363.90 (up 1.66 pct) * Rupee 61.13/14 per dlr (61.41/42) * New 10 year bond yield 8.90 pct (8.85 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.43 pct (8.38 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.48 pct (8.45 pct) * Call money 7.75/7.80 pct (7.75/7.80 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India is expected to release trade data for November. There is no fixed date or time for the data release. It could come anytime in the week ending on Dec. 13. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * India's largest mortgage lender HDFC aims to raise two- to three-year money. The deal may materialise this week depending on market conditions. (IFR) * India's foreign investment regulator deferred a decision on Vodafone Group Plc's proposal to take full ownership of its Indian unit in a $1.6 billion deal, two government officials said. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.20-30 61.43 61.39 61.20 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec. 9* $404.77 mln Month-to-date** $568.16 mln Year-to-date** $18.07 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec 6 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.1 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Dec. 5 $61.59 mln Month-to-date $171.28 mln Year-to-date -$8.66 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 6 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 9 Foreign Banks 7.79 bln Public Sector Banks 7.29 bln Private Sector Banks -15.29 bln Mutual Funds -2.95 bln Others 12.00 bln Primary Dealers -8.95 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount =========================================================== SDL 07.32%, 2014 Interest Dec 10 1559.37 8.12% 2020 Interest Dec 10 25172.00 8.15% 2022 Interest Dec 11 33822.50 SDL 06.95%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 260.63 SDL 07.00%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 247.81 SDL 07.02%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 246.46 SDL 07.03%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 790.88 SDL 07.10%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 532.50 6.05% 2019 Interest Dec 12 3327.50 6.17% 2023 Interest Dec 12 4319.00 8.83% 2041 Interest Dec 12 38410.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 12 77160.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 12 50065.00 ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE Tbills 120 Dec. 11 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India on Monday accepted all 29 bids for 200.09 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all four bids for 29.82 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 170.22 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.14 trillion rupees.