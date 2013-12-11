Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Dec 11

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian share markets were idling through another indecisive session on Wednesday as investors booked profits on a range of once-crowded positions, sending the dollar and Wall Street lower, while lifting the euro, bonds and gold. * The dollar wobbled near a six-week low against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, hampered by a growing view that the Federal Reserve needs more positive economic data before it decides to start reducing its monetary stimulus. * U.S. crude rose on Tuesday as market participants digested news of progress toward opening a major pipeline to move oil from the U.S. Midwest to the Gulf, helping drain crude from Cushing, Oklahoma, the pricing point for the futures contract. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as traders covered short positions and portfolio managers, tempted by yields near the high end of the range, extended duration going into year-end. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,255.26 (down 0.33 pct) * NSE index 6,332.85 (down 0.49 pct) * Rupee 61.04/05 per dlr (61.13/14) * New 10 year bond yield 8.84 pct (8.90 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.43 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.48 pct) * Call money 7.0/7.10 pct (7.75/7.80 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian Finance Minister, RBI Governor at economics conference. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday slightly raised its growth forecast for China this year and the next, aided by the impact of government reforms and better prospects for key trading partners. * Indian and Iranian officials are meeting this week to discuss how to unlock the first oil payments to Iran since the United States and other world powers eased sanctions last month in exchange for curbs to Tehran's nuclear programme. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * Heineken NV HEIN.AS, the world's third largest brewer, bought an additional 1.3 percent stake in India's United Breweries UBBW.NS for 2.8 billion rupees ($45.8 million) on the stock market, the National Stock Exchange data showed. * State-run Vijaya Bank has invited arrangers to bid for its offering tomorrow of Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bonds of up to Rs2.5bn (US$41m). Bids need to be submitted by 1130am Indian time. (IFR) * State-owned United Bank of India (UBI) was the first bank to conduct a 10-year new-style bond sale in June. The Rs5bn deal pays a coupon of 8.75% and was entirely bought by the largest state-insurer - Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC). (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.45-48 61.55 61.45 61.35 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec. 10* $64.82 mln Month-to-date** $1.12 bln Year-to-date** $18.62 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec 10 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.1 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Dec. 9 $207.82 mln Month-to-date $379.10 mln Year-to-date -$8.45 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 10 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 10 Foreign Banks 13.96 mln Public Sector Banks 5.03 bln Private Sector Banks -2.40 bln Mutual Funds -3.91 bln Others 891.63 bln Primary Dealers 375.85 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount =========================================================== 8.15% 2022 Interest Dec 11 33822.50 SDL 06.95%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 260.63 SDL 07.00%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 247.81 SDL 07.02%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 246.46 SDL 07.03%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 790.88 SDL 07.10%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 532.50 6.05% 2019 Interest Dec 12 3327.50 6.17% 2023 Interest Dec 12 4319.00 8.83% 2041 Interest Dec 12 38410.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 12 77160.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 12 50065.00 ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE Tbills 120 Dec. 11 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday accepted all 13 bids for 92.81 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 32 bids for 237.28 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 242.66 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.19 trillion rupees.