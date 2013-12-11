FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Dec 11
December 11, 2013 / 2:41 AM / 4 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Dec 11

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian share markets were idling through another indecisive
session on Wednesday as investors booked profits on a range of
once-crowded positions, sending the dollar and Wall Street
lower, while lifting the euro, bonds and gold. 
    * The dollar wobbled near a six-week low against a basket of
currencies on Wednesday, hampered by a growing view that the
Federal Reserve needs more positive economic data before it
decides to start reducing its monetary stimulus. 
    * U.S. crude rose on Tuesday as market participants digested
news of progress toward opening a major pipeline to move oil
from the U.S. Midwest to the Gulf, helping drain crude from
Cushing, Oklahoma, the pricing point for the futures contract.
 
    * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as traders covered
short positions and portfolio managers, tempted by yields near
the high end of the range, extended duration going into
year-end. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 21,255.26 (down 0.33 pct)
    * NSE index 6,332.85 (down 0.49 pct)
    * Rupee 61.04/05 per dlr (61.13/14)
    * New 10 year bond yield 8.84 pct (8.90 pct) 
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.43 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.48 pct) 
    * Call money 7.0/7.10 pct (7.75/7.80 pct)
       
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    * Indian Finance Minister, RBI Governor at economics
conference.
      
        
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday slightly
raised its growth forecast for China this year and the next,
aided by the impact of government reforms and better prospects
for key trading partners. 
    * Indian and Iranian officials are meeting this week to
discuss how to unlock the first oil payments to Iran since the
United States and other world powers eased sanctions last month
in exchange for curbs to Tehran's nuclear programme.
 
    
    MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
    * Heineken NV HEIN.AS, the world's third largest brewer,
bought an additional 1.3 percent stake in India's United
Breweries UBBW.NS for 2.8 billion rupees ($45.8 million) on the
stock market, the National Stock Exchange data showed.
 
    * State-run Vijaya Bank has invited arrangers to bid for its
offering tomorrow of Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bonds of up to
Rs2.5bn (US$41m). Bids need to be submitted by 1130am Indian
time. (IFR)
    * State-owned United Bank of India (UBI) was the first bank
to conduct a 10-year new-style bond sale in June. The Rs5bn deal
pays a coupon of 8.75% and was entirely bought by the largest
state-insurer - Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC). (IFR)
           
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)    
      For up-to-date prices, double click        
      Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
      61.45-48   61.55    61.45     61.35    High
        
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    Dec. 10*                  $64.82 mln
    Month-to-date**            $1.12 bln
    Year-to-date**            $18.62 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec 10 on SEBI
website.
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.1 rupees) 
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                    Debt             
    Dec.  9                      $207.82 mln
    Month-to-date                $379.10 mln
    Year-to-date                  -$8.45 bln
    * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 10 on SEBI
website.
       
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                Dec. 10  
    Foreign Banks                       13.96 mln
    Public Sector Banks                  5.03 bln
    Private Sector Banks                -2.40 bln
    Mutual Funds                        -3.91 bln 
    Others                             891.63 bln
    Primary Dealers                    375.85 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
=========================================================== 
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount 

=========================================================== 
8.15% 2022               Interest   Dec 11          33822.50 
SDL 06.95%, 2018         Interest   Dec 12            260.63 

SDL 07.00%, 2018         Interest   Dec 12            247.81 

SDL 07.02%, 2018         Interest   Dec 12            246.46 

SDL 07.03%, 2018         Interest   Dec 12            790.88 

SDL 07.10%, 2018         Interest   Dec 12            532.50 

6.05% 2019               Interest   Dec 12           3327.50 
6.17% 2023               Interest   Dec 12           4319.00 
8.83% 2041               Interest   Dec 12          38410.50 
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Dec 12          77160.00 
364 days T-Bill          Redemption Dec 12          50065.00 

    ISSUANCES
PAPER                  AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees)          DATE
Tbills                      120                      Dec. 11
    
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday accepted all 13 bids
for 92.81 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction
through which it absorbs excess liquidity into the banking
system. It also accepted all 32 bids for 237.28 billion rupees
at its one-day repo auction through which it injects liquidity
into the banking system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 242.66 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.19 trillion
rupees.

