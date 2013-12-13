FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Dec 13
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#New Issues News
December 13, 2013 / 3:16 AM / 4 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Dec 13

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian markets were jittery on Friday as investors fret
over the outlook for U.S. policy stimulus, though Japanese
stocks drew some comfort from a reversal in the yen which slid
to a seven-month trough on the dollar. 
    * The U.S. dollar rose in Asia on Friday, having made a
solid comeback overnight on upbeat retail sales data while the
Australian dollar took a battering following more jaw boning
from the country's central bank chief. 
    * Brent oil futures tumbled by more than $1 on Thursday as
traders anticipated an increase in Libyan oil supply and
expectations grew that the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon start
to unwind its stimulus program, which has supported commodity
prices. 
    * U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Thursday after
stronger-than-expected retail sales data, which indicated
fourth-quarter domestic growth might be less weak than some had
thought, prompted traders to trim their bond holdings. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 20,925.61 (down 1.16 pct)
    * NSE index 6,237.05 (down 1.12 pct)
    * Rupee 61.81/82 per dlr (61.245/255)
    * New 10 year bond yield 8.85 pct (8.83 pct) 
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.41 pct (8.41 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.42 pct (8.45 pct) 
    * Call money 6.80/6.85 pct (6.90/7.00 pct)
       
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    * India central bank to release bank credit and foreign
exchange reserves data at 1130 GMT.
     
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on
Thursday there was not much room to indulge in monetary policy
accommodation, given inflation was high. 
    * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan on Thursday
said the economy was weaker than the central bank would like,
but added inflation was also higher than what it was comfortable
with. 
    * India's industrial production contracted for
the first time in four months in October in a sign that economic
recovery remains fragile, government data showed on Thursday.
 
        
    MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
    * India's GMR Infrastructure Ltd and contractor
Megawide Construction Corp are the likely winners of
a $400 million airport terminal tender, the biggest so far under
the Philippines' public-private partnership program.
 
           
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)    
      For up-to-date prices, double click        
      Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
     62.60-64   61.93    62.65     62.20    High
        
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    Dec. 12*                  $30.49 mln
    Month-to-date**            $1.35 bln
    Year-to-date**            $18.85 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec 12 on SEBI
website.
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.6 rupees) 
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                    Debt             
    Dec. 11                       $52.43 mln
    Month-to-date                $646.80 mln
    Year-to-date                  -$8.18 bln
    * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 12 on SEBI
website.
       
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                Dec. 12  
    Foreign Banks                       -6.56 mln
    Public Sector Banks                  3.49 bln
    Private Sector Banks                -0.65 bln
    Mutual Funds                        -6.55 bln 
    Others                               3.49 bln
    Primary Dealers                      0.88 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
=========================================================== 
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount 

=========================================================== 
SDL 08.74%, 2021         Interest   Dec 14            152.95 

7.17% 2015               Interest   Dec 14          20076.00 

    ISSUANCES
PAPER                  AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees)          DATE
Tbills                      120                      Dec. 11
    
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday it accepted all 9
bids for 51.06 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
also accepted all 16 bids for 62.86 billion rupees at its
one-day reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess
liquidity into the banking system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 231.17 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.08 trillion
rupees.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.