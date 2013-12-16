FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Dec 16
#New Issues News
December 16, 2013 / 3:01 AM / 4 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Dec 16

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian markets were subdued on Monday at the start of a
week in which investors may finally find out the fate of U.S.
stimulus, in what looks set to be a very close call. 
    * The dollar started trade in Asia on Monday pretty much
where New York left it as investors waited to see if the Federal
Reserve would begin to scale back its massive bond buying
stimulus program this week. 
    * U.S. crude futures fell on Friday on expectations that 
the Federal Reserve could announce a pullback of its bond-buying
program as early as next week. 
    * Long-dated U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday as the
yield curve flattened amid muted inflation. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 20,715.58 (down 1.00 pct)
    * NSE index 6,168.40 (down 1.1 pct)
    * Rupee 62.125/135 per dlr (61.81/82)
    * New 10 year bond yield 8.91 pct (8.85 pct) 
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.51 pct (8.41 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.54 pct (8.42 pct) 
    * Call money 8.00/8.10 pct (6.80/6.85 pct)
       
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    * India's foreign exchange and debt markets are awaiting the
wholesale price-based inflation data due for release at about
0600 GMT for cementing views on the likely outcome of the
central bank's monetary policy review on Wednesday.
     
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * India's GMR Infrastructure Ltd said a deal to
sell its 40 percent stake in Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport
was in progress and not concluded yet, after a local newspaper
reported it had sold the stake for 220 million euro ($302.58
million).  
         
    MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
    * SBI Caps has arranged 55 bln rupees 60-day loan facilities
for 19 Indian fertiliser companies. 
    * The nine mandated banks on Indian Oil Corp's (IOC) $500
mln three-year financing will sign the loan on Monday (December
16), sources said, before launching the deal into syndication
next year. 
               
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)    
      For up-to-date prices, double click        
      Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
     62.60-64   62.53    62.68     62.53    High
        
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    Dec. 13*                  $69.55 mln
    Month-to-date**            $1.74 bln
    Year-to-date**            $19.24 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec 13 on SEBI
website.
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.12 rupees) 
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                    Debt             
    Dec. 12                      -$29.08 mln
    Month-to-date                $617.72 mln
    Year-to-date                  -$8.47 bln
    * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 12 on SEBI
website.
       
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                Dec. 13  
    Foreign Banks                       -2.64 mln
    Public Sector Banks                  6.74 bln
    Private Sector Banks                 1.30 bln
    Mutual Funds                       -12.30 bln 
    Others                              10.68 bln
    Primary Dealers                     -3.78 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
=========================================================== 
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount 

=========================================================== 
SDL 07.33%, 2015         Interest   Dec 16            132.36 

SDL 07.35%, 2015         Interest   Dec 16             76.99 

SDL 07.39%, 2015         Interest   Dec 16            805.93 

SDL 07.81%, 2016         Interest   Dec 16            132.77 

SDL 07.89%, 2016         Interest   Dec 16             65.67 

SDL 07.93%, 2016         Interest   Dec 16            320.68 

SDL 07.94%, 2016         Interest   Dec 16            180.81 

SDL 07.99%, 2016         Interest   Dec 16             76.93 

SDL 07.74%, 2023         Interest   Dec 19            193.50 

SDL 07.76%, 2023         Interest   Dec 19             19.40 

SDL 07.77%, 2023         Interest   Dec 19           1554.00 

SDL 07.78%, 2023         Interest   Dec 19            389.00 

SDL 07.82%, 2023         Interest   Dec 19            782.00 

SDL 07.83%, 2023         Interest   Dec 19            117.45 

SDL 08.39%, 2017         Interest   Dec 19            314.63 

SDL 08.40%, 2017         Interest   Dec 19            126.00 

SDL 08.41%, 2017         Interest   Dec 19            378.45 

SDL 08.42%, 2017         Interest   Dec 19             86.66 

SDL 08.43%, 2017         Interest   Dec 19            210.75 

SDL 08.58%, 2017         Interest   Dec 19            131.73 

SDL 08.89%, 2022         Interest   Dec 19            444.50 

SDL 08.90%, 2022         Interest   Dec 19           1585.31 

SDL 08.93%, 2022         Interest   Dec 19            379.53 

SDL 08.99%, 2022         Interest   Dec 19            449.50 

SDL 09.00%, 2022         Interest   Dec 19            495.00 

SDL 09.01%, 2022         Interest   Dec 19            225.25 

SDL 09.03%, 2022         Interest   Dec 19            903.00 

91 days T-Bill           Redemption Dec 19         111030.00 
182 days T-Bill          Redemption Dec 19          50010.00 
SDL 08.45%, 2017         Interest   Dec 20            380.25 

SDL 08.46%, 2017         Interest   Dec 20            211.50 

SDL 08.48%, 2017         Interest   Dec 20            440.79 

SDL 08.49%, 2017         Interest   Dec 20            265.31 

SDL 08.52%, 2017         Interest   Dec 20            170.83 

SDL 08.57%, 2017         Interest   Dec 20             42.85 

SDL 08.89%, 2022         Interest   Dec 20            711.20 

SDL 08.90%, 2022         Interest   Dec 20             89.00 

SDL 08.91%, 2022         Interest   Dec 20            356.40 

SDL 08.92%, 2022         Interest   Dec 20            669.00 

SDL 08.95%, 2022         Interest   Dec 20            223.75 

SDL 08.78%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21            676.06 

SDL 08.79%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21            879.00 

SDL 08.80%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21           1284.36 

SDL 08.81%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21            572.65 

SDL 08.83%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21            176.60 

SDL 08.88%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21            222.00 

SDL 08.90%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21             66.75 

7.34% FRB 2020           Interest   Dec 21           4771.00


    ISSUANCES
PAPER                  AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees)          DATE
Tbill                   120                            Dec 18
        
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday the total repo
borrowing stands at 302.24 billion rupees at its three-day
evening repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system.   
    It also accepted all 2 bids for 46.5 billion rupees at its 
three-day reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess 
liquidity from the banking system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rise to 295.47 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.14 trillion
rupees.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
