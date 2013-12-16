Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Dec 16

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian markets were subdued on Monday at the start of a week in which investors may finally find out the fate of U.S. stimulus, in what looks set to be a very close call. * The dollar started trade in Asia on Monday pretty much where New York left it as investors waited to see if the Federal Reserve would begin to scale back its massive bond buying stimulus program this week. * U.S. crude futures fell on Friday on expectations that the Federal Reserve could announce a pullback of its bond-buying program as early as next week. * Long-dated U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday as the yield curve flattened amid muted inflation. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,715.58 (down 1.00 pct) * NSE index 6,168.40 (down 1.1 pct) * Rupee 62.125/135 per dlr (61.81/82) * New 10 year bond yield 8.91 pct (8.85 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.51 pct (8.41 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.54 pct (8.42 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.10 pct (6.80/6.85 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India's foreign exchange and debt markets are awaiting the wholesale price-based inflation data due for release at about 0600 GMT for cementing views on the likely outcome of the central bank's monetary policy review on Wednesday. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's GMR Infrastructure Ltd said a deal to sell its 40 percent stake in Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport was in progress and not concluded yet, after a local newspaper reported it had sold the stake for 220 million euro ($302.58 million). MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * SBI Caps has arranged 55 bln rupees 60-day loan facilities for 19 Indian fertiliser companies. * The nine mandated banks on Indian Oil Corp's (IOC) $500 mln three-year financing will sign the loan on Monday (December 16), sources said, before launching the deal into syndication next year. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.60-64 62.53 62.68 62.53 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec. 13* $69.55 mln Month-to-date** $1.74 bln Year-to-date** $19.24 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec 13 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.12 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Dec. 12 -$29.08 mln Month-to-date $617.72 mln Year-to-date -$8.47 bln * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Dec. 12 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 13 Foreign Banks -2.64 mln Public Sector Banks 6.74 bln Private Sector Banks 1.30 bln Mutual Funds -12.30 bln Others 10.68 bln Primary Dealers -3.78 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount =========================================================== SDL 07.33%, 2015 Interest Dec 16 132.36 SDL 07.35%, 2015 Interest Dec 16 76.99 SDL 07.39%, 2015 Interest Dec 16 805.93 SDL 07.81%, 2016 Interest Dec 16 132.77 SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest Dec 16 65.67 SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest Dec 16 320.68 SDL 07.94%, 2016 Interest Dec 16 180.81 SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Dec 16 76.93 SDL 07.74%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 193.50 SDL 07.76%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 19.40 SDL 07.77%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 1554.00 SDL 07.78%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 389.00 SDL 07.82%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 782.00 SDL 07.83%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 117.45 SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 314.63 SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 126.00 SDL 08.41%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 378.45 SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 86.66 SDL 08.43%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 210.75 SDL 08.58%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 131.73 SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 444.50 SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 1585.31 SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 379.53 SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 449.50 SDL 09.00%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 495.00 SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 225.25 SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 903.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 19 111030.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 19 50010.00 SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 380.25 SDL 08.46%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 211.50 SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 440.79 SDL 08.49%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 265.31 SDL 08.52%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 170.83 SDL 08.57%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 42.85 SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 711.20 SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 89.00 SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 356.40 SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 669.00 SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 223.75 SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 676.06 SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 879.00 SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 1284.36 SDL 08.81%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 572.65 SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 176.60 SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 222.00 SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 66.75 7.34% FRB 2020 Interest Dec 21 4771.00 ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees) DATE Tbill 120 Dec 18 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday the total repo borrowing stands at 302.24 billion rupees at its three-day evening repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all 2 bids for 46.5 billion rupees at its three-day reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rise to 295.47 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.14 trillion rupees.