Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Dec 17
#New Issues News
December 17, 2013 / 2:55 AM / 4 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Dec 17

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian shares got off to a promising start on Tuesday on
the back of rising U.S. manufacturing output and a jump in euro
zone business activity, ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve
policy decision later this week. 
    * The euro held the upper hand on Tuesday after surprisingly
strong euro zone manufacturing data, while uncertainty over when
the Federal Reserve would start to trim its economic stimulus
programme kept the dollar on the defensive. 
    * Brent crude oil rose by 1.5 percent on Monday, lifted by
expectations for rising demand that sprang from stronger
European economic data, while supplies from Libya remained
sharply curtailed. 
    *  U.S. Treasuries prices fell Monday following mixed
manufacturing data as investors awaited a policy statement from
the Federal Reserve later this week. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 20,659.52 (down 0.27 pct)
    * NSE index 6,154.70 (down 0.22 pct)
    * Rupee 61.73/74 per dlr (62.125/135)
    * New 10 year bond yield 8.87 pct (8.91 pct) 
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.48 pct (8.51 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.53 pct (8.54 pct) 
    * Call money 7.75/7.80 pct (8.00/8.10 pct)
       
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan will preside
over an event where Harvard University professor Kenneth Rogoff
will talk about policy debates in the aftermath of the financial
crisis from 16:00-1800 IST.
             
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * Surging vegetable prices led India's wholesale price
inflation to a 14-month high in November, reinforcing
expectations the central bank will have to raise interest rates
again this week at a time the country's economy is flagging.
 
             
    MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
    * Some 12 banks have joined general syndication of the $500
mln six-year loan for Indian state-owned Bharat Petroleum
Corporation, sources said. 
    * Canara Bank is to raise up to 15 bln rupees of Tier 2
capital in a Basel III-compatible financing, according to a
stock exchange filing.
    * IL&FS Infra Asset Management has raised 7.5 bln rupees for
the IL&FS Infrastructure Debt Fund, the company told the stock
exchange on Monday. 
    * Corporation Bank shareholders have approved a qualified
institutional placement to raise up to 10 bln rupees. 
    * Punjab National Bank shareholders have approved the issue
of 8.6 mln shares to the government at 581.63 rupees a share.
 
    * GlaxoSmithKline is to raise its stake in its Indian
pharmaceutical unit to up to 75 pct from 50.7 pct. 
                      
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)    
      For up-to-date prices, double click        
      Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
     62.16-19   62.30    62.25     62.14    High
        
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    Dec. 16                   $25.85 mln
    Month-to-date**           $1.74 bln
    Year-to-date**            $19.24 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Dec
13 on SEBI website.
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.73 rupees) 
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                    Debt             
    Dec. 12                      -$29.08 mln
    Month-to-date                $617.72 mln
    Year-to-date                  -$8.47 bln
    * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 13
on SEBI website.
       
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                Dec. 16  
    Foreign Banks                       -1.84 bln
    Public Sector Banks                  1.61 bln
    Private Sector Banks                 1.66 bln
    Mutual Funds                         0.00  
    Others                               4.57 bln
    Primary Dealers                     -6.00 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
=========================================================== 
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount 

=========================================================== 
SDL 07.74%, 2023         Interest   Dec 19            193.50 

SDL 07.76%, 2023         Interest   Dec 19             19.40 

SDL 07.77%, 2023         Interest   Dec 19           1554.00 

SDL 07.78%, 2023         Interest   Dec 19            389.00 

SDL 07.82%, 2023         Interest   Dec 19            782.00 

SDL 07.83%, 2023         Interest   Dec 19            117.45 

SDL 08.39%, 2017         Interest   Dec 19            314.63 

SDL 08.40%, 2017         Interest   Dec 19            126.00 

SDL 08.41%, 2017         Interest   Dec 19            378.45 

SDL 08.42%, 2017         Interest   Dec 19             86.66 

SDL 08.43%, 2017         Interest   Dec 19            210.75 

SDL 08.58%, 2017         Interest   Dec 19            131.73 

SDL 08.89%, 2022         Interest   Dec 19            444.50 

SDL 08.90%, 2022         Interest   Dec 19           1585.31 

SDL 08.93%, 2022         Interest   Dec 19            379.53 

SDL 08.99%, 2022         Interest   Dec 19            449.50 

SDL 09.00%, 2022         Interest   Dec 19            495.00 

SDL 09.01%, 2022         Interest   Dec 19            225.25 

SDL 09.03%, 2022         Interest   Dec 19            903.00 

91 days T-Bill           Redemption Dec 19         111030.00 
182 days T-Bill          Redemption Dec 19          50010.00 
SDL 08.45%, 2017         Interest   Dec 20            380.25 

SDL 08.46%, 2017         Interest   Dec 20            211.50 

SDL 08.48%, 2017         Interest   Dec 20            440.79 

SDL 08.49%, 2017         Interest   Dec 20            265.31 

SDL 08.52%, 2017         Interest   Dec 20            170.83 

SDL 08.57%, 2017         Interest   Dec 20             42.85 

SDL 08.89%, 2022         Interest   Dec 20            711.20 

SDL 08.90%, 2022         Interest   Dec 20             89.00 

SDL 08.91%, 2022         Interest   Dec 20            356.40 

SDL 08.92%, 2022         Interest   Dec 20            669.00 

SDL 08.95%, 2022         Interest   Dec 20            223.75 

SDL 08.78%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21            676.06 

SDL 08.79%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21            879.00 

SDL 08.80%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21           1284.36 

SDL 08.81%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21            572.65 

SDL 08.83%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21            176.60 

SDL 08.88%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21            222.00 

SDL 08.90%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21             66.75 

7.34% FRB 2020           Interest   Dec 21           4771.00


    ISSUANCES
PAPER                  AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees)          DATE
Tbill                   120                            Dec 18
Bonds                   150                            Dec 20
State loans             122.6                          Dec 17
                
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
58 bids for 384.50 billion rupees ($6.19 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system. It accepted both bids for 8.03 billion rupees
($129.2 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through
which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking system. 
 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 264.95 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI marginally lower at
3.11 trillion rupees.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
