Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Dec 18
#New Issues News
December 18, 2013 / 3:01 AM / 4 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Dec 18

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian shares were tentative on Wednesday as investors
waited with bated breath to hear when the U.S. Federal Reserve
will begin unwinding its massive stimulus, a major driver for
global risk assets in recent years. 
    * The dollar was on the back foot against the euro and the
yen on Wednesday as traders cautiously looked to what the
Federal Reserve will do with its stimulus -- a major force that
has simultaneously underpinned riskier global assets and
restrained the dollar in recent years. 
    * Brent oil fell by nearly $1 on Tuesday, pressured by the
spectre of the U.S. Federal Reserve tapering its monetary
stimulus program. U.S. oil also ended lower, but not by as much,
tightening the spread between the two benchmarks. 
    * U.S. government bond prices held on to gains Tuesday after
the Treasury sold $32 billion in two-year notes on good demand
and investors waited for a policy statement from the Federal
Reserve later this week. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 20,612.14 (down 0.23 pct)
    * NSE index 6,139.05 (down 0.25 pct)
    * Rupee 62.01/02 per dlr (61.73/74)
    * New 10 year bond yield 8.91 pct (8.87 pct) 
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.50 pct (8.48 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.56 pct (8.53 pct) 
    * Call money 8.70/8.75 pct (7.75/7.80 pct)
       
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    * The Reserve Bank of India announces mid-quarter policy
review at 0530 GMT, ahead of the Fed's FOMC statement
    * RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to hold a news conference at
11:15 am India time (0545 GMT)
             
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * Indian police removed concrete security barriers outside
the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday in apparent retaliation
for the treatment of an Indian diplomat who was strip-searched
after her arrest in New York last week. 
    * India's central bank has proposed rules to help banks
recover bad debts, including stricter treatment of delinquent
corporate borrowers, in an effort to ease the financial stress
on banks as the Indian economy slows. 
                         
    MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
    * Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank,
HSBC, JP Morgan, SBI Capital and UBS have been shortlisted to
manage the 96 bln rupees ($1.5 bln) qualified institutional
placement of State Bank of India. 
                          
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)    
      For up-to-date prices, double click        
      Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
     62.08-12   62.23    62.31     62.03    High
        
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    Dec. 17                   $40.30 mln
    Month-to-date**           $1.35 bln
    Year-to-date**            $18.85 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Dec
17 on SEBI website.
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.01 rupees) 
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                    Debt             
    Dec. 16                      -$25.34 mln
    Month-to-date                $592.38 mln
    Year-to-date                  -$8.24 bln
    * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 17
on SEBI website.
       
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                Dec. 17  
    Foreign Banks                      -12.17 bln
    Public Sector Banks                  5.83 bln
    Private Sector Banks                 2.82 bln
    Mutual Funds                        -2.25 bln
    Others                               5.34 bln
    Primary Dealers                      0.42 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
=========================================================== 
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount 

=========================================================== 
SDL 07.74%, 2023         Interest   Dec 19            193.50 

SDL 07.76%, 2023         Interest   Dec 19             19.40 

SDL 07.77%, 2023         Interest   Dec 19           1554.00 

SDL 07.78%, 2023         Interest   Dec 19            389.00 

SDL 07.82%, 2023         Interest   Dec 19            782.00 

SDL 07.83%, 2023         Interest   Dec 19            117.45 

SDL 08.39%, 2017         Interest   Dec 19            314.63 

SDL 08.40%, 2017         Interest   Dec 19            126.00 

SDL 08.41%, 2017         Interest   Dec 19            378.45 

SDL 08.42%, 2017         Interest   Dec 19             86.66 

SDL 08.43%, 2017         Interest   Dec 19            210.75 

SDL 08.58%, 2017         Interest   Dec 19            131.73 

SDL 08.89%, 2022         Interest   Dec 19            444.50 

SDL 08.90%, 2022         Interest   Dec 19           1585.31 

SDL 08.93%, 2022         Interest   Dec 19            379.53 

SDL 08.99%, 2022         Interest   Dec 19            449.50 

SDL 09.00%, 2022         Interest   Dec 19            495.00 

SDL 09.01%, 2022         Interest   Dec 19            225.25 

SDL 09.03%, 2022         Interest   Dec 19            903.00 

91 days T-Bill           Redemption Dec 19         111030.00 
182 days T-Bill          Redemption Dec 19          50010.00 
SDL 08.45%, 2017         Interest   Dec 20            380.25 

SDL 08.46%, 2017         Interest   Dec 20            211.50 

SDL 08.48%, 2017         Interest   Dec 20            440.79 

SDL 08.49%, 2017         Interest   Dec 20            265.31 

SDL 08.52%, 2017         Interest   Dec 20            170.83 

SDL 08.57%, 2017         Interest   Dec 20             42.85 

SDL 08.89%, 2022         Interest   Dec 20            711.20 

SDL 08.90%, 2022         Interest   Dec 20             89.00 

SDL 08.91%, 2022         Interest   Dec 20            356.40 

SDL 08.92%, 2022         Interest   Dec 20            669.00 

SDL 08.95%, 2022         Interest   Dec 20            223.75 

SDL 08.78%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21            676.06 

SDL 08.79%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21            879.00 

SDL 08.80%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21           1284.36 

SDL 08.81%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21            572.65 

SDL 08.83%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21            176.60 

SDL 08.88%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21            222.00 

SDL 08.90%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21             66.75 

7.34% FRB 2020           Interest   Dec 21           4771.00


    ISSUANCES
PAPER                  AMOUNT (In Bln Rupees)          DATE
Tbill                   120                            Dec 18
Bonds                   150                            Dec 20

                
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
57 bids for 374.22 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.
    It accepted both bids for 11.05 billion rupees ($178.47
million) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it
drains liquidity from the banking system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rise to 367.17 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI marginally higher at
3.44 trillion rupees.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.