Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Dec 19
#New Issues News
December 19, 2013 / 3:01 AM / 4 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Dec 19

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian share markets rallied on Thursday as a Federal
Reserve commitment to low rates offset a long-dreaded decision
to taper stimulus, sending Wall Street to record heights and the
dollar galloping above 104.00 yen for the first time since 2008.
 
    *  The dollar was hoisted to a more than five-year high
against the yen on Thursday after the Federal Reserve started to
dial back its massive bond-buying stimulus, giving markets a
strong signal that the U.S. economy was growing at a healthy
clip. 
    * Brent crude oil futures on Wednesday shrugged off the U.S.
Federal Reserve's decision to begin tapering its stimulus
programme, maintaining gains that widened its premium to U.S.
crude. 
    *  U.S. Treasuries prices slipped after the Federal Reserve
announced it would start dialling back its monthly bond-buying
program by $10 billion and signalled that it may keep its key
interest rate extremely low even longer than previously
promised. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 20,859.86 (up 1.2 pct)
    * NSE index 6,217.15 (up 1.27 pct)
    * Rupee 62.09/10 per dlr (62.01/02)
    * 10-year bond yield 8.78 pct (8.91 pct)  
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.50 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.44 pct (8.56 pct) 
    * Call money 9.00/9.05 pct (8.70/8.75 pct)
       
         
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry called a top Indian
official to express regret about the case of an Indian diplomat
strip-searched after her arrest in New York last week on charges
including visa fraud. 
    *  India may conduct its 500-billion-rupee ($8 billion) debt
switch programme mostly with buy-and-hold insurance companies, a
central bank official said on Wednesday, potentially helping
take pressure off the country's bond markets. 
                             
    MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
    * The Mumbai High Court has ordered cloud computing company
Zenith Infotech to be wound up, after it defaulted on its
convertible bonds despite raising funds and earmarking them for
redemption payments. 
                              
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)    
      For up-to-date prices, double click        
      Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
     62.35-39   62.23    62.57     62.90    High
        
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    Dec. 18                   $193.04 mln
    Month-to-date**           $1.56 bln
    Year-to-date**            $19.06 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Dec
17 on SEBI website.
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.09 rupees) 
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                    Debt             
    Dec. 17                      -$74.16 mln
    Month-to-date                $518.22 mln
    Year-to-date                  -$8.31 bln
    * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 18
on SEBI website.
       
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                Dec. 18  
    Foreign Banks                       -2.79 bln
    Public Sector Banks                -16.92 bln
    Private Sector Banks                 6.15 bln
    Mutual Funds                         0.39 bln
    Others                               3.63 bln
    Primary Dealers                      9.55 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
=========================================================== 
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount 

=========================================================== 
SDL 07.74%, 2023         Interest   Dec 19            193.50 

SDL 07.76%, 2023         Interest   Dec 19             19.40 

SDL 07.77%, 2023         Interest   Dec 19           1554.00 

SDL 07.78%, 2023         Interest   Dec 19            389.00 

SDL 07.82%, 2023         Interest   Dec 19            782.00 

SDL 07.83%, 2023         Interest   Dec 19            117.45 

SDL 08.39%, 2017         Interest   Dec 19            314.63 

SDL 08.40%, 2017         Interest   Dec 19            126.00 

SDL 08.41%, 2017         Interest   Dec 19            378.45 

SDL 08.42%, 2017         Interest   Dec 19             86.66 

SDL 08.43%, 2017         Interest   Dec 19            210.75 

SDL 08.58%, 2017         Interest   Dec 19            131.73 

SDL 08.89%, 2022         Interest   Dec 19            444.50 

SDL 08.90%, 2022         Interest   Dec 19           1585.31 

SDL 08.93%, 2022         Interest   Dec 19            379.53 

SDL 08.99%, 2022         Interest   Dec 19            449.50 

SDL 09.00%, 2022         Interest   Dec 19            495.00 

SDL 09.01%, 2022         Interest   Dec 19            225.25 

SDL 09.03%, 2022         Interest   Dec 19            903.00 

91 days T-Bill           Redemption Dec 19         111030.00 
182 days T-Bill          Redemption Dec 19          50010.00 
SDL 08.45%, 2017         Interest   Dec 20            380.25 

SDL 08.46%, 2017         Interest   Dec 20            211.50 

SDL 08.48%, 2017         Interest   Dec 20            440.79 

SDL 08.49%, 2017         Interest   Dec 20            265.31 

SDL 08.52%, 2017         Interest   Dec 20            170.83 

SDL 08.57%, 2017         Interest   Dec 20             42.85 

SDL 08.89%, 2022         Interest   Dec 20            711.20 

SDL 08.90%, 2022         Interest   Dec 20             89.00 

SDL 08.91%, 2022         Interest   Dec 20            356.40 

SDL 08.92%, 2022         Interest   Dec 20            669.00 

SDL 08.95%, 2022         Interest   Dec 20            223.75 

SDL 08.78%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21            676.06 

SDL 08.79%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21            879.00 

SDL 08.80%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21           1284.36 

SDL 08.81%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21            572.65 

SDL 08.83%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21            176.60 

SDL 08.88%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21            222.00 

SDL 08.90%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21             66.75 

7.34% FRB 2020           Interest   Dec 21           4771.00


    ISSUANCES
PAPER                  AMOUNT (in bln rupees)          DATE
Bonds                   150                            Dec 20
                
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 59 bids for 382.2 billion rupees ($6.17 billion) at its
one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system. It did not get any bids at its one-day
reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess cash from
the banking system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rise to 417.19 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI lower at 3.24
trillion rupees.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

