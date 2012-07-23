FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch-July 23
July 23, 2012 / 2:43 AM / 5 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch-July 23

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Shares fell and the euro stayed vulnerable after hitting
fresh lows early on Monday in Asia as concerns grew about
Spain's ability to stave off a sovereign bailout. 
    * The euro fell to a near 12-year trough on the yen
and plumbed record lows versus its Australian counterpart on
Monday, starting the new week under pressure on persistent fears
that Spain will eventually need a full sovereign bailout. 
    * Oil prices fell on Friday, snapping a string of seven
straight higher settlements, as the euro zone debt crisis
brought economic concerns back in focus and strengthened the
dollar. 
 
    OVERNIGHT NEWS 
    * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the priority
sector lending target for foreign banks with 20 branches or more
to 40 percent from 32 percent in a phased manner over a maximum
period of five years starting April 1, 2013. 
    * Pranab Mukherjee, the former finance minister of India and
a senior leader of the ruling Congress party, has been elected
as the new president, a government official said on Sunday.
 
    * Maruti Suzuki has no idea when a factory hit by
a deadly riot this week will reopen, the Indian carmaker's
chairman acknowledged on Saturday, saying it was impossible to
import extra vehicles or shift lost production to another plant.
 
    * India's monsoon rains have revived and are expected to
remain active at least until the end of this month, weather
officials said on Friday, easing risks of a drought for now and
helping planting to pick up momentum. 
    * India received bids worth 153.13 billion rupees in unused
foreign debt limits for government and corporate bonds, out of
302.03 billion rupee limits on offer, according to three market
sources on Friday. 
       
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
    * U.S. Deputy Defence Secretary in Delhi. (0830GMT)
                           
    EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS
    * India's Reliance Communications has shelved a
planned Singapore initial public offering by its undersea cable
unit to raise up to $1 billion, with unfavourable market
conditions dealing a blow to its efforts to ease a heavy debt
load. 
    * Reliance Industries is offering its highest
pricing to secure the latest $1.5 billion syndicated loan. The
historically high top-level all-in pricing of 245bp-265bp over
Libor that tycoon Mukesh Ambani's Reliance is paying shows the
higher borrowing costs that other Indian companies will have to
pay in the coming months.(IFR)
    * Religare Health Trust, a $500 million business trust
comprising Indian hospital assets, is expected to list in
Singapore in August or September, with the market expecting it
to pay a yield of 8 percent or above.(IFR)
    * Share sale of state-run Steel Authority of India 
has been approved that will enable the government to offload up
to 10.82 percent of the company. The sale would fetch about $750
million at current share price of 93.4 rupees. No time limit has
been set for the sale.(IFR)
    * Gitanjali Gems raised $57.2 million from a
six-year external commercial borrowing. Bookrunner IDBI Bank
provided US$47.2 million for the facility, while the rest was
taken up by Bank of Baroda. Proceeds were used for the
redemption of foreign currency convertible bonds.(IFR)
    * HDFC Bank raised $60 million from a three-year
facility bookrun by Chinatrust Financial Holding and Taiwan
Cooperative Bank which committed US$15m apiece. Mega
International Commercial Bank Co and Bank of Taiwan came in as
arrangers and provided $10 million each, while Taiwan Business
Bank and Export Import Bank of Republic of China committed $5
million each as participants.(IFR)

    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) 
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 
    Close    Open   High Low   Volume
    55.61-66 55.45 55.70 55.50  High
    
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 
    July 20*            1.78 bln  
    Month-to-date**     92.54 bln 
    Year-to-date**    512.47 bln
    * Provisional NSE data
    ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 20, as submitted
by custodians)
    
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  
                Debt        
    July 19          1.66 bln         
    Month-to-date  15.13 bln        
    Year-to-date  223.74 bln        
    Source: SEBI (reporting date as of July 20, as submitted by
custodians)
        
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                              July 20
    Foreign Banks                -2.78 bln
    Public Sector Banks              -2.89 bln
    Private Sector Banks             -1.48 bln
    Mutual Funds                      8.00 bln 
    Others                            3.44 bln
    Primary Dealers                  -4.25 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
  
  BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS     
SDL 07.84%, 2018         Interest   Jul 25            215.34 
(RAJASTHAN) 
SDL 07.85%, 2018         Interest   Jul 25            294.38 
(TAMIL NADU) 
SDL 07.86%, 2018         Interest   Jul 25            179.25 
(PUNJAB) 
SDL 07.87%, 2018         Interest   Jul 25           1042.78 
(3 States) 
SDL 07.89%, 2018         Interest   Jul 25            927.08 
(2 States) 
SDL 07.90%, 2018         Interest   Jul 25             69.92 
(PUDUCHERRY) 
SDL 07.92%, 2018         Interest   Jul 25            198.00 
(ANDHRA PRADESH) 
SDL 07.97%, 2018         Interest   Jul 25             98.03 
(ASSAM) 
SDL 07.98%, 2018         Interest   Jul 25             39.90 
(JAMMU & KASHMIR) 
SDL 08.60%, 2022         Interest   Jul 25            150.50 
(3 States) 
SDL 08.65%, 2022         Interest   Jul 25            540.63 
(KARNATAKA) 
SDL 08.66%, 2022         Interest   Jul 25           1818.60 
(3 States) 
SDL 08.67%, 2022         Interest   Jul 25            108.38 
(PUNJAB) 
SDL 08.70%, 2022         Interest   Jul 25            600.30 
(KERALA) 
SDL 08.71%, 2022         Interest   Jul 25            326.63 
(HARYANA) 
SDL 08.72%, 2022         Interest   Jul 25            558.52 
(BIHAR) 
SDL 08.73%, 2022         Interest   Jul 25            654.75 
(MADHYA PRADESH) 
7.17% FRB 2035           Interest   Jul 25            125.48 
For full table, see 
   
    
    WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)
MATURITIES          DATE        AMOUNT
91-Day T-Bills      July 25       70 bln
182-Day T-Bills     July 25       50 bln                   
     
    LIQUIDITY, as of July 20
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
28 bids for 592.10 billion rupees at its three-day repo
auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It also accepted a sole bid for 50 million rupees at the
three-day reverse repo auction. 
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI steady at 215.22 bln
rupees 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.2 trln
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
