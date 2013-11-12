FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Nov 12
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 12, 2013 / 2:31 AM / 4 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Nov 12

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian shares held steady on Tuesday, with investors
turning their attention to the Chinese Communist Party
policy-meeting for clues to China's economic agenda for the next
decade, while the dollar's two-day rally against the euro came
to a halt. 
    * The euro clung on to modest gains early in Asia on Tuesday
after a lacklustre overnight session that saw investors trim
bearish positions in the common currency following a heavy
selloff last week. 
    * Brent crude oil prices rose more than $1 per barrel on
Monday after Iran and six world powers fell short of reaching a
deal on Tehran's nuclear program. Brent settled $1.28 per barrel
higher at $106.40, after trading as high as $106.47.  
    * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday after
stronger-than-forecast October job growth revised expectations
about how soon the Federal Reserve could start to scale back its
bond-purchase program aimed at stimulating the economy. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE 
    * BSE index 20,490.96 (-0.85 pct)
    * NSE index 6,078.80 (-1.01 pct)
    * Rupee 63.24/25 per dlr (62.475/485 per dlr)
    * 10-year bond yield 8.95 pct (8.99 pct) 
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.43 pct (8.36 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.58 pct (8.49 pct) 
    * Call money 8.75/8.80 pct (8.75/8.80 pct)
     
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * Iraq is willing to double the credit period on crude sales
to 60 days if Indian refiners buy more in 2014, the head of
refineries at Hindustan Petroleum said on Monday.
 
    * India's central bank said it would allow foreign
institutional investors (FIIs) to invest up to $5 billion in
credit-enhanced bonds issued locally by Indian companies.
 
    * The Reserve Bank of India's net sales in the spot foreign
exchange market rose to $3.55 billion in September from $2.46
billion in August, according to the central bank data,
indicating higher intervention in the currency market.
 
    
    EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
    * Industrial output data and consumer price index inflation
data.
    * Finance Minister to speak at an industry event.
    
    MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
    * Sole bookrunner Axis Bank has closed two loan transactions
totalling 14.675 billion rupees ($232 million) for Maruti Clean
Coal & Power. 
    * Axis Bank has also closed a 2.55-billion-rupee loan for
Bright Enterprises, owned by the MBD group. Maturing in April
2024, the loan saw participation from Dena Bank (500 million
rupees), Indian Bank (650 million rupees) and Vijaya Bank (700
million rupees). Axis took 700 million rupees of the loan to be
used for construction of real estate properties. 
       
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)    
     For up-to-date prices, double click        
      Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
     64.25-30    64.20    64.30     64.12    High
        
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    Nov. 11*                   $52.79 mln
    Month-to-date**           $536.25 mln
    Year-to-date**            $16.74 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 11 on
SEBI website.
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 63.2750 Indian rupees)    
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                    Debt             
    Nov. 8                      -$9.53 mln
    Month-to-date               -$481.14 mln
    Year-to-date                -$8.35 bln
    * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 11 on SEBI
website.
    
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===========================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount
                                               (mln rupees)
===========================================================
SDL 07.87%, 2016         Interest   Nov 12            157.40 
(KERALA) 
SDL 07.89%, 2016         Interest   Nov 12            197.25 
(ANDHRA PRADESH) 
SDL 07.91%, 2016         Interest   Nov 12            197.75 
(MAHARASHTRA) 
SDL 07.93%, 2016         Interest   Nov 12            518.30 
(2 States) 
SDL 07.95%, 2016         Interest   Nov 12            350.31 
(5 States) 
SDL 07.96%, 2016         Interest   Nov 12             51.58 
(JHARKHAND) 
SDL 07.98%, 2016         Interest   Nov 12             22.60 
(MANIPUR) 
SDL 08.00%, 2016         Interest   Nov 12            431.42 
(2 States) 
SDL 08.04%, 2016         Interest   Nov 12             60.19 
(JAMMU & KASHMIR) 
SDL 08.05%, 2016         Interest   Nov 12              6.04 
(MIZORAM) 
SDL 08.10%, 2020         Interest   Nov 12             40.50 
(GOA) 
SDL 08.21%, 2018         Interest   Nov 12             82.10 
(HIMACHAL PRADESH) 
SDL 08.23%, 2018         Interest   Nov 12            390.93 
(2 States) 
SDL 08.25%, 2018         Interest   Nov 12            462.00 
(2 States) 
SDL 08.26%, 2018         Interest   Nov 12            206.50 
(RAJASTHAN) 
SDL 08.28%, 2020         Interest   Nov 12           1242.00 
(3 States) 
SDL 08.30%, 2018         Interest   Nov 12            259.38 
(MADHYA PRADESH) 
SDL 08.42%, 2020         Interest   Nov 12            210.50 
(WEST BENGAL) 
SDL 08.43%, 2020         Interest   Nov 12             42.15 
(MEGHALAYA) 
SDL 08.54%, 2018         Interest   Nov 12             85.40 
(JAMMU & KASHMIR) 
11.83% 2014              Interest   Nov 12           6802.25 
SDL 08.39%, 2017         Interest   Nov 15            209.75 
(TAMIL NADU) 
SDL 08.40%, 2017         Interest   Nov 15            378.00 
(2 States) 
SDL 08.48%, 2017         Interest   Nov 15            890.40 
(WEST BENGAL) 
SDL 08.55%, 2017         Interest   Nov 15            427.50 
(UTTAR PRADESH) 
SDL 08.69%, 2017         Interest   Nov 15            347.60 
(KERALA) 
6.07% 2014               Interest   Nov 15          12140.00 
8.35% 2022               Interest   Nov 15          18370.00 
9.15% 2024               Interest   Nov 15          42090.00 
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Nov 15         170907.50 
364 days T-Bill          Redemption Nov 15          50000.00
For the full table see: 
   
    
    ISSUANCES
    * The Reserve Bank of India will sell 120 billion rupees
($1.92 billion) of treasury bills on Nov. 13, which includes 60
billion rupees each of 91-day and 364-day t-bills, it said in a
release on Friday. 
    * The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees
($2.4 billion) of government bonds on Nov. 15. 

        
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                Nov. 11  
    Foreign Banks                        -11.72 bln
    Public Sector Banks                  5.8 bln
    Private Sector Banks                 -7.0 bln
    Mutual Funds                         13.16 bln 
    Others                               1.92 bln
    Primary Dealers                      -2.15 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
       LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted both
bids for 300 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction,
through which it absorbs excess liquidity from the banking
system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 335.80 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.17 trillion
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.