Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Nov 18
#Market News
November 18, 2013 / 2:56 AM / 4 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Nov 18

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian share markets crept cautiously higher on Monday, 
encouraged both by the prospect of extended stimulus in the
United States and real economic reform in China. 
    * Major currencies got off to a subdued start in Asia on
Monday after an uneventful weekend, with the yen pinned near a
four-year trough on the euro as investors preferred to use the
low yielding currency to fund riskier trades. 
    * Oil rose slightly on Friday in choppy trade as markets
weighed Libyan supply outages and supportive comments from the
Fed chair nominee against reports that a deal with Iran may be
near on its nuclear program. 
    * U.S. Treasury debt prices were little changed on Friday
after the fading of a rally sparked by Federal Reserve Chair
nominee Janet Yellen, who said the U.S. central bank will likely
cling to its stimulative monetary policy. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE 
    * BSE index 20,399.42 (up 1.02 pct)
    * NSE index 6,056.15 (up 1.11 pct)
    * Rupee 63.11/12 per dlr (63.30/31 per dlr)
    * 10-year bond yield 9.02 pct (8.92 pct) 
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.49 pct (8.42 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.60 pct (8.57 pct) 
    * Call money 8.70/8.75 pct (8.60/8.70 pct)
     
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * India's central bank chief, who has raised policy interest
rates twice since taking office in September, said on Friday no
single data point will determine its next move on curtailing
high inflation amid a weak economy. 
    * India's finance minister pledged on Thursday to meet the
country's fiscal and current account deficit targets, as fears
of the U.S. Federal Reserve reducing its stimulus fuel concern
over India's vulnerability to foreign sell-offs. 
    
    EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
    * Open market operations worth 80 billion rupees
       
    MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
    * Union Bank of India, the seventh-largest public
sector bank in terms of asset size, is joining the bandwagon of
new-style bank capital bond issuers. The bank is the fifth
Indian bank to obtain ratings for its Tier 2 Basel III-compliant
bond sale. 
    * Three banks have joined in general syndication of the
US$500 mln six-year loan for Indian state-owned Bharat Petroleum
Corp, sources said. 
    * Yes Bank is raising $125 million from the
International Finance Corp. The debt is split into a
five-year $60 mln bilateral and a seven-year $65 million
syndicated loan. 
    
           
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)    
     For up-to-date prices, double click        
      Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
     63.43-47    63.84    63.95     63.40    High
        
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    Nov. 14*                  $153.70 mln
    Month-to-date**           $644.57 mln
    Year-to-date**            $16.84 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 13 on
SEBI website.
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 63.11 Indian rupees)     
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                    Debt             
    Nov. 12                      -$76.86 mln
    Month-to-date               -$653.63 mln
    Year-to-date                -$8.52 bln
    * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 13 on SEBI
website.
    
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===========================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount

===========================================================
SDL 07.34%, 2015         Interest   Nov 18            137.63 

SDL 07.74%, 2016         Interest   Nov 18            845.22 

SDL 07.80%, 2016         Interest   Nov 18             35.48 

SDL 07.82%, 2016         Interest   Nov 18             61.08 

SDL 08.40%, 2017         Interest   Nov 18            588.00 

SDL 07.77%, 2015         Interest   Nov 19           2934.78 

10.79% 2015              Interest   Nov 19           1447.72 
7.54% FRB 2014           Interest   Nov 20           1885.00 
7.16% 2023               Interest   Nov 20          25060.00 
SDL 07.77%, 2018         Interest   Nov 21            135.98 

SDL 07.80%, 2018         Interest   Nov 21            780.00 

SDL 07.85%, 2018         Interest   Nov 21            392.50 

SDL 07.86%, 2018         Interest   Nov 21            589.50 

SDL 08.75%, 2016         Interest   Nov 21            413.98 

SDL 08.77%, 2016         Interest   Nov 21            421.00 

SDL 08.90%, 2022         Interest   Nov 21            445.00 

SDL 08.91%, 2022         Interest   Nov 21            334.13 

SDL 08.92%, 2022         Interest   Nov 21            446.00 

SDL 08.93%, 2022         Interest   Nov 21            446.50 

SDL 08.94%, 2022         Interest   Nov 21            308.43 

SDL 08.97%, 2022         Interest   Nov 21            560.63 

SDL 08.98%, 2022         Interest   Nov 21             89.80 

SDL 09.01%, 2022         Interest   Nov 21            901.00 

11.50% 2015              Interest   Nov 21           2047.29 
SDL 07.57%, 2023         Interest   Nov 22            408.78 

SDL 07.58%, 2023         Interest   Nov 22            530.60 

SDL 07.59%, 2023         Interest   Nov 22            759.00 

SDL 07.60%, 2023         Interest   Nov 22            456.00 

SDL 07.63%, 2023         Interest   Nov 22            381.50 

91 days T-Bill           Redemption Nov 21         113545.80 
182 days T-Bill          Redemption Nov 21          50015.00 
SDL 09.12%, 2022         Interest   Nov 23           1368.00 

SDL 09.13%, 2022         Interest   Nov 23            136.95 

SDL 09.15%, 2022         Interest   Nov 23            457.50 

SDL 09.17%, 2022         Interest   Nov 23            687.75 

SDL 09.19%, 2021         Interest   Nov 23             32.17 

SDL 09.21%, 2021         Interest   Nov 23            115.13 

SDL 09.22%, 2021         Interest   Nov 23            479.44 

SDL 09.22%, 2022         Interest   Nov 23            691.50 

SDL 09.23%, 2021         Interest   Nov 23            638.25 

SDL 09.25%, 2021         Interest   Nov 23            693.75 

SDL 09.28%, 2021         Interest   Nov 23            464.00 

SDL 09.33%, 2021         Interest   Nov 23             81.64 

12.60% 2018              Interest   Nov 23           7958.08 
For the full table see: 
   
       
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                Nov. 13  
    Foreign Banks                        -3.83 bln
    Public Sector Banks                  0.14 bln
    Private Sector Banks                 12.01 bln
    Mutual Funds                         -18.29 bln 
    Others                               -1.50 bln
    Primary Dealers                      11.47 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
six bids for 43.90 billion rupees ($691.50 million) at its
evening repo auction, taking the total repo bids to 398.45
billion rupees through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system. 
    The RBI also accepted the sole bid for 1 billion rupees at
its four-day reverse repo auction through which it absorbs
excess liquidity from the banking system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI inches lower to 434.16
billion rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.05 trillion
rupees.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
