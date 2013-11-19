FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Nov 19
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 19, 2013 / 3:06 AM / 4 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Nov 19

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian shares edged to two-week highs on Tuesday, adding to
the previous day's hefty gains on China's economic reform plans,
while the dollar was hobbled by expectations the U.S. Federal
Reserve will keep its stimulus a little longer. 
    * The dollar was kept in check in early Asian trade on
Tuesday, reflecting expectations that the Federal Reserve will
keep its easy policy stance and on sharpened appetite for risk
following Beijing's announcement of sweeping reforms. 
    * U.S. oil futures fell on Monday, weighed down by
expectations the Federal Reserve could taper its bond buying
program. 
    * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday on expectations the
Federal Reserve will continue its bond-buying program under new
head Janet Yellen, though comments from another Fed speaker
underscored the crossroads facing the central bank. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE 
    * BSE index 20,850.74 (up 2.21 pct)
    * NSE index 6,189.00 (up 2.19 pct)
    * Rupee 62.41/42 per dlr (63.11/12 per dlr)
    * Most traded bond yield 9.09 pct (9.11 pct) 
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.49 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.57 pct (8.60 pct) 
    * Call money 8.65/8.75 pct (8.70/8.75 pct)
     
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * India's capital market regulator said on Monday it would
empower the country's exchanges to enforce rules on corporate
disclosures at listed companies, aiming to improve transparency,
especially of market-sensitive information.  
    
    EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
    * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will address a press
conference after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi,
leader of the ruling coalition alliance, inaugurate an All
Women's Bank. (1030 GMT)

       
    MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
    * ICICI Bank was marketing a new 5.5-year dollar bond that
was finding strong demand, but was also offering a decent
new-issue concession. 
    * The $500mln dual-tranche borrowing for Tata Motors has
been launched into general syndication. 
                 
           
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)    
     For up-to-date prices, double click        
      Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
     62.85-90    63.20    63.05     62.80    High
        
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    Nov. 18*                  $185.67 mln
    Month-to-date**           $897.91 mln
    Year-to-date**            $17.10 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 18 on
SEBI website.
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.4 Indian rupees)     
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                    Debt             
    Nov. 17                      -$71.72 mln
    Month-to-date               -$725.35 mln
    Year-to-date                -$8.6 bln
    * Source: Data as per custodial filing as on Nov. 18 on SEBI
website.
    
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===========================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount
                                               (mln rupees)
===========================================================
SDL 07.77%, 2015         Interest   Nov 19           2934.78 
(26 States) 
10.79% 2015              Interest   Nov 19           1447.72 
7.54% FRB 2014           Interest   Nov 20           1885.00 
7.16% 2023               Interest   Nov 20          25060.00 
SDL 07.77%, 2018         Interest   Nov 21            135.98 
(KERALA) 
SDL 07.80%, 2018         Interest   Nov 21            780.00 
(2 States) 
SDL 07.85%, 2018         Interest   Nov 21            392.50 
(UTTAR PRADESH) 
SDL 07.86%, 2018         Interest   Nov 21            589.50 
(WEST BENGAL) 
SDL 08.75%, 2016         Interest   Nov 21            413.98 
(GUJARAT) 
SDL 08.77%, 2016         Interest   Nov 21            421.00 
(KARNATAKA) 
SDL 08.90%, 2022         Interest   Nov 21            445.00 
(MAHARASHTRA) 
SDL 08.91%, 2022         Interest   Nov 21            334.13 
(ANDHRA PRADESH) 
SDL 08.92%, 2022         Interest   Nov 21            446.00 
(RAJASTHAN) 
SDL 08.93%, 2022         Interest   Nov 21            446.50 
(KERALA) 
SDL 08.94%, 2022         Interest   Nov 21            308.43 
(3 States) 
SDL 08.97%, 2022         Interest   Nov 21            560.63 
(BIHAR) 
SDL 08.98%, 2022         Interest   Nov 21             89.80 
(NAGALAND) 
SDL 09.01%, 2022         Interest   Nov 21            901.00 
(WEST BENGAL) 
11.50% 2015              Interest   Nov 21           2047.29 
SDL 07.57%, 2023         Interest   Nov 22            408.78 
(2 States) 
SDL 07.58%, 2023         Interest   Nov 22            530.60 
(4 States) 
SDL 07.59%, 2023         Interest   Nov 22            759.00 
(2 States) 
SDL 07.60%, 2023         Interest   Nov 22            456.00 
(2 States) 
SDL 07.63%, 2023         Interest   Nov 22            381.50 
(WEST BENGAL) 
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Nov 21         113545.80 
182 days T-Bill          Redemption Nov 21          50015.00 
SDL 09.12%, 2022         Interest   Nov 23           1368.00 
(3 States) 
SDL 09.13%, 2022         Interest   Nov 23            136.95 
(PUNJAB) 
SDL 09.15%, 2022         Interest   Nov 23            457.50 
(KERALA) 
SDL 09.17%, 2022         Interest   Nov 23            687.75 
(UTTAR PRADESH) 
SDL 09.19%, 2021         Interest   Nov 23             32.17 
(GOA) 
SDL 09.21%, 2021         Interest   Nov 23            115.13 
(PUNJAB) 
SDL 09.22%, 2021         Interest   Nov 23            479.44 
(3 States) 
SDL 09.22%, 2022         Interest   Nov 23            691.50 
(WEST BENGAL) 
SDL 09.23%, 2021         Interest   Nov 23            638.25 
(2 States) 
SDL 09.25%, 2021         Interest   Nov 23            693.75 
(2 States) 
SDL 09.28%, 2021         Interest   Nov 23            464.00 
(WEST BENGAL) 
SDL 09.33%, 2021         Interest   Nov 23             81.64 
(JAMMU & KASHMIR) 
12.60% 2018              Interest   Nov 23           7958.08 
For the full table see: 
   
       
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                Nov. 18  
    Foreign Banks                        3.70 bln
    Public Sector Banks                 -5.49 bln
    Private Sector Banks                 1.89 bln
    Mutual Funds                        -2.65 bln 
    Others                               3.17 bln
    Primary Dealers                     -0.62 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
65 repo bids for 410.76 billion rupees through which it injects
liquidity into the banking system. 
    The RBI also accepted the sole bid for 40 million rupees at
its one-day reverse repo auction through which it absorbs excess
liquidity from the banking system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI higher at 442.17
billion rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rose to 3.14 trillion
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.