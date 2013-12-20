FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Dec 20
December 20, 2013

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Dec 20

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian shares crept higher on Friday, though investors were
reassessing the Federal Reserve's policy outlook following its
decision this week to start tapering stimulus, with a more
circumspect session on Wall Street overnight. 
    * The yen faced pressure in early Asian trade on Friday,
ahead of the outcome of a Bank of Japan meeting at which
policymakers were expected to maintain their commitment to
ultra-easy monetary policy. 
    * U.S. crude oil futures rose 1 percent on Thursday spurred
by U.S. refinery oil demand to meet robust distillate exports
and as traders bought contracts to cover short positions. 
    * U.S. Treasuries prices held on to losses Thursday a day
after the Federal Reserve said it would trim its monthly
bond-buying program by $10 billion and signalled it might keep
its key interest rate extremely low even longer than previously
promised. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 20,708.62 (down 0.73 pct)
    * NSE index 6,166.65 (down 0.81 pct)
    * Rupee 62.14/15 per dlr (62.09/10)
    * 10-year bond yield 8.74 pct (8.78 pct)  
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.36 pct (8.40 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.41 pct (8.44 pct) 
    * Call money 8.75/8.80 pct (9.00/9.05 pct)
    
    KEY FACTORS TO WATCH
    * India's central bank to release weekly foreign exchange
reserves data at 1130 GMT.
    
    MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS
    * The country's biggest mortgage lender, HDFC, on
Thursday priced a 3 billion ($48.2 mln) two-year bond at 9.70
percent via ICICI Bank. (IFR)
                              
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)    
      For up-to-date prices, double click        
      Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
     62.85-89   62.66    63.10     62.68    High
        
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    Dec. 19                   $364.59 mln
    Month-to-date**            $1.87 bln
    Year-to-date**            $19.37 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Dec
19 on SEBI website.
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.10 rupees) 
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                    Debt             
    Dec. 18                      $187.33 mln
    Month-to-date                $705.55 mln
    Year-to-date                  -$8.12 bln
    * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 19
on SEBI website.
       
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                Dec. 19  
    Foreign Banks                        6.58 bln
    Public Sector Banks                -20.16 bln
    Private Sector Banks                 4.88 bln
    Mutual Funds                         0.54 bln
    Others                               2.28 bln
    Primary Dealers                      5.86 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
=========================================================== 
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount 

=========================================================== 
SDL 08.45%, 2017         Interest   Dec 20            380.25 

SDL 08.46%, 2017         Interest   Dec 20            211.50 

SDL 08.48%, 2017         Interest   Dec 20            440.79 

SDL 08.49%, 2017         Interest   Dec 20            265.31 

SDL 08.52%, 2017         Interest   Dec 20            170.83 

SDL 08.57%, 2017         Interest   Dec 20             42.85 

SDL 08.89%, 2022         Interest   Dec 20            711.20 

SDL 08.90%, 2022         Interest   Dec 20             89.00 

SDL 08.91%, 2022         Interest   Dec 20            356.40 

SDL 08.92%, 2022         Interest   Dec 20            669.00 

SDL 08.95%, 2022         Interest   Dec 20            223.75 

SDL 08.78%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21            676.06 

SDL 08.79%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21            879.00 

SDL 08.80%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21           1284.36 

SDL 08.81%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21            572.65 

SDL 08.83%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21            176.60 

SDL 08.88%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21            222.00 

SDL 08.90%, 2021         Interest   Dec 21             66.75 

7.34% FRB 2020           Interest   Dec 21           4771.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
    
    ISSUANCES
PAPER                  AMOUNT (in bln rupees)          DATE
Bonds                   150                            Dec 20
                
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
60 bids for 403.99 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
also accepted all three bids for 3.07 billion rupees at its
one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess
cash from the banking system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 429.28 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI lower at 3.16
trillion rupees.

