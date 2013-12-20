Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Dec 20

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares crept higher on Friday, though investors were reassessing the Federal Reserve's policy outlook following its decision this week to start tapering stimulus, with a more circumspect session on Wall Street overnight. * The yen faced pressure in early Asian trade on Friday, ahead of the outcome of a Bank of Japan meeting at which policymakers were expected to maintain their commitment to ultra-easy monetary policy. * U.S. crude oil futures rose 1 percent on Thursday spurred by U.S. refinery oil demand to meet robust distillate exports and as traders bought contracts to cover short positions. * U.S. Treasuries prices held on to losses Thursday a day after the Federal Reserve said it would trim its monthly bond-buying program by $10 billion and signalled it might keep its key interest rate extremely low even longer than previously promised. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,708.62 (down 0.73 pct) * NSE index 6,166.65 (down 0.81 pct) * Rupee 62.14/15 per dlr (62.09/10) * 10-year bond yield 8.74 pct (8.78 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.36 pct (8.40 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.41 pct (8.44 pct) * Call money 8.75/8.80 pct (9.00/9.05 pct) KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * India's central bank to release weekly foreign exchange reserves data at 1130 GMT. MAJOR DEBT SALES/LOANS/MERGERS * The country's biggest mortgage lender, HDFC, on Thursday priced a 3 billion ($48.2 mln) two-year bond at 9.70 percent via ICICI Bank. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.85-89 62.66 63.10 62.68 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Dec. 19 $364.59 mln Month-to-date** $1.87 bln Year-to-date** $19.37 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Dec 19 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.10 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Dec. 18 $187.33 mln Month-to-date $705.55 mln Year-to-date -$8.12 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 19 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Dec. 19 Foreign Banks 6.58 bln Public Sector Banks -20.16 bln Private Sector Banks 4.88 bln Mutual Funds 0.54 bln Others 2.28 bln Primary Dealers 5.86 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount =========================================================== SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 380.25 SDL 08.46%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 211.50 SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 440.79 SDL 08.49%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 265.31 SDL 08.52%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 170.83 SDL 08.57%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 42.85 SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 711.20 SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 89.00 SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 356.40 SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 669.00 SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 223.75 SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 676.06 SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 879.00 SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 1284.36 SDL 08.81%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 572.65 SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 176.60 SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 222.00 SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 66.75 7.34% FRB 2020 Interest Dec 21 4771.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Bonds 150 Dec 20 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 60 bids for 403.99 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted all three bids for 3.07 billion rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess cash from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 429.28 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI lower at 3.16 trillion rupees.