Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Dec 23
December 23, 2013 / 3:15 AM / 4 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Dec 23

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian stocks inched cautiously higher on Monday encouraged
by record highs on Wall Street, though anxiety over a credit
squeeze in China has weighed on shares there while adding to
pressure on emerging market currencies. 
    * The U.S. dollar got off to a sluggish start in Asia on
Monday, having slipped late last week as investors took some
profits although analysts still expect its longer-term uptrend
to stay intact. 
    * Oil prices rose and gasoline futures hit a three-month
high on Friday, fuelled by spread trading and supply concerns.
    
    * Longer-dated Treasury debt prices rose on Friday as yields
near the upper end of their recent range drew buyers and the
market adjusted to the idea that the Federal Reserve would begin
to trim its bond purchases at the start of the new year. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 21,079.72 (up 1.79 pct)
    * NSE index 6,274.25 (up 1.74 pct)
    * Rupee 62.04/05 per dlr (62.14/15)
    * 10-year bond yield 8.80 pct (8.74 pct)  
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.37 pct (8.36 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.42 pct (8.41 pct) 
    * Call money 8.75/8.80 pct (8.75/8.80 pct)

    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)    
      For up-to-date prices, double click        
      Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
     62.50-53   62.76    62.80     62.47    High
        
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    Dec. 20                  $159.71 mln
    Month-to-date**            $2.22 bln
    Year-to-date**            $19.72 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Dec. 20 on SEBI website.
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.00 rupees) 
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                    Debt             
    Dec. 19                      $135.62 mln
    Month-to-date                $841.17 mln
    Year-to-date                  -$7.99 bln
    * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Dec. 20
on SEBI website.
       
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                Dec. 20  
    Foreign Banks                       -4.36 bln
    Public Sector Banks                  8.61 bln
    Private Sector Banks                 4.02 bln
    Mutual Funds                        12.25 bln
    Others                               5.34 bln
    Primary Dealers                    -25.85 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
=========================================================== 
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount 

=========================================================== 
SDL 08.09%, 2020         Interest   Dec 23            202.25

SDL 08.11%, 2020         Interest   Dec 23            405.50

SDL 08.13%, 2020         Interest   Dec 23            325.20

SDL 08.34%, 2020         Interest   Dec 23           1042.50

SDL 08.35%, 2019         Interest   Dec 23            417.50

SDL 08.35%, 2020         Interest   Dec 23            208.75

SDL 08.36%, 2019         Interest   Dec 23            418.00

SDL 08.37%, 2019         Interest   Dec 23            194.60

SDL 08.37%, 2020         Interest   Dec 23             79.52

SDL 08.40%, 2019         Interest   Dec 23             84.00

SDL 08.42%, 2019         Interest   Dec 23            421.00

SDL 08.44%, 2019         Interest   Dec 23            633.00

SDL 08.54%, 2021         Interest   Dec 23            277.55

SDL 08.56%, 2021         Interest   Dec 23           1070.00

SDL 08.60%, 2021         Interest   Dec 23            430.00

7.35% 2024               Interest   Dec 23           3675.00
SDL 06.34%, 2018         Interest   Dec 24             61.96

SDL 06.38%, 2018         Interest   Dec 24            255.20

SDL 06.40%, 2018         Interest   Dec 24            320.00

SDL 06.41%, 2018         Interest   Dec 24            372.42

SDL 06.43%, 2018         Interest   Dec 24            285.40

SDL 06.45%, 2018         Interest   Dec 24            241.88

SDL 07.80%, 2019         Interest   Dec 24             19.50

SDL 07.82%, 2019         Interest   Dec 24            195.50

SDL 07.83%, 2019         Interest   Dec 24           1526.85

SDL 07.84%, 2019         Interest   Dec 24            196.00

SDL 07.89%, 2019         Interest   Dec 24            394.50

 For the full table for December inflows, see: 
----------------------------------------------------------------
    
    ISSUANCES
PAPER                  AMOUNT (in bln rupees)          DATE
Tbills                       120                      Dec 24
                
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
64 bids for 411.27 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
also accepted both bids for 120 million rupees at its three-day
reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs excess cash from
the banking system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 443.60 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI higher at 3.18
trillion rupees.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

