Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Jan 22

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian share markets began in subdued fashion on Wednesday, hampered by expectations of further reductions in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus and ahead of central bank meetings in Japan and Thailand. * The yen was on the back foot early on Wednesday with investors unwilling to take aggressive bets ahead of the outcome of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) policy meeting. * Oil prices clung to modest gains on Tuesday after a swift early rally fuelled by a bullish global demand forecast and new concerns over Libyan oil exports succumbed to profit-taking. * Most U.S. Treasuries prices were little changed on Tuesday, with benchmark yields holding near their five-week lows, overcoming earlier concerns about the Federal Reserve further paring its bond-buying next week. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,251.12 (up 0.22 pct) * NSE index 6,313.80 (up 0.16 pct) * Rupee 61.88/89 per dlr (61.62/63) * 10-year bond yield 8.55 pct (8.52 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.11 pct (8.09 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.18 pct (8.19 pct) * Call money 8.15/8.25 pct (8.55/8.65 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India's fortnightly money supply data. * India's central bank said it would buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations on Jan. 22. * The RBI will sell 70 billion rupees of treasury bills on Jan. 22, including 40 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 30 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India should make managing inflation its main objective and set monetary policy by committee, a central bank panel has recommended, a shift that would bring its practices in line with many other central banks. * The International Monetary Fund raised its global growth forecasts for the first time in nearly two years on Tuesday amid rising demand and inventories in advanced economies, which picked up the mantle of growth from emerging markets. * India's market regulator has allowed National Stock Exchange Ltd to launch trading of futures contracts on its VIX index, which measures the cost of protection via options and is widely considered by investors as a fear gauge. * Trading of cash-settled interest rate futures kick-started with solid volumes on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday, a day after rival MCX Stock Exchange Ltd (MCX-SX) launched trading. MAJOR DEALS/MERGERS * Tata Motors plans to raise up to 5 billion rupee ($81.3 million) from an offering of five-year bonds, sources said. * State-owned Nuclear Power Corp of India is yet to price its 20 billion rupee 15-year bond sale for which bids were submitted on Monday. * Power Grid Corp of India is planning a 10-15 billion rupee bond sale in the second week of February. * LIC Housing Finance was looking to price a two-year bond sale at 9.64 percent, while Bajaj Finance priced a 500 million rupee five-year bond issue at 9.90 percent via Trust Capital. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.41-44 62.02 62.47 62.20 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 21 -$7.11 mln Month-to-date** $438.98 mln Year-to-date** $439.00 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Jan. 21 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.8600 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Jan. 20 $219 mln Month-to-date $3.07 bln Year-to-date $3.07 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 21 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 21 Foreign Banks 1.42 bln Public Sector Banks -25.4 bln Private Sector Banks -7.07 bln Mutual Funds 1.7 bln Others 5.13 bln Primary Dealers -26.58 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jan 22 312.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2019 Interest Jan 22 2158.75 (3 States) SDL 07.00%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 1097.25 (3 States) SDL 07.09%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 142.97 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 649.74 (2 States) SDL 07.13%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 582.02 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jan 23 212.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 856.00 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 309.22 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 677.82 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 859.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 1075.00 (2 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 345.60 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 23 89070.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 23 50000.00 =============================================================== For the full table for January inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 64 bids for 412.87 billion rupees ($6.71 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 491.67 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.08 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)