Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Jan 22
January 22, 2014 / 2:40 AM / 4 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Jan 22

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian share markets began in subdued fashion on Wednesday,
hampered by expectations of further reductions in the U.S.
Federal Reserve's stimulus and ahead of central bank meetings in
Japan and Thailand. 
    * The yen was on the back foot early on Wednesday with
investors unwilling to take aggressive bets ahead of the outcome
of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) policy meeting. 
    * Oil prices clung to modest gains on Tuesday after a swift
early rally fuelled by a bullish global demand forecast and new
concerns over Libyan oil exports succumbed to profit-taking.
 
    * Most U.S. Treasuries prices were little changed on
Tuesday, with benchmark yields holding near their five-week
lows, overcoming earlier concerns about the Federal Reserve
further paring its bond-buying next week. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 21,251.12 (up 0.22 pct)
    * NSE index 6,313.80 (up 0.16 pct)
    * Rupee 61.88/89 per dlr (61.62/63)
    * 10-year bond yield 8.55 pct (8.52 pct)  
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.11 pct (8.09 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.18 pct (8.19 pct) 
    * Call money 8.15/8.25 pct (8.55/8.65 pct)
    
    KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
    * India's fortnightly money supply data. 
    * India's central bank said it would buy up to 100 billion
rupees of bonds via open market operations on Jan. 22.
 
    * The RBI will sell 70 billion rupees of treasury bills on
Jan. 22, including 40 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 30
billion rupees of 364-day T-bills.    
    
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * The Reserve Bank of India should make managing inflation
its main objective and set monetary policy by committee, a
central bank panel has recommended, a shift that would bring its
practices in line with many other central banks. 
    * The International Monetary Fund raised its global growth
forecasts for the first time in nearly two years on Tuesday amid
rising demand and inventories in advanced economies, which
picked up the mantle of growth from emerging markets.
 
    * India's market regulator has allowed National Stock
Exchange Ltd to launch trading of futures contracts on its VIX
index, which measures the cost of protection via
options and is widely considered by investors as a fear gauge.
 
    * Trading of cash-settled interest rate futures kick-started
with solid volumes on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday, a
day after rival MCX Stock Exchange Ltd (MCX-SX) launched
trading. 
    
    MAJOR DEALS/MERGERS
    * Tata Motors plans to raise up to 5 billion rupee ($81.3
million) from an offering of five-year bonds, sources said.
 
    * State-owned Nuclear Power Corp of India is yet to price
its 20 billion rupee 15-year bond sale for which bids were
submitted on Monday. 
    * Power Grid Corp of India is planning a 10-15 billion rupee
bond sale in the second week of February. 
    * LIC Housing Finance was looking to price a two-year bond
sale at 9.64 percent, while Bajaj Finance priced a 500 million
rupee five-year bond issue at 9.90 percent via Trust Capital.
      
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) 
    For up-to-date prices, double click 
     Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
    62.41-44   62.02    62.47     62.20     High
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    Jan. 21                  -$7.11 mln
    Month-to-date**          $438.98 mln
    Year-to-date**           $439.00 mln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Jan. 21 on SEBI website.
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.8600 rupees) 
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                    Debt             
    Jan. 20                        $219 mln
    Month-to-date                  $3.07 bln
    Year-to-date                   $3.07 bln
    * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 21
on SEBI website.
       
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                Jan. 21
    Foreign Banks                        1.42 bln
    Public Sector Banks                 -25.4 bln
    Private Sector Banks                -7.07 bln
    Mutual Funds                          1.7 bln
    Others                                5.13 bln
    Primary Dealers                     -26.58 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===============================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date            Amount 
                                                 (mln rupees) 
==============================================================
SDL 07.80%, 2019         Interest   Jan 22            312.00
(2 States)
SDL 07.85%, 2019         Interest   Jan 22           2158.75
(3 States)
SDL 07.00%, 2019         Interest   Jan 23           1097.25
(3 States)
SDL 07.09%, 2019         Interest   Jan 23            142.97
(2 States)
SDL 07.10%, 2019         Interest   Jan 23            649.74
(2 States)
SDL 07.13%, 2019         Interest   Jan 23            582.02
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.48%, 2017         Interest   Jan 23            212.00
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.56%, 2023         Interest   Jan 23            856.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.57%, 2023         Interest   Jan 23            309.22
(2 States)
SDL 08.58%, 2023         Interest   Jan 23            677.82
(2 States)
SDL 08.59%, 2023         Interest   Jan 23            859.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.60%, 2023         Interest   Jan 23           1075.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.64%, 2023         Interest   Jan 23            345.60
(WEST BENGAL)
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Jan 23          89070.00
364 days T-Bill          Redemption Jan 23          50000.00
===============================================================
 For the full table for January inflows, see: 
===============================================================

    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
64 bids for 412.87 billion rupees ($6.71 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 491.67 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.08 trillion
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
