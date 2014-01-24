Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Jan 24

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were off-colour on Friday, extending the previous day's weakness as disappointing Chinese manufacturing data raised concerns over the economy, and investors sought safety in gold and the yen. * The yen and Swiss franc held firm early on Friday, having charged higher overnight as worries about a slowdown in China and turmoil in some emerging markets spurred demand for the safe-haven currencies. * U.S. crude oil futures rose Thursday, narrowing the discount to European Brent to the lowest level in two months, due to a larger-than-expected draw in distillate stocks caused by sustained cold. * U.S. Treasuries prices climbed on Thursday, with benchmark yields falling to six-week lows, as losses on Wall Street and data suggesting a slowing in Chinese manufacturing revived safe-haven bids for bonds. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,373.66 (up 0.17 pct) * NSE index 6,345.65 (up 0.11 pct) * Rupee 61.9275/9375 per dlr (61.8150/8250) * 10-year bond yield 8.67 pct (8.61 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.19 pct (8.21 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.34 pct (8.34 pct) * Call money 8.10/8.20 pct (6.85/6.90 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty is heading a panel discussion on gold and its status in India at IIM Bangalore. * India's weekly statistical supplement (WSS) data. OVERNIGHT NEWS * RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan called inflation a "destructive disease" that was forcing the bank to keep interest rates high, according to a Press Trust of India report carried by The Economic Times newspaper's website. * India is not planning any changes to its record import duty on gold and other restrictions on imports until the current account deficit is firmly under control, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram told CNBC TV18 in Davos. * India's central bank said on Thursday that rules for restructuring loans by non-banking financial companies will be the same as those of banks. MAJOR DEALS/MERGERS * Delhi International Airport (DIAL) obtained a 25.5 billion rupee ($411 million) refinancing loan via bookrunner IDFC. The facility will be used to refinance part of GMR Infrastructure-promoted DIAL's local and offshore project finance debt of around 54 billion rupees. * National carrier Air India is seeking a bridge loan of up to US$230m for taking delivery of two Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft from an ongoing order, according to a tender document on the carrier's website. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.50-52 62.33 62.64 62.25 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 23 $70.05 mln Month-to-date** $46.64 mln Year-to-date** $487.67 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Jan. 23 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.9600 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Jan. 22 -$28.86 mln Month-to-date $3.16 bln Year-to-date $3.16 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 23 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 23 Foreign Banks -3.28 bln Public Sector Banks 23.7 bln Private Sector Banks -17.94 bln Mutual Funds -2.95 bln Others 3.92 bln Primary Dealers -3.45 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount ============================================================== SDL 07.84%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 215.34 SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 294.38 SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 179.25 SDL 07.87%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 1042.78 SDL 07.89%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 927.08 SDL 07.90%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 69.92 SDL 07.92%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 198.00 SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 98.03 SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 39.90 SDL 08.60%, 2022 Interest Jan 25 150.50 SDL 08.65%, 2022 Interest Jan 25 540.63 SDL 08.66%, 2022 Interest Jan 25 1818.60 SDL 08.67%, 2022 Interest Jan 25 108.38 SDL 08.70%, 2022 Interest Jan 25 600.30 SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Jan 25 326.63 SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jan 25 558.52 SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Jan 25 654.75 7.17% FRB 2035 Interest Jan 25 125.48 =============================================================== For the full table for January inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 35 bids for 249.84 billion rupees ($4.04 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 439.4 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.16 trillion rupees.