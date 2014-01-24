FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Jan 24
#New Issues News
January 24, 2014 / 2:50 AM / 4 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Jan 24

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian shares were off-colour on Friday, extending the
previous day's weakness as disappointing Chinese manufacturing
data raised concerns over the economy, and investors sought
safety in gold and the yen. 
    * The yen and Swiss franc held firm early on Friday, having
charged higher overnight as worries about a slowdown in China
and turmoil in some emerging markets spurred demand for the
safe-haven currencies. 
    * U.S. crude oil futures rose Thursday, narrowing the
discount to European Brent to the lowest level in two months,
due to a larger-than-expected draw in distillate stocks caused
by sustained cold. 
    * U.S. Treasuries prices climbed on Thursday, with benchmark
yields falling to six-week lows, as losses on Wall Street and
data suggesting a slowing in Chinese manufacturing revived
safe-haven bids for bonds. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 21,373.66 (up 0.17 pct)
    * NSE index 6,345.65 (up 0.11 pct)
    * Rupee 61.9275/9375 per dlr (61.8150/8250)
    * 10-year bond yield 8.67 pct (8.61 pct)  
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.19 pct (8.21 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.34 pct (8.34 pct) 
    * Call money 8.10/8.20 pct (6.85/6.90 pct)
    
    KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
    * Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty is
heading a panel discussion on gold and its status in India at
IIM Bangalore.
    * India's weekly statistical supplement (WSS) data.
    
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan called inflation a
"destructive disease" that was forcing the bank to keep interest
rates high, according to a Press Trust of India report carried
by The Economic Times newspaper's website. 
    * India is not planning any changes to its record import
duty on gold and other restrictions on imports until the current
account deficit is firmly under control, Finance Minister P.
Chidambaram told CNBC TV18 in Davos. 
    * India's central bank said on Thursday that rules for
restructuring loans by non-banking financial companies will be
the same as those of banks. 
    
    MAJOR DEALS/MERGERS
    * Delhi International Airport (DIAL) obtained a 25.5 billion
rupee ($411 million) refinancing loan via bookrunner IDFC. The
facility will be used to refinance part of GMR
Infrastructure-promoted DIAL's local and offshore project
finance debt of around 54 billion rupees. 
    * National carrier Air India is seeking a bridge loan of up
to US$230m for taking delivery of two Boeing 787 Dreamliner
aircraft from an ongoing order, according to a tender document
on the carrier's website. 
      
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) 
    For up-to-date prices, double click 
     Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
    62.50-52   62.33    62.64     62.25     High
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    Jan. 23                  $70.05 mln
    Month-to-date**          $46.64 mln
    Year-to-date**           $487.67 mln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Jan. 23 on SEBI website.
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 61.9600 rupees) 
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                    Debt             
    Jan. 22                       -$28.86 mln
    Month-to-date                  $3.16 bln
    Year-to-date                   $3.16 bln
    * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 23
on SEBI website.
       
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                Jan. 23
    Foreign Banks                       -3.28 bln
    Public Sector Banks                  23.7 bln
    Private Sector Banks                -17.94 bln
    Mutual Funds                         -2.95 bln
    Others                                3.92 bln
    Primary Dealers                      -3.45 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===============================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date            Amount 

==============================================================
SDL 07.84%, 2018         Interest   Jan 25            215.34

SDL 07.85%, 2018         Interest   Jan 25            294.38

SDL 07.86%, 2018         Interest   Jan 25            179.25

SDL 07.87%, 2018         Interest   Jan 25           1042.78

SDL 07.89%, 2018         Interest   Jan 25            927.08

SDL 07.90%, 2018         Interest   Jan 25             69.92

SDL 07.92%, 2018         Interest   Jan 25            198.00

SDL 07.97%, 2018         Interest   Jan 25             98.03

SDL 07.98%, 2018         Interest   Jan 25             39.90

SDL 08.60%, 2022         Interest   Jan 25            150.50

SDL 08.65%, 2022         Interest   Jan 25            540.63

SDL 08.66%, 2022         Interest   Jan 25           1818.60

SDL 08.67%, 2022         Interest   Jan 25            108.38

SDL 08.70%, 2022         Interest   Jan 25            600.30

SDL 08.71%, 2022         Interest   Jan 25            326.63

SDL 08.72%, 2022         Interest   Jan 25            558.52

SDL 08.73%, 2022         Interest   Jan 25            654.75

7.17% FRB 2035           Interest   Jan 25            125.48
===============================================================
 For the full table for January inflows, see: 
===============================================================

    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
35 bids for 249.84 billion rupees ($4.04 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 439.4 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.16 trillion
rupees.

