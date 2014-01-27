Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Jan 27

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares took a beating and the yen raced to a seven-week high against the dollar on Monday as emerging markets remained under pressure with the U.S. Federal Reserve poised to continue tapering its stimulus and tighter credit conditions in China raising fears of a slowdown. * The dollar slipped to a seven-week low against the yen on Monday as a sell-off in emerging market currencies late last week prompted investors to seek shelter in the safe-haven Japanese currency. * U.S. crude settled lower on Friday on reports of a slowing economy in China and a downward slide in U.S. equities, while Brent saw slight gains on spread trading. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday with benchmark yields hitting near two-month lows on safe-haven bids for bonds stemming from worries about tightening credit conditions in China and a looming currency crisis in Argentina. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,133.56 (down 1.12 pct) * NSE index 6,266.75 (down 1.24 pct) * Rupee 62.66/67 per dlr (61.9275/9375) * 10-year bond yield 8.74 pct (8.67 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.25 pct (8.19 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.34 pct) * Call money 8.60/8.65 pct (8.10/8.20 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India government panel to meet on telecoms fees. (1030IST) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India can achieve economic growth of up to 8 percent over a two- to three-year horizon, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, deputy chairman of the planning commission in India, said on Saturday. MAJOR DEALS/MERGERS * GMR Infrastructure GMRI.NS says board approves raising of up to 25 bln rupees ($403.49 million) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 63.18-20 62.67 63.23 62.88 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 24 -$36.97 mln Month-to-date** $563.48 mln Year-to-date** $563.50 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Jan. 24 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.49 rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Jan. 23 -$107.94 mln Month-to-date $3.05 bln Year-to-date $3.05 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 24 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 24 Foreign Banks -25.54 bln Public Sector Banks 20.63 bln Private Sector Banks -3.84 bln Mutual Funds 5.10 bln Others 4.82 bln Primary Dealers -1.17 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount ============================================================== SDL 08.00%, 2017 Interest Jan 27 400.00 SDL 08.04%, 2017 Interest Jan 27 107.39 SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Jan 27 50.33 SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.00 SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 30 125544.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 30 51142.50 =============================================================== For the full table for January inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 55 bids for 353.35 billion rupees ($5.7 billion) at its two three-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 402.09 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.09 trillion rupees.