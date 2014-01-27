FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Jan 27
January 27, 2014 / 2:40 AM / 4 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Jan 27

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian shares took a beating and the yen raced to a
seven-week high against the dollar on Monday as emerging markets
remained under pressure with the U.S. Federal Reserve poised to
continue tapering its stimulus and tighter credit conditions in
China raising fears of a slowdown. 
    * The dollar slipped to a seven-week low against the yen on
Monday as a sell-off in emerging market currencies late last
week prompted investors to seek shelter in the safe-haven
Japanese currency. 
    * U.S. crude settled lower on Friday on reports of a slowing
economy in China and a downward slide in U.S. equities, while
Brent saw slight gains on spread trading. 
    *  U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday with benchmark
yields hitting near two-month lows on safe-haven bids for bonds
stemming from worries about tightening credit conditions in
China and a looming currency crisis in Argentina. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 21,133.56 (down 1.12 pct)
    * NSE index 6,266.75 (down 1.24 pct)
    * Rupee 62.66/67 per dlr (61.9275/9375)
    * 10-year bond yield 8.74 pct (8.67 pct)  
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.25 pct (8.19 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.34 pct) 
    * Call money 8.60/8.65 pct (8.10/8.20 pct)
    
    KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
    * India government panel to meet on telecoms fees. (1030IST)
    
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
     * India can achieve economic growth of up to 8 percent over
a two- to three-year horizon, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, deputy
chairman of the planning commission in India, said on Saturday.
 
      
    MAJOR DEALS/MERGERS
     * GMR Infrastructure GMRI.NS says board approves raising of
up to 25 bln rupees ($403.49 million) 
    
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) 
    For up-to-date prices, double click 
     Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
    63.18-20   62.67    63.23     62.88     High
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    Jan. 24                  -$36.97 mln
    Month-to-date**          $563.48 mln
    Year-to-date**           $563.50 mln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Jan. 24 on SEBI website.
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.49 rupees) 
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                    Debt             
    Jan. 23                     -$107.94 mln
    Month-to-date                  $3.05 bln
    Year-to-date                   $3.05 bln
    * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 24
on SEBI website.
       
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                Jan. 24
    Foreign Banks                      -25.54 bln
    Public Sector Banks                 20.63 bln
    Private Sector Banks                -3.84 bln
    Mutual Funds                         5.10 bln
    Others                               4.82 bln
    Primary Dealers                     -1.17 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===============================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date            Amount 

==============================================================
SDL 08.00%, 2017         Interest   Jan 27            400.00

SDL 08.04%, 2017         Interest   Jan 27            107.39

SDL 08.25%, 2017         Interest   Jan 27             50.33

SDL 07.76%, 2019         Interest   Jan 30            388.00

SDL 07.77%, 2019         Interest   Jan 30            388.50

91 days T-Bill           Redemption Jan 30         125544.00
182 days T-Bill          Redemption Jan 30          51142.50
===============================================================
 For the full table for January inflows, see: 
===============================================================

    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
55 bids for 353.35 billion rupees ($5.7 billion) at its two
three-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 402.09 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.09 trillion
rupees.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
