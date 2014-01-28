FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Jan 28
#New Issues News
January 28, 2014 / 2:35 AM / 4 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Jan 28

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian shares were pinned near five-month lows on Tuesday
as turmoil in emerging markets and concerns about an economic
slowdown in China took their toll. 
    * The dollar regained a firmer footing against the yen on
Tuesday, as expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale
back its stimulus further pulled the U.S. currency off a
seven-week low against its Japanese counterpart. 
    * Brent crude oil futures shed more than $1 a barrel on
Monday, and U.S. crude fell almost as much, as investors kept
dumping risky assets on worries about weaker growth in emerging
markets. 
    * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday on profit-taking
from last week's safe-haven gains and as traders shrugged off
weaker-than-expected data on new U.S. home sales. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 20,707.45 (down 2.02 pct)
    * NSE index 6,135.85 (down 2.09 pct)
    * Rupee 63.10/11 per dlr (62.66/67)
    * 10-year bond yield 8.77 pct (8.74 pct)  
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.30 pct (8.25 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.46 pct (8.40 pct) 
    * Call money 7.75/7.80 pct (8.60/8.65 pct)
    
    KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
    * RBI rate decision at 1100 India Time.
    * RBI chief Raghuram Rajan to brief media at 1215 India
Time.
    
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
     * Global investors may well be putting their faith in
postmen like Phanin Deka when they decide to buy or sell Indian
assets in the future. 
     * India's central bank is expected to keep interest rates
unchanged for the second time in six weeks on Tuesday, with
Governor Raghuram Rajan expected to strike a hawkish tone on
inflation that is easing but remains high. 
    * The Reserve Bank of India will sell 140 billion rupees
($2.24 billion) of bonds on Jan. 31. 
     
     USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) 
    For up-to-date prices, double click 
     Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
    63.80-85   63.54    64.01     63.51     High
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    Jan. 27                 -$210.94 mln
    Month-to-date**          $532.03 mln
    Year-to-date**           $532.00 mln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Jan. 27 on SEBI website.
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 63.24 rupees) 
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                    Debt             
    Jan. 24                      -$97.05 mln
    Month-to-date                  $2.95 bln
    Year-to-date                   $2.95 bln
    * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 27
on SEBI website.
       
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                Jan. 27
    Foreign Banks                       -6.45 bln
    Public Sector Banks                 23.91 bln
    Private Sector Banks                -8.60 bln
    Mutual Funds                        -3.90 bln
    Others                               4.70 bln
    Primary Dealers                     -9.67 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===============================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date            Amount 

==============================================================
SDL 07.76%, 2019         Interest   Jan 30            388.00

SDL 07.77%, 2019         Interest   Jan 30            388.50

91 days T-Bill           Redemption Jan 30         125544.00
182 days T-Bill          Redemption Jan 30          51142.50
===============================================================
 For the full table for January inflows, see: 
===============================================================

    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
60 bids for 377.05 billion rupees ($6.03 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 442.39 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 3.12
trillion rupees.

