Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Jan 29
January 29, 2014 / 2:35 AM / 4 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Jan 29

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian markets rallied on Wednesday after Turkey stunned
investors with a huge hike in interest rates, stirring hopes the
drastic action would short-circuit a vicious cycle of selling in
emerging markets and revive risk appetite generally. 
 
    * Japan's yen extended its pullback early on Wednesday,
while higher-risk currencies such as the Australian dollar
rallied after Turkey stunned markets with a massive interest
rate hike in an effort to stem capital flight from its economy.
 
    * U.S. oil rose nearly $2 on Tuesday, settling at its
highest price this year and narrowing its discount to European
Brent, as traders expected data to show supplies were draining
from the contract's benchmark delivery point. 
    * U.S. Treasuries prices edged up on Tuesday after data
showing an unexpected fall in orders for U.S. durable goods in
December spurred safe-haven bids, but nervousness ahead of the
Federal Reserve's policy decision capped gains. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 20,683.51 (down 0.12 pct)
    * NSE index 6,126.25 (down 0.16 pct)
    * Rupee 62.51/52 per dlr (63.10/11)
    * 10-year bond yield 8.75 pct (8.77 pct)  
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.32 pct (8.30 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.57 pct (8.46 pct) 
    * Call money 7.50/7.60 pct (7.75/7.80 pct)
    
    KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
    *  Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan speaks to
analysts and researchers via teleconference. (1100 India Time) 
    * RBI's weekly t-bill sale.       
        
    LOANS/DEALS
    * International Finance Corp, the financing arm of the World
Bank, has increased its outstanding global Indian rupee bonds
due in 2016 by pricing another 3 billion rupees in bonds. (IFR)
    * ONGC Videsh has sent out a request for proposals for a
US$725m one-year bridge loan for another acquisition attempt,
while mandating nine banks on an increased US$1.775bn five-year
facility. (IFR)
    * Japan Bank for International Cooperation and Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corp have completed loans totalling about US$350m
and ¥8.021bn (US$78m) for power producer NTPC to back its power
projects, JBIC said in a statement on Monday. (IFR)
    * State Bank of India launched a share sale on
Tuesday to raise up to $1.5 billion, said three sources directly
involved in the deal, in the country's biggest equity offering
in almost a year. 

    
     USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) 
    For up-to-date prices, double click 
     Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
    63.10-15   63.17    63.25     63.06     High
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    Jan. 28                 -$202.22 mln
    Month-to-date**          $324.00 mln
    Year-to-date**           $324.00 mln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Jan. 28 on SEBI website.
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.65 rupees) 
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                    Debt             
    Jan. 27                     -$667.99 mln
    Month-to-date                  $2.29 bln
    Year-to-date                   $2.29 bln
    * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 28
on SEBI website.
       
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                Jan. 28
    Foreign Banks                      -22.80 bln
    Public Sector Banks                 19.32 bln
    Private Sector Banks                -7.81 bln
    Mutual Funds                       -10.60 bln
    Others                               2.01 bln
    Primary Dealers                     19.88 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===============================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date            Amount 

==============================================================
SDL 07.76%, 2019         Interest   Jan 30            388.00

SDL 07.77%, 2019         Interest   Jan 30            388.50

91 days T-Bill           Redemption Jan 30         125544.00
182 days T-Bill          Redemption Jan 30          51142.50
===============================================================
 For the full table for January inflows, see: 
===============================================================

    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
59 bids for 374.91 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.
 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 436.26 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises at 3.12
trillion rupees.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
