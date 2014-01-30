FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Jan 30
#New Issues News
January 30, 2014 / 2:30 AM / 4 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Jan 30

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian shares took a spill on Thursday as strains in
emerging markets returned with a vengeance and the Federal
Reserve further scaled back its stimulus - sending investors
scurrying to safety in bonds and yen.  
    * Investors ploughed back into the yen early on Thursday as
safe-haven demand returned with a vengeance, while the New
Zealand dollar came in the cross hair of sellers after the
central bank left interest rates steady. 
    * U.S. crude oil futures ended marginally lower on
Wednesday, paring most losses after a sharp rally in heating
fuels as frigid temperatures swept across the nation and
utilities reached for any available fuel to keep homes and
businesses warm. 
    * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday, with benchmark
yields hitting two-month lows after the U.S. Federal Reserve's
expected decision to trim its asset purchases as investors
retrained their focus on weakness in emerging market economies.
 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 20,647.30 (down 0.18 pct)
    * NSE index 6,120.25 (down 0.10 pct)
    * Rupee 62.41/42 per dlr (62.51/52)
    * 10-year bond yield 8.77 pct (8.75 pct)  
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.33 pct (8.32 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.58 pct (8.57 pct) 
    * Call money 8.0/8.10 pct (7.50/7.60 pct)
    
    KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
    * RBI Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty at banking event.
(1700 India Time); at banking conclave at 1830 India Time.
             
    LOANS/DEALS
    * Tata Communications has sealed a S$100m (US$78m)
three-year term loan for its Singapore unit as a bilateral
facility from ICICI Bank. The loan will not be syndicated. (IFR)
    * On the onshore front, West Bengal Power Development Corp
has closed two loans totalling Rs21.7bn (US$346m).

    
     USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) 
    For up-to-date prices, double click 
     Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
    63.31-36   62.75    63.43     62.87     High
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    Jan. 29                   $40.03 mln
    Month-to-date**          $111.38 mln
    Year-to-date**           $111.40 mln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Jan. 29 on SEBI website.
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.46 rupees) 
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                    Debt             
    Jan. 28                     -$133.01 mln
    Month-to-date                  $2.15 bln
    Year-to-date                   $2.15 bln
    * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 29
on SEBI website.
       
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                Jan. 29
    Foreign Banks                       15.24 bln
    Public Sector Banks                 12.78 bln
    Private Sector Banks                -2.57 bln
    Mutual Funds                       -14.12 bln
    Others                               1.59 bln
    Primary Dealers                    -12.92 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===============================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date            Amount 

==============================================================
SDL 07.76%, 2019         Interest   Jan 30            388.00

SDL 07.77%, 2019         Interest   Jan 30            388.50

91 days T-Bill           Redemption Jan 30         125544.00
182 days T-Bill          Redemption Jan 30          51142.50
===============================================================
 For the full table for January inflows, see: 
===============================================================

    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 51 bids for 303.15 billion rupees at its one-day repo
auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 460.69 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises at 3.23
trillion rupees.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
