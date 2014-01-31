FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Jan 31
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#New Issues News
January 31, 2014 / 2:30 AM / 4 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Jan 31

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    *  Asian stocks struggled to push higher on Friday, but did
get some momentum from data showing strong U.S. growth and
calming emerging market nerves after several days of
turmoil. 
    * The U.S. dollar traded at one-week highs against a basket
of major currencies early on Friday, having been swept higher as
investors took aim at the euro in a volatile end to a very
choppy month. 
    * U.S. crude oil rose nearly $1 on Thursday on spread
trading and higher demand as blistering cold sapped distillate
supplies and government data showed solid economic growth in the
fourth quarter last year. 
    * U.S. Treasuries prices fell slightly on Thursday after
policymakers in emerging market nations pledged to take any
necessary measures to stabilize their markets, limiting demand
for safe-haven bonds. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 20,498.25 (down 0.72 pct)
    * NSE index 6,073.70 (down 0.76 pct)
    * Rupee 62.56/57 per dlr (62.41/42)
    * 10-year bond yield 8.82 pct (8.77 pct)  
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.33 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.69 pct (8.58 pct) 
    * Call money 7.50/7.60 pct (8.0/8.10 pct)
    
    KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
    *   India will release federal fiscal deficit data
 for April-December period on Jan. 31 around 1400
IST 
    * India will likely release monthly infrastructure data for
December.
    * India will release first revised GDP data for the fiscal
year that ended in March 2013. (1730 IST)
    * RBI to release forex reserves, bank loan data. (1700 IST)
                        
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * India's coalition government on Thursday increased the
subsidy on cooking gas, acceding to popular demand as it gears
up for a tough national election due by May. 
    * Foreign central banks slashed their holdings of U.S. debt
stored at the Federal Reserve by the most in seven months during
the past week, leaving these so-called custody holdings at the
lowest level since November, Fed data released Thursday showed.
 
    *  A growth-crushing downward spiral looks imminent for
emerging markets, threatening to turn back the tide of foreign
investment that flooded into developing countries on the premise
of fast economic expansion. 
    * India's consumer inflation should ease in the next two
months, and will fall to 8 percent by the end of the year,
central bank governor Raghuram Rajan said in an interview with
TV news channel CNN-IBN on Thursday. 
    * India's central bank on Thursday released a framework to
help banks recover bad debts in an effort to ease the financial
stress on lenders as the Indian economy slows. 
    * India's central bank will prevent extreme volatility in
the rupee, its chief Raghuram Rajan told Bloomberg TV on
Thursday. 
    
    LOANS/DEALS
    * Engineers India is targeting to launch its 5 billion
rupees follow-on offer in mid-February. The government plans to
sell a 10 percent stake, or 33.6 million shares, from its 80.40
percent holding. The stake sale will total 5 billion rupees at
the current market capitalisation of 50 billion rupees.
    * ONGC Videsh has received bids from seven banks for its
proposed $725 million one-year bridge loan. Proceeds will be
used for an acquisition. Submissions for the loan were made on
Jan. 22 with bids quoting all-in for the loan as high as 115bp
over Libor.
   * 
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) 
    For up-to-date prices, double click 
     Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
    62.85-88   63.33    63.43     62.85     High
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    Jan. 30                  -$68.84 mln
    Month-to-date**          $154.03 mln
    Year-to-date**           $154.00 mln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Jan. 30 on SEBI website.
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.46 rupees) 
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                    Debt             
    Jan. 29                       $54.79 mln
    Month-to-date                  $2.21 bln
    Year-to-date                   $2.21 bln
    * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan. 30
on SEBI website.
       
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                Jan. 30
    Foreign Banks                      -29.45 bln
    Public Sector Banks                 18.42 bln
    Private Sector Banks                19.40 bln
    Mutual Funds                       -12.40 bln
    Others                               2.45 bln
    Primary Dealers                      1.58 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===============================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date            Amount 

==============================================================
SDL 07.76%, 2019         Interest   Jan 30            388.00

SDL 07.77%, 2019         Interest   Jan 30            388.50

91 days T-Bill           Redemption Jan 30         125544.00
182 days T-Bill          Redemption Jan 30          51142.50
===============================================================
 For the full table for January inflows, see: 
===============================================================

    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
53 bids for 346.65 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.
 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 499.49 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI steady at 3.23
trillion rupees.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.