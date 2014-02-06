FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Feb 6
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
#Asia
February 6, 2014 / 2:50 AM / 4 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Feb 6

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian shares took a tentative step forward on Thursday as
investors remained wary after the recent selloff in emerging
markets raised concerns about the global economic outlook.
 
    * The yen hovered near multi-month highs against the dollar
and euro early on Thursday, highlighting a cautious mood among
investors still fretting about the recent selloff in emerging
markets. 
    * Brent crude oil futures rose on Wednesday as traders took
profit on an over-extended spread trade with U.S. oil, while the
American benchmark took some support from record heating oil
demand due to continued freezing weather. 
    * U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday on caution before
Friday's highly anticipated payrolls number, which could pause a
rally that has sent yields to their lowest levels since early
November, if jobs growth comes in strong. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 20,261.03 (up 0.24 pct)
    * NSE index 6,022.40 (up 0.36 pct)
    * Rupee 62.57/58 per dlr (62.5250/5350)
    * 10-year bond yield 8.71 pct (8.68 pct)  
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.37 pct (8.37 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.63 pct (8.64 pct) 
    * Call money 8.40/8.50 pct (7.15/7.20 pct)
    
    KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
    * India's environment minister Veerappa Moily, who is also
the country's oil minister, to address the 3-day Delhi
Sustainable Development Summit
    * India to sell 100 billion rupees of bonds on Feb. 7,
India's central bank said. 

                         
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * The Reserve Bank of India conducted a much-awaited
government bond switch by buying back securities worth 270
billion rupees ($4.3 billion) maturing in 2014-15 and 2015-16
fiscal years and selling an equivalent amount of longer tenure
securities last week with an institutional investor, the central
bank said on Wednesday. 
    * The commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,
Dr. Margaret Hamburg, plans to visit India for the first time in
an official capacity next week as the agency works to keep
sub-standard food and drugs from entering the United States.
 
    * Price for 900 MHz band mobile phone spectrum in Delhi
rises 59 percent from floor price by day 3 of India airwaves
auction - government data. 
    * India's telecoms secretary tells Reuters spectrum auction
total bids at about 500 billion rupees ($7.98 billion) by day 3
of bidding. 
    * A clutch of Indian regional parties met on Wednesday to
discuss plans to stymie the government's goals for parliament's
final session, fuelling expectations that they will forge an
alliance before national elections due by May. 
    * India has asked for interest from global companies to
build and operate a new airport, estimated to cost nearly $2
billion initially, in the outskirts of the financial capital
Mumbai to meet growing air traffic. 

    
    LOANS/DEALS
    * After reporting a 10 percent increase in third-quarter
revenue, Vodacom Group said it is close to finalising
negotiations with India's Tata Communications over the
purchase of its Neotel unit. 
    * The government has fixed the price range for its $79m-$82
mln secondary follow-on offer in Engineers India at
145-150 rupees a share. The offer opens on February 6 and closes
on February 10. 
    * The government aims to launch the IPO of state-owned
Hindustan Aeronautics before the end of the financial year on
March 31. 
    * GMR Infrastructure has received board approval to raise up
to Rs25bn from an issue of foreign currency convertible bonds or
other securities. 
    * Hindustan Petroleum Corp has mandated three banks on its
latest US$300m-$500m three-year borrowing, while its US$500m
three-year term loan which was launched in November is wrapping
up with 12 banks, according to sources. 
    * ICICI Home Finance priced a Rs750m bond sale to yield
9.82%. The bonds mature in April 2015. 


    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) 
    For up-to-date prices, double click 
     Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
    62.78-81    62.86    62.91     62.80     High
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    Feb. 5*                 -$196.83 mln
    Month-to-date**         -$278.83 mln
    Year-to-date**          -$154.20 mln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Feb. 5 on SEBI website.
    #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.6925 Indian rupees)
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                    Debt             
    Feb. 4                        -$86.59 mln
    Month-to-date                -$328.24 mln
    Year-to-date                    $1.73 bln
    * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 5
on SEBI website.
       
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
                                Feb. 5
    Foreign Banks                         11.77 bln
    Public Sector Banks                   13.55 bln
    Private Sector Banks                  -2.48 bln
    Mutual Funds                         -17.02 bln
    Others                                 2.27 bln
    Primary Dealers                       -8.09 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===============================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date            Amount 

==============================================================
SDL 07.24%, 2019         Interest   Feb 06            236.74

SDL 07.26%, 2019         Interest   Feb 06            435.60

SDL 07.27%, 2019         Interest   Feb 06            834.23

SDL 07.29%, 2019         Interest   Feb 06            364.50

SDL 08.66%, 2023         Interest   Feb 06            246.81

SDL 08.67%, 2023         Interest   Feb 06           1127.10

SDL 08.68%, 2023         Interest   Feb 06            434.00

SDL 08.69%, 2023         Interest   Feb 06            217.25

SDL 08.71%, 2023         Interest   Feb 06            217.75

SDL 08.72%, 2023         Interest   Feb 06           1090.00

91 days T-Bill           Redemption Feb 06          95100.00
364 days T-Bill          Redemption Feb 06          50000.00
11.43% 2015              Interest   Feb 07           6858.00
SDL 08.68%, 2022         Interest   Feb 08            108.50

SDL 08.69%, 2022         Interest   Feb 08           1520.75

SDL 08.71%, 2022         Interest   Feb 08           1088.75

SDL 08.73%, 2022         Interest   Feb 08             69.84

SDL 08.90%, 2022         Interest   Feb 08            333.75

SDL 08.91%, 2022         Interest   Feb 08            245.03

SDL 08.92%, 2022         Interest   Feb 08           2809.80

SDL 08.93%, 2022         Interest   Feb 08            580.45

SDL 08.97%, 2022         Interest   Feb 08            112.13

===============================================================
 For the full table for February inflows, see: 
===============================================================

    LIQUIDITY
    *  The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 27 bids for 209.47 billion rupees ($3.35 billion) at its
one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 333.56 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.19 trillion
rupees.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
