Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Feb 6

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares took a tentative step forward on Thursday as investors remained wary after the recent selloff in emerging markets raised concerns about the global economic outlook. * The yen hovered near multi-month highs against the dollar and euro early on Thursday, highlighting a cautious mood among investors still fretting about the recent selloff in emerging markets. * Brent crude oil futures rose on Wednesday as traders took profit on an over-extended spread trade with U.S. oil, while the American benchmark took some support from record heating oil demand due to continued freezing weather. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday on caution before Friday's highly anticipated payrolls number, which could pause a rally that has sent yields to their lowest levels since early November, if jobs growth comes in strong. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 20,261.03 (up 0.24 pct) * NSE index 6,022.40 (up 0.36 pct) * Rupee 62.57/58 per dlr (62.5250/5350) * 10-year bond yield 8.71 pct (8.68 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.37 pct (8.37 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.63 pct (8.64 pct) * Call money 8.40/8.50 pct (7.15/7.20 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India's environment minister Veerappa Moily, who is also the country's oil minister, to address the 3-day Delhi Sustainable Development Summit * India to sell 100 billion rupees of bonds on Feb. 7, India's central bank said. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India conducted a much-awaited government bond switch by buying back securities worth 270 billion rupees ($4.3 billion) maturing in 2014-15 and 2015-16 fiscal years and selling an equivalent amount of longer tenure securities last week with an institutional investor, the central bank said on Wednesday. * The commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Margaret Hamburg, plans to visit India for the first time in an official capacity next week as the agency works to keep sub-standard food and drugs from entering the United States. * Price for 900 MHz band mobile phone spectrum in Delhi rises 59 percent from floor price by day 3 of India airwaves auction - government data. * India's telecoms secretary tells Reuters spectrum auction total bids at about 500 billion rupees ($7.98 billion) by day 3 of bidding. * A clutch of Indian regional parties met on Wednesday to discuss plans to stymie the government's goals for parliament's final session, fuelling expectations that they will forge an alliance before national elections due by May. * India has asked for interest from global companies to build and operate a new airport, estimated to cost nearly $2 billion initially, in the outskirts of the financial capital Mumbai to meet growing air traffic. LOANS/DEALS * After reporting a 10 percent increase in third-quarter revenue, Vodacom Group said it is close to finalising negotiations with India's Tata Communications over the purchase of its Neotel unit. * The government has fixed the price range for its $79m-$82 mln secondary follow-on offer in Engineers India at 145-150 rupees a share. The offer opens on February 6 and closes on February 10. * The government aims to launch the IPO of state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics before the end of the financial year on March 31. * GMR Infrastructure has received board approval to raise up to Rs25bn from an issue of foreign currency convertible bonds or other securities. * Hindustan Petroleum Corp has mandated three banks on its latest US$300m-$500m three-year borrowing, while its US$500m three-year term loan which was launched in November is wrapping up with 12 banks, according to sources. * ICICI Home Finance priced a Rs750m bond sale to yield 9.82%. The bonds mature in April 2015. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 62.78-81 62.86 62.91 62.80 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 5* -$196.83 mln Month-to-date** -$278.83 mln Year-to-date** -$154.20 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Feb. 5 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, $1 = 62.6925 Indian rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Feb. 4 -$86.59 mln Month-to-date -$328.24 mln Year-to-date $1.73 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 5 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 5 Foreign Banks 11.77 bln Public Sector Banks 13.55 bln Private Sector Banks -2.48 bln Mutual Funds -17.02 bln Others 2.27 bln Primary Dealers -8.09 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount ============================================================== SDL 07.24%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 236.74 SDL 07.26%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 435.60 SDL 07.27%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 834.23 SDL 07.29%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 364.50 SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 246.81 SDL 08.67%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 1127.10 SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 434.00 SDL 08.69%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 217.25 SDL 08.71%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 217.75 SDL 08.72%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 1090.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 06 95100.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 06 50000.00 11.43% 2015 Interest Feb 07 6858.00 SDL 08.68%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 108.50 SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 1520.75 SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 1088.75 SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 69.84 SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 333.75 SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 245.03 SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 2809.80 SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 580.45 SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 112.13 =============================================================== For the full table for February inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 27 bids for 209.47 billion rupees ($3.35 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 333.56 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.19 trillion rupees.