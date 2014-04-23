FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - April 23
April 23, 2014 / 3:00 AM / 3 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - April 23

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian stock markets were little moved on Wednesday after a
Chinese manufacturing survey met expectations, but the
Australian dollar plunged to a two-week low after data showed
surprisingly low inflation in that country's economy.
 
    * The world's major currencies started trade on Wednesday in
Asia on familiar ground after an uninspired session that kept
the dollar, euro and yen locked in narrow ranges. 
    * U.S. crude futures fell on Tuesday ahead of data expected
to show that inventories in the world's top oil-consuming nation
have risen close to record highs. 
    * Short- and intermediate-dated U.S. Treasuries yields edged
higher on Tuesday after a weak two-year note auction and as
signs of improvement in the U.S. economy raised the prospect of
tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, driving a
preference for longer-dated Treasuries. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 22,758.37 (down 0.03 pct)
    * NSE index 6,815.35 (down 0.03 pct)
    * Rupee 60.76/77 per dlr (60.59/60)
    * 10-year bond yield 8.85 pct (8.86 pct)  
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.43 pct (8.43 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.59 pct (8.58 pct) 
    * Call money 8.00/8.10 pct (9.15/9.20 pct)
    
    KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
    * Earnings on Wednesday: Cairn India, Yes Bank
, UltraTech Cement 
    * Expiry of April equity derivative contracts

    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * Mining in India's top iron ore-exporting state of Goa is
likely to restart in January next year once all companies have
obtained environment and forest clearances from the federal
government, a state government source said on Tuesday.
 
    * The Reserve Bank of India will not permit repayment of
domestic rupee loans availed in the country through external
commercial borrowings from Indian banks' branches or
subsidiaries abroad as the risk remains within the Indian
banking system, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
 
    
    KEY LOANS/DEALS
    * Muthoot Finance to launch up to $65 mln share sale on
April 25. 
    * State-owned Union Bank of India, Baa3/BBB-
(Moody's/S&P), launched its new Reg S 5.5-year US
dollar-denominated bonds with initial price indication in the
area of 290bp over the five-year US Treasury. 
    * Tata Motors has mandated four banks for an
offering of US dollar bonds, sources aware of the matter told
IFR.
    * L&T Infrastructure Development Projects continues to
pre-market its US$600m-$700m business trust IPO in Singapore and
a decision on the launch date will be taken only after May 16,
when the Indian election results are due. Polling continues
until May 12. 
    * The up to 1.81 billion rupees ($30m) initial public offer
of amusement park owner Wonderla Holidays was subscribed 42% on
Day 1.
    
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF
     Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
     61.28-34   61.23    61.30    61.18    High

                                
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) 
                                          April 22
    Foreign Banks                         -5.36 bln
    Public Sector Banks                    3.01 bln
    Private Sector Banks                  -0.66 bln
    Mutual Funds                           3.75 mln
    Others                                 2.28 bln
    Primary Dealers                       -3.02 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===============================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date            Amount 
                                                 (mln rupees) 
==============================================================
SDL 07.97%, 2018         Interest   Apr 23             79.70
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.07%, 2018         Interest   Apr 23           1250.85
(3 States)
SDL 08.11%, 2018         Interest   Apr 23            405.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.50%, 2018         Interest   Apr 23            269.88
(2 States)
SDL 08.58%, 2018         Interest   Apr 23             68.64
(NAGALAND)
SDL 08.60%, 2018         Interest   Apr 23            796.79
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.25%, 2023         Interest   Apr 23            448.63
(2 States)
SDL 09.28%, 2023         Interest   Apr 23            232.00
(KERALA)
SDL 09.30%, 2023         Interest   Apr 23             67.43
(2 States)
SDL 09.32%, 2023         Interest   Apr 23            582.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 09.33%, 2023         Interest   Apr 23            933.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 09.35%, 2023         Interest   Apr 23            264.80
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.38%, 2023         Interest   Apr 23            709.50
(2 States)
SDL 09.39%, 2023         Interest   Apr 23            939.00
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 09.40%, 2023         Interest   Apr 23            470.00
(BIHAR)
SDL 05.60%, 2014         Redemption Apr 23          77103.10
(28 States)
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Apr 24          64110.00
182 days T-Bill          Redemption Apr 24          60000.00
SDL 08.24%, 2023         Interest   Apr 25            515.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.25%, 2023         Interest   Apr 25           1237.50
(3 States)
SDL 08.26%, 2023         Interest   Apr 25            413.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.27%, 2023         Interest   Apr 25             82.70
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.58%, 2016         Interest   Apr 25            429.00
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 08.79%, 2022         Interest   Apr 25            439.50
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.80%, 2022         Interest   Apr 25           1320.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.81%, 2022         Interest   Apr 25            477.94
(3 States)
SDL 09.14%, 2022         Interest   Apr 25            982.55
(3 States)
SDL 09.16%, 2022         Interest   Apr 25             29.77
(MIZORAM)
SDL 09.31%, 2022         Interest   Apr 25           1163.75
(WEST BENGAL)
===============================================================
 For the full table for April inflows, see: 
===============================================================
    
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
56 bids for 211.27 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. 
 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 423.65 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.26 trillion
rupees. 
 
 ($1 = 60.8850 Indian Rupees)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

