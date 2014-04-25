FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - April 25
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 25, 2014 / 3:21 AM / 3 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - April 25

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian stocks struggled on Friday as fears of an escalating
Ukraine crisis eclipsed upbeat U.S. economic data and robust
U.S. tech shares. 
    * The dollar came under pressure against the yen on Friday
as rising tension in Ukraine undermined optimism about U.S.
economic growth following strong U.S. durable goods data. 
    * Brent crude futures rose by more than a dollar a barrel on
Thursday as mutual accusations of aggression by Ukraine and
Russia raised concerns over future oil supplies, while strong
U.S. economic data suggested higher demand. 
    * U.S. Treasury long bond yields fell for a third straight
session on Thursday, as renewed tensions between Ukraine and
Russia wiped out earlier gains posted after the release of
positive economic numbers. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 22,876.54 (Up 0.52 pct)
    * NSE index 6,840.80 (down 0.37 pct)
    * Rupee 61.07/08 per dlr (60.76/77)
    * 10-year bond yield 8.85 pct (8.85 pct)  
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.43 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.60 pct (8.59 pct) 
    * Call money 7.10/7.15 pct (8.00/8.10 pct)
    
    KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
    * India economic affairs secretary to attend journalism
awards show in Mumbai.

    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * India is likely to have below-average monsoon rainfall in
2014, raising the possibility that drought could stoke inflation
and hit a sluggish economy dependent on the elements because
half the country's farmland lacks irrigation. 
    
    KEY LOANS/DEALS
    * Lanco Infratech recently launched a $200 million
dual-tranche loan in the market that comes with a guarantee from
ICICI Bank 
    * Aban Offshore, India's largest offshore drilling
contractor in the private sector, has recently signed around
US$2bn 15-year SBLC-backed facilities 
    * Indian Steel maker Essar Steel also has a $500 million
two-year loan backed by export performance guarantees of several
Indian banks 
    * State-run Union Bank of India raised $350 million through
an offering of 5.5-year bonds yesterday, a financing that was
nearly identical to the transaction it priced last year, also in
April. 
               
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF
     Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
     61.52-57   61.48    61.58    61.51    High

                              
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) 
                                          April 23
    Foreign Banks                          3.48 bln
    Public Sector Banks                    5.44 bln
    Private Sector Banks                   3.41 bln
    Mutual Funds                          -2.10 mln
    Others                                 1.67 bln
    Primary Dealers                       11.89 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===============================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date            Amount 
                                                 (mln rupees) 
==============================================================
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Apr 24          64110.00
182 days T-Bill          Redemption Apr 24          60000.00
SDL 08.24%, 2023         Interest   Apr 25            515.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.25%, 2023         Interest   Apr 25           1237.50
(3 States)
SDL 08.26%, 2023         Interest   Apr 25            413.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.27%, 2023         Interest   Apr 25             82.70
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.58%, 2016         Interest   Apr 25            429.00
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 08.79%, 2022         Interest   Apr 25            439.50
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.80%, 2022         Interest   Apr 25           1320.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.81%, 2022         Interest   Apr 25            477.94
(3 States)
SDL 09.14%, 2022         Interest   Apr 25            982.55
(3 States)
SDL 09.16%, 2022         Interest   Apr 25             29.77
(MIZORAM)
SDL 09.31%, 2022         Interest   Apr 25           1163.75
(WEST BENGAL)
===============================================================
 For the full table for April inflows, see: 
===============================================================
    
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 58 bids for 212.96 billion rupees ($3.50 billion) at its
two-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 484.1 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.27 trillion
rupees. 
 
 ($1 = 60.8850 Indian Rupees)

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

