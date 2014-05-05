FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 5, 2014 / 3:10 AM / 3 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 5

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian share markets took a turn lower on Monday after a
survey of Chinese manufacturing disappointed, while the
simmering conflict in Ukraine kept gold and bonds well bid.
 
    * The dollar got off to a cautious start on Monday having
staged a curious reversal late last week that saw it erase all
of the gains sparked by a strong payrolls report. 
    *  Oil prices rose on Friday as violence in Ukraine and job
growth in the United States spurred buying, and technical
short-covering before the weekend also lent support. 
    * Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds dropped to their lowest in
more than 10 months on Friday, falling for a fourth straight
session, as concerns about Russia and Ukraine overshadowed an
upbeat U.S. employment report. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 22,403.89 (down 0.06 pct)
    * NSE index 6,694.80 (down 0.02 pct)
    * Rupee 60.16/17 per dlr (60.31/32)
    * 10-year bond yield 8.81 pct (8.83 pct)  
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.33 pct (8.36 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.58 pct (8.58 pct) 
    * Call money  7.40/7.50 pct (8.95/9.00 pct)
    
    KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
    * HSBC Markit Services PMI for April (0530 GMT)

    KEY LOANS/DEALS
    * Pune Infoport is in the market with a 3 bln rupees ($49.8
mln) offering of an 18-month bond backed by a pledge of shares.
Standard Chartered is arranging the issue, which has been
assigned a Single A rating by Brickwork. 

               
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
    For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF
     Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
     60.37-38   60.48    60.67    60.33    High
 
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)

    May 2*                           $64.28 mln
    Month-to-date (April)**          $1.69 bln
    Year-to-date**                   $5.34 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
May 2 on SEBI website.

    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
    April 30 (April)              $73.26 mln
    Month-to-date                 -$1.45 bln
    Year-to-date                   $4.32 bln
    * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 2
on SEBI website.

                              
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) 
                                          May 2
    Foreign Banks                         8.55 bln
    Public Sector Banks                  -9.79 bln
    Private Sector Banks                  4.21 bln
    Mutual Funds                          2.05 bln
    Others                                9.09 bln
    Primary Dealers                     -14.11 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
six bids for 19.24 billion rupees at its three-day evening repo
auction. Earlier in the day, it had accepted all 22 bids for
63.05 billion rupees ($1 billion) at its 3-day morning repo
auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 526.15 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at  3.26 trillion
rupees. 
($1 = 60.3150 Indian Rupees)

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
