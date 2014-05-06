FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 6
May 6, 2014 / 3:00 AM / 3 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 6

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian share markets shuffled higher on Tuesday after
promising U.S. economic news helped Wall Street to a firmer
finish, though activity was again light with Tokyo still on
holiday. 
    * The dollar was subdued in Asia on Tuesday, holding largely
around where it began this week after an aimless session
overnight with holidays in Japan and Britain crimping activity
in markets. 
    * Brent crude oil fell by more than $1 a barrel on Monday,
pressured by reports that China's manufacturing sector
contracted and Libya's oil output was recovering. 
    * U.S. Treasuries fell on Monday after economic data
signalled unexpectedly strong growth in the U.S. services
sector, surrendering early gains made on a flight to safety
spurred by tensions in Ukraine. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 22,445.12 (up 0.18 pct)
    * NSE index 6,699.35 (up 0.07 pct)
    * Rupee 60.21/22 per dlr (60.16/17)
    * 10-year bond yield 8.74 pct (8.81 pct)  
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.30 pct (8.33 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.56 pct (8.58 pct) 
    * Call money 7.05/7.10 pct (7.40/7.50 pct)
         
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
    For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF
     Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
     60.47     60.50    60.54     60.48     High
 
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
    May 5*                          $46.49 mln
    Month-to-date                  $173.19 mln
    Year-to-date**                   $5.42 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
May 5 on SEBI website.

    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
    May 2                        $181.30 mln
    Month-to-date                $254.56 mln
    Year-to-date                   $4.50 bln
    * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 5
on SEBI website.
                              
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) 
                                           May 5
    Foreign Banks                         2.10 bln
    Public Sector Banks                 -21.64 bln
    Private Sector Banks                 16.29 bln
    Mutual Funds                          2.10 bln
    Others                               -5.41 bln
    Primary Dealers                       6.55 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    INFLOWS
===========================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount
                                               (mln rupees)
===========================================================
SDL 08.60%, 2021         Interest   May 06            860.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.30%, 2023         Interest   May 06            232.50
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 09.32%, 2023         Interest   May 06            233.00
(KERALA)
SDL 09.33%, 2023         Interest   May 06            233.25
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 09.34%, 2023         Interest   May 06            280.20
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.35%, 2023         Interest   May 06             46.75
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 09.36%, 2023         Interest   May 06            702.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 09.37%, 2023         Interest   May 06            585.63
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 09.40%, 2023         Interest   May 06            352.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 09.42%, 2023         Interest   May 06            706.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.68%, 2017         Interest   May 07            434.00
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 08.85%, 2022         Interest   May 07            398.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.86%, 2022         Interest   May 07            664.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.89%, 2022         Interest   May 07            666.75
(2 States)
SDL 08.94%, 2022         Interest   May 07             44.70
(MEGHALAYA)
7.62% FRB 2016           Interest   May 07           2286.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
For the detailed table, see: 
    
    DEBT SALES
Instrument           Date          Amount (in bln rupees)
Tbills               May 7             150 
Govt Bonds           May 9             160
            
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
43 bids for 160.50 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.
 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 348.92 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.52 trillion
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

