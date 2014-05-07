FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 7
May 7, 2014 / 3:15 AM / 3 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 7

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian shares fell to a one-month low and the safe-haven
yen hovered just below a multi-month high against the dollar in
early trade on Wednesday as the heightened possibility of
Ukraine slipping into civil war dampened risk sentiment.
 
    * The New Zealand dollar tumbled on Wednesday after the
country's central bank warned it may have to intervene to weaken
the currency, while the U.S. dollar languished at six-month lows
against a basket of major currencies. 
    * U.S. crude futures settled nearly unchanged on Tuesday,
but later rose in post-settlement trade after industry group the
American Petroleum Institute reported that crude stocks
decreased last week, defying analysts' expectations for a build.
 
    * The 30-year bond and other long-maturity U.S. Treasuries
rose on Tuesday in thin, meandering trade ahead of potentially
market-moving congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 22,508.42 (up 0.28 pct)
    * NSE index 6,715.30 (up 0.24 pct)
    * Rupee 60.11/12 per dlr (60.21/22)
    * 10-year bond yield 8.78 pct (8.74 pct)  
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.32 pct (8.30 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.56 pct (8.56 pct) 
    * Call money 7.25/7.35 pct (7.05/7.10 pct)
         
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
    For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF
     Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
    60.28-30   60.45    60.45     60.24     High
 
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
    May 6*                           $7.60 mln
    Month-to-date                  $227.90 mln
    Year-to-date**                   $5.47 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
May 6 on SEBI website.

    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
    May 5                         -$8.59 mln
    Month-to-date                $245.97 mln
    Year-to-date                   $4.49 bln
    * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 6
on SEBI website.
                              
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) 
                                           May 6
    Foreign Banks                         3.06 bln
    Public Sector Banks                  29.45 bln
    Private Sector Banks                -26.39 bln
    Mutual Funds                          0.98 bln
    Others                                1.37 bln
    Primary Dealers                      -8.47 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    INFLOWS
==============================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount
                                               (mln rupees)
==============================================================
SDL 08.68%, 2017         Interest   May 07            434.00
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 08.85%, 2022         Interest   May 07            398.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.86%, 2022         Interest   May 07            664.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.89%, 2022         Interest   May 07            666.75
(2 States)
SDL 08.94%, 2022         Interest   May 07             44.70
(MEGHALAYA)
7.62% FRB 2016           Interest   May 07           2286.00
==============================================================
For the detailed table, see: 
==============================================================
    
    DEBT SALES
Instrument           Date          Amount (in bln rupees)
Tbills               May 7             150 
Govt Bonds           May 9             160
            
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
33 bids for 108.62 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.
 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 375.98 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.61 trillion
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

(Compiled by Swati Bhat)
