Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 8
May 8, 2014 / 3:00 AM / 3 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 8

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian shares drew a measure of comfort from dovish
comments by the U.S. Federal Reserve chief and signs of easing
tensions in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin
called on pro-Moscow separatists to postpone a succession
vote. 
    * The euro stepped back from a near two-month high against
the dollar early on Thursday ahead of an interest rate review by
the European Central Bank, while the greenback found a steadier
footing after this week's surprisingly large pullback. 
    * Global oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel on both
sides of the Atlantic on Wednesday as an unexpected drop in
United States inventories supported U.S. crude and escalating
tensions in Libya pushed Brent higher. 
    * U.S. Treasuries gained on Wednesday after America's top
central banker said the world's largest economy remained on the
mend but still required substantial monetary accommodation from
Washington policymakers. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 22,323.90 (down 0.82 pct)
    * NSE index 6,652.55 (down 0.93 pct)
    * Rupee 60.135/145 per dlr (60.11/12)
    * 10-year bond yield 8.80 pct (8.78 pct)  
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.32 pct (8.32 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.56 pct (8.56 pct) 
    * Call money 8.95/9.05 pct (7.25/7.35 pct)
    
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
    * Newly appointed Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor R
Gandhi to speak at a banking seminar on risk management at 4
p.m. India time.
    
    KEY DEALS/MERGERS
    * India Infrastructure Finance Co (IIFCL) has rekindled
plans to tap the offshore bond markets with a US$1bn sale
through a UK subsidiary, people aware of the offering said. The
state-owned company's board is poised to approve items related
to the proposed bond sale at a board meeting on Monday. 
    * Adani Abbot Point Terminal is meeting investors in
Singapore this week, with the help of DBS and Standard
Chartered, for a potential offering of a Singapore dollar bond.
It is hoping to sell a benchmark debut bond in Singapore of
about S$200m at a tenor of five years, but terms will be
finalised after roadshow is completed. 
    * DFC, formerly called the Infrastructure Development
Finance Corp, was in the market on Wednesday with a dual-tranche
sale. The company was offering five-year bonds at an annual
coupon of 9.40 percent and 10-year bonds with a coupon of 9.50
percent. The 10-year bonds will have a call after year five and
thereafter every year until maturity. 
            
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
    For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF
     Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
    60.22-24   60.40    60.52     60.22     High
 
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
    May 7*                          $19.78 mln
    Month-to-date                  $240.54 mln
    Year-to-date**                   $5.49 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
May 7 on SEBI website.

    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
    May 6                         $22.78 mln
    Month-to-date                $268.75 mln
    Year-to-date                   $4.52 bln
    * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 7
on SEBI website.
                              
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) 
                                           May 7
    Foreign Banks                        -6.56 bln
    Public Sector Banks                  15.54 bln
    Private Sector Banks                 -9.97 bln
    Mutual Funds                          6.20 bln
    Others                                6.23 bln
    Primary Dealers                     -11.45 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    INFLOWS
==============================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount
                                               (mln rupees)
==============================================================
SDL 08.09%, 2023         Interest   May 08            202.25
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.10%, 2023         Interest   May 08            607.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.11%, 2023         Interest   May 08            608.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.12%, 2023         Interest   May 08            324.80
(CHATTISGARH)
8.79% 2021               Interest   May 08          36478.50
91 days T-Bill           Redemption May 08         115120.00
182 days T-Bill          Redemption May 08          60000.00
SDL 09.10%, 2022         Interest   May 09            282.92
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 09.13%, 2022         Interest   May 09            867.35
(2 States)
SDL 09.16%, 2022         Interest   May 09            343.50
(BIHAR)
SDL 09.17%, 2021         Interest   May 09            458.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 09.18%, 2021         Interest   May 09            114.75
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.19%, 2021         Interest   May 09           1263.63
(2 States)
SDL 09.20%, 2021         Interest   May 09            384.10
(3 States)
SDL 09.23%, 2022         Interest   May 09            461.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.25%, 2021         Interest   May 09            687.97
(UTTAR PRADESH)
==============================================================
For the detailed table, see: 
==============================================================
    
    DEBT SALES
Instrument           Date        Amount (in bln rupees)
Govt Bonds           May 9               160
            
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 28 bids for 117.68 billion rupees at its one-day repo
auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 295.89 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.31 trillion
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

