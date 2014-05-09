Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 9

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares mostly slumped on Friday as a tense situation in Ukraine made investors cautious, though a tame inflation report from China calmed some nerves. * The euro was binding its wounds in early trade on Friday after dovish comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi sent the currency tumbling from a 2-1/2 year high on Thursday. * U.S. crude oil prices fell on Thursday after hitting resistance at a key technical level, and Brent also fell as traders awaited developments in Ukraine. * Thirty-year Treasuries sat out a modest U.S. bond market rally and dropped on Thursday after the government sold $16 billion of new long bonds at unexpectedly high yields. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 22,344.04 (up 0.09 pct) * NSE index 6,659.85 (up 0.11 pct) * Rupee 60.0650/0750 per dlr (60.1350/1450) * 10-year bond yield 8.76 pct (8.80 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.27 pct (8.32 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.53 pct (8.56 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (8.95/9.05 pct) KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India to release weekly foreign exchange reserves data at 1130 GMT. KEY DEALS/MERGERS * Essar Steel Minnesota, Caa1/CCC+, priced its US$ 450 million 2020 bond sale yesterday. The non-call four year bond pays a coupon of 11.50 percent. Priced at 97.901 or 1007 basis points over treasuries, the bonds yield 12.0 percent. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 60.25-28 60.30 60.28 60.18 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 8* $60.44 mln Month-to-date $265.21 mln Year-to-date** $5.51 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on May 8 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt May 7 -$40.30 mln Month-to-date $228.45 mln Year-to-date $4.47 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 8 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 8 Foreign Banks 21.83 bln Public Sector Banks -10.80 bln Private Sector Banks 8.80 bln Mutual Funds -10.55 bln Others -3.02 bln Primary Dealers -6.27 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 09.10%, 2022 Interest May 09 282.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest May 09 867.35 (2 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest May 09 343.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.17%, 2021 Interest May 09 458.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.18%, 2021 Interest May 09 114.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 09 1263.63 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2021 Interest May 09 384.10 (3 States) SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest May 09 461.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 09 687.97 (UTTAR PRADESH) ============================================================== For the detailed table, see: ============================================================== DEBT SALES Instrument Date Amount (in bln rupees) Govt Bonds May 9 160 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 51 bids for 196.18 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 274.34 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.30 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)