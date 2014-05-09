FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 9
May 9, 2014 / 3:16 AM / 3 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 9

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian shares mostly slumped on Friday as a tense situation
in Ukraine made investors cautious, though a tame inflation
report from China calmed some nerves. 
    * The euro was binding its wounds in early trade on Friday
after dovish comments from European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi sent the currency tumbling from a 2-1/2 year high on
Thursday. 
    * U.S. crude oil prices fell on Thursday after hitting
resistance at a key technical level, and Brent also fell as
traders awaited developments in Ukraine. 
    * Thirty-year Treasuries sat out a modest U.S. bond market
rally and dropped on Thursday after the government sold $16
billion of new long bonds at unexpectedly high yields. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 22,344.04 (up 0.09 pct)
    * NSE index 6,659.85 (up 0.11 pct)
    * Rupee 60.0650/0750 per dlr (60.1350/1450)
    * 10-year bond yield 8.76 pct (8.80 pct)  
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.27 pct (8.32 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.53 pct (8.56 pct) 
    * Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (8.95/9.05 pct)
    
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
    * Reserve Bank of India to release weekly foreign exchange
reserves data at 1130 GMT.
    
    KEY DEALS/MERGERS
    * Essar Steel Minnesota, Caa1/CCC+, priced its US$ 450
million 2020 bond sale yesterday. The non-call four year bond
pays a coupon of 11.50 percent. Priced at 97.901 or 1007 basis
points over treasuries, the bonds yield 12.0 percent. (IFR)
    
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
    For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF
     Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
    60.25-28   60.30    60.28     60.18     High
 
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
    May 8*                          $60.44 mln
    Month-to-date                  $265.21 mln
    Year-to-date**                   $5.51 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
May 8 on SEBI website.

    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
    May 7                        -$40.30 mln
    Month-to-date                $228.45 mln
    Year-to-date                   $4.47 bln
    * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 8
on SEBI website.
                              
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) 
                                           May 8
    Foreign Banks                        21.83 bln
    Public Sector Banks                 -10.80 bln
    Private Sector Banks                  8.80 bln
    Mutual Funds                        -10.55 bln
    Others                               -3.02 bln
    Primary Dealers                      -6.27 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    INFLOWS
==============================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount
                                               (mln rupees)
==============================================================
SDL 09.10%, 2022         Interest   May 09            282.92
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 09.13%, 2022         Interest   May 09            867.35
(2 States)
SDL 09.16%, 2022         Interest   May 09            343.50
(BIHAR)
SDL 09.17%, 2021         Interest   May 09            458.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 09.18%, 2021         Interest   May 09            114.75
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.19%, 2021         Interest   May 09           1263.63
(2 States)
SDL 09.20%, 2021         Interest   May 09            384.10
(3 States)
SDL 09.23%, 2022         Interest   May 09            461.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.25%, 2021         Interest   May 09            687.97
(UTTAR PRADESH)
==============================================================
For the detailed table, see: 
==============================================================
    
    DEBT SALES
Instrument           Date        Amount (in bln rupees)
Govt Bonds           May 9               160
            
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
51 bids for 196.18 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.
 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 274.34 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.30 trillion
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
