Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 12
May 12, 2014 / 2:56 AM / 3 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 12

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian shares began the week on a cautious note on Monday
as investors braced for an escalation in East-West tensions
after pro-Moscow rebels declared victory in a referendum on
self-rule in eastern Ukraine. 
    * The euro started the week on a steadier footing after two
straight sessions of steep losses, but should stay under
pressure amid the persistent threat of policy action from the
European Central Bank. 
    * U.S. crude futures fell modestly in range-bound trade on
Friday as the market balanced support from a drawdown in
domestic crude stockpiles against technical sell points that
have kept oil from rallying, while Brent was lower as traders
awaited developments in the Ukraine crises. 
    * U.S. Treasuries ended mixed on Friday despite substantial
drag from a drooping 30-year long bond trying to find footing
following an unexpectedly costly $16 billion government auction
of new 30-year debt. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 22,994.23 (up 2.91 pct)
    * NSE index 6,858.80 (up 2.99 pct)
    * Rupee 60.02/03 per dlr (60.0650/0750)
    * 10-year bond yield 8.75 pct (8.76 pct)  
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.25 pct (8.27 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.51 pct (8.53 pct) 
    * Call money  8.70/8.75 pct (7.00/7.10 pct)
    
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
    * April CPI (1200 GMT)
    * March industrial output (1200 GMT)
    * Media to publish exit poll results (starting 1300 GMT)
    
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * Bank of England Governor Mark Carney this week faces the
growing challenge of explaining why the central bank is
signalling it is in no rush to raise record low interest rates,
even as Britain's recovery picks up speed. 
    *  India is on the cusp of political change that is widely
expected to infuse a new life into an economy that is struggling
to break away from a tale of weak growth and high
inflation. 
    * The head of the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday that
he - and not the Indian government - was responsible for setting
monetary policy, asserting his independence in taking a hawkish
stance on inflation amid an election hinging on how to revive
economic growth. 
    
    KEY DEALS
    * Indian Oil Corp has increased the size of a five-year
bullet takeout loan from $500 mln to $650 mln and mandated nine
banks. (IFR)
    * Indian mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp
(HDFC) has sealed its $300 mln five-year term loan, sources
said. (IFR)
    * State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) has also signed
its $300 mln three-year loan with 12 banks. (IFR)
    
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
    For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF
     Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
    60.15-17   60.25    60.33     60.14    High
 
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
    May 9*                         $211.48 mln
    Month-to-date                  $353.18 mln
    Year-to-date**                   $5.60 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
May 9 on SEBI website.

    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
    May 8                        $248.9 mln
    Month-to-date                $477.4 mln
    Year-to-date                   $4.72 bln
    * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 9
on SEBI website.
                              
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) 
                                           May 9
    Foreign Banks                         1.33 bln
    Public Sector Banks                 -28.57 bln
    Private Sector Banks                 10.57 bln
    Mutual Funds                         15.52 bln
    Others                                5.18 bln
    Primary Dealers                      -4.04 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    INFLOWS
==============================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount
                                               (mln rupees)
==============================================================
SDL 07.87%, 2016         Interest   May 12            157.40
(KERALA)
SDL 07.89%, 2016         Interest   May 12            197.25
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.91%, 2016         Interest   May 12            197.75
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 07.93%, 2016         Interest   May 12            518.30
(2 States)
SDL 07.95%, 2016         Interest   May 12            350.31
(5 States)
SDL 07.96%, 2016         Interest   May 12             51.58
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 07.98%, 2016         Interest   May 12             22.60
(MANIPUR)
SDL 08.00%, 2016         Interest   May 12            431.42
(2 States)
SDL 08.04%, 2016         Interest   May 12             60.19
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.05%, 2016         Interest   May 12              6.04
(MIZORAM)
SDL 08.05%, 2019         Interest   May 12             80.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.10%, 2020         Interest   May 12             40.50
(GOA)
SDL 08.11%, 2019         Interest   May 12            202.75
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.12%, 2019         Interest   May 12            406.00
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.21%, 2018         Interest   May 12             82.10
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.23%, 2018         Interest   May 12            390.93
(2 States)
SDL 08.25%, 2018         Interest   May 12            462.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.25%, 2019         Interest   May 12            536.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.26%, 2018         Interest   May 12            206.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.26%, 2019         Interest   May 12            539.53
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.28%, 2020         Interest   May 12           1242.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.30%, 2018         Interest   May 12            259.38
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.34%, 2017         Interest   May 12            145.95
(KERALA)
SDL 08.42%, 2020         Interest   May 12            210.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.43%, 2020         Interest   May 12             42.15
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 08.54%, 2018         Interest   May 12             85.40
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.64%, 2021         Interest   May 12            172.80
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.65%, 2021         Interest   May 12           1167.75
(4 States)
11.83% 2014              Interest   May 12           2982.62
==============================================================
For the detailed table, see: 
==============================================================
                
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
55 bids for 209.23 billion rupees ($3.49 billion) at its
three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 331.34 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.32 trillion
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
