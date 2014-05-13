Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 13

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares shrugged off tensions in the Ukraine and followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday, while the dollar held its recent gains against the yen and euro thanks to stronger U.S. Treasury yields. * The euro stabilised near one-month lows against the dollar on Tuesday, although it remains under pressure as investors expect the European Central Bank to try to limit its longer-term strength in a bid to boost the euro-zone economy. * Crude oil futures rose on Monday as tensions in Ukraine prompted the European Union to widen sanctions, while Russia reiterated that it could cut off Kiev's natural gas supplies. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday before a heavy week of data, including retail sales and inflation reports, which will be watched for signs of economic strength and whether price pressures are rising from levels that are far below the Federal Reserve's targets. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 23,551 (up 2.42 pct) * NSE index 7014.25 (up 2.27 pct) * Rupee 60.05/06 per dlr (60.02/03) * 10-year bond yield 8.73 pct (8.75 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.24 pct (8.25 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.50 pct (8.51 pct) * Call money 8.95/9.05 pct (8.70/8.75 pct) KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will address a press conference after his meeting with chiefs of state-run banks. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi is set to become India's next prime minister, four major exit polls showed on Monday, with his opposition party and its allies forecast to sweep to a parliamentary majority in the world's biggest ever election. * Indian shares are seen surging to a record high and the rupee and bonds could hit new multi-month highs when trading opens on Tuesday after exit polls showed Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies winning a majority in the country's elections. * India's annual consumer price inflation in April accelerated to a three-month high of 8.59 percent, mainly driven by higher food prices, government data showed on Monday. * India's central bank said on Monday that domestic banks will be allowed to offer structured derivatives through their overseas branches even if these products are currently not allowed in India. KEY DEALS * Private sector telecoms major, Bharti Airtel is poised to price a 10-year benchmark US dollar bond tranche and a seven-year euro tranche later today, becoming one of the last Indian companies to issue offshore bonds ahead of this Friday's election outcome. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 59.80-83 60.00 60.17 59.60 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 12* $203.45 mln Month-to-date $563.38 mln Year-to-date** $5.81 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on May 12 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt May 9 $215.69 mln Month-to-date $693.04 mln Year-to-date $5.14 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 12 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 12 Foreign Banks 2.87 bln Public Sector Banks -9.21 bln Private Sector Banks 3.69 bln Mutual Funds -8.70 bln Others -1.47 bln Primary Dealers 12.83 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest May 15 209.75 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest May 15 378.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest May 15 890.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.55%, 2017 Interest May 15 427.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2017 Interest May 15 347.60 (KERALA) 8.35% 2022 Interest May 15 22127.50 9.15% 2024 Interest May 15 42090.00 6.07% 2014 Redemption May 15 288067.30 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 15 79030.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 15 50010.00 ============================================================== For the detailed table, see: ============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 59 bids for 215.23 billion rupees ($3.59 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 386.28 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.23 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)