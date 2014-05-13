FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 13
May 13, 2014 / 2:55 AM / 3 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 13

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian shares shrugged off tensions in the Ukraine and
followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday, while the dollar held
its recent gains against the yen and euro thanks to stronger
U.S. Treasury yields. 
    * The euro stabilised near one-month lows against the dollar
on Tuesday, although it remains under pressure as investors
expect the European Central Bank to try to limit its longer-term
strength in a bid to boost the euro-zone economy. 
    * Crude oil futures rose on Monday as tensions in Ukraine
prompted the European Union to widen sanctions, while Russia
reiterated that it could cut off Kiev's natural gas supplies.
 
    * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday before a heavy week
of data, including retail sales and inflation reports, which
will be watched for signs of economic strength and whether price
pressures are rising from levels that are far below the Federal
Reserve's targets. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 23,551 (up 2.42 pct)
    * NSE index 7014.25 (up 2.27 pct)
    * Rupee 60.05/06 per dlr (60.02/03)
    * 10-year bond yield 8.73 pct (8.75 pct)  
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.24 pct (8.25 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.50 pct (8.51 pct) 
    * Call money 8.95/9.05 pct (8.70/8.75 pct)
    
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
    * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will address a press
conference after his meeting with chiefs of state-run banks.
        
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    *  Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi is set to become India's
next prime minister, four major exit polls showed on Monday,
with his opposition party and its allies forecast to sweep to a
parliamentary majority in the world's biggest ever election.
 
    * Indian shares are seen surging to a record high and the
rupee and bonds could hit new multi-month highs when trading
opens on Tuesday after exit polls showed Bharatiya Janata Party
and its allies winning a majority in the country's elections.
 
    * India's annual consumer price inflation in
April accelerated to a three-month high of 8.59 percent, mainly
driven by higher food prices, government data showed on Monday.
 
    * India's central bank said on Monday that domestic banks
will be allowed to offer structured derivatives through their
overseas branches even if these products are currently not
allowed in India. 
    
    KEY DEALS
    * Private sector telecoms major, Bharti Airtel is poised to
price a 10-year benchmark US dollar bond tranche and a
seven-year euro tranche later today, becoming one of the last
Indian companies to issue offshore bonds ahead of this Friday's
election outcome. 
   
    
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
    For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF
     Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
    59.80-83    60.00   60.17     59.60    High
 
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
    May 12*                        $203.45 mln
    Month-to-date                  $563.38 mln
    Year-to-date**                   $5.81 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
May 12 on SEBI website.

    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
    May 9                        $215.69 mln
    Month-to-date                $693.04 mln
    Year-to-date                   $5.14 bln
    * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 12
on SEBI website.
                              
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) 
                                           May 12
    Foreign Banks                         2.87 bln
    Public Sector Banks                  -9.21 bln
    Private Sector Banks                  3.69 bln
    Mutual Funds                         -8.70 bln
    Others                               -1.47 bln
    Primary Dealers                      12.83 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    INFLOWS
==============================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount
                                               (mln rupees)
==============================================================
SDL 08.39%, 2017         Interest   May 15            209.75
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.40%, 2017         Interest   May 15            378.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.48%, 2017         Interest   May 15            890.40
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.55%, 2017         Interest   May 15            427.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.69%, 2017         Interest   May 15            347.60
(KERALA)
8.35% 2022               Interest   May 15          22127.50
9.15% 2024               Interest   May 15          42090.00
6.07% 2014               Redemption May 15         288067.30
91 days T-Bill           Redemption May 15          79030.00
364 days T-Bill          Redemption May 15          50010.00
==============================================================
For the detailed table, see: 
==============================================================
                
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
59 bids for 215.23 billion rupees ($3.59 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 386.28 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.23 trillion
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
