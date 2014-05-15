Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 15

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares stepped back from a one-month high on Thursday, tracking a retreat on Wall Street, while expectations of credit easing by the European Central Bank knocked down yields on U.S. and European bonds. * The euro wallowed near six-week lows against the dollar on Thursday, weighed by lower government debt yields amid rising expectations the European Central Bank is poised to cut rates at next month's meeting. * Global oil prices rose on Wednesday as a draw on U.S. crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, contract delivery point and gasoline stocks pushed Brent and U.S. crude to three week highs. * U.S. Treasuries yields fell to six-month lows on Wednesday, breaking out of a recent range, as expectations the European Central Bank will cut interest rates sparked a global fixed-income rally. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 23,815.12 (down 0.24 pct) * NSE index 7,108.75 (unchanged) * Rupee 59.66/67 per dlr (60.05/06) * 10-year bond yield 8.78 pct (8.73 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.27 pct (8.24 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.54 pct (8.50 pct) * Call money 8.95/9.00 pct (8.95/9.05 pct) KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Indian central bank board meeting. * India WPI data for April (0630 GMT) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The European Central Bank is preparing a package of policy options for its June meeting, including cuts in all its interest rates and targeted measures aimed at boosting lending to small- and mid-sized firms. KEY DEALS * Bharti Airtel became the first Indian issuer to price a dual-currency bond with a massive US$2bn 144A/Reg S offering on Monday, denominated in US dollars and euros. It was also the largest bond offering by any issuer in India. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 59.77-80 59.68 59.77 59.70 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 14* $254.28 mln Month-to-date $766.77 mln Year-to-date** $6.01 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on May 13 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt May 12 $359.68 mln Month-to-date $1.05 bln Year-to-date $5.30 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 13 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 13 Foreign Banks 0.47 bln Public Sector Banks 19.73 bln Private Sector Banks -16.73 bln Mutual Funds -5.50 bln Others 4.64 bln Primary Dealers -2.61 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest May 15 209.75 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest May 15 378.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest May 15 890.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.55%, 2017 Interest May 15 427.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2017 Interest May 15 347.60 (KERALA) 8.35% 2022 Interest May 15 22127.50 9.15% 2024 Interest May 15 42090.00 6.07% 2014 Redemption May 15 288067.30 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 15 79030.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 15 50010.00 ============================================================== For the detailed table, see: ============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 59 bids for 213.07 billion rupees ($3.56 billion) at its two-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 472.90 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.24 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)