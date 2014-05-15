FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 15
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rates RSS
May 15, 2014 / 2:55 AM / 3 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 15

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian shares stepped back from a one-month high on
Thursday, tracking a retreat on Wall Street, while expectations
of credit easing by the European Central Bank knocked down
yields on U.S. and European bonds. 
    * The euro wallowed near six-week lows against the dollar on
Thursday, weighed by lower government debt yields amid rising
expectations the European Central Bank is poised to cut rates at
next month's meeting. 
    * Global oil prices rose on Wednesday as a draw on U.S.
crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, contract delivery point
and gasoline stocks pushed Brent and U.S. crude to three week
highs. 
    * U.S. Treasuries yields fell to six-month lows on
Wednesday, breaking out of a recent range, as expectations the
European Central Bank will cut interest rates sparked a global
fixed-income rally. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 23,815.12 (down 0.24 pct)
    * NSE index 7,108.75 (unchanged)
    * Rupee 59.66/67 per dlr (60.05/06)
    * 10-year bond yield 8.78 pct (8.73 pct)  
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.27 pct (8.24 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.54 pct (8.50 pct) 
    * Call money 8.95/9.00 pct (8.95/9.05 pct)
    
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
    * Indian central bank board meeting.
    * India WPI data for April (0630 GMT)
   
        
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * The European Central Bank is preparing a package of policy
options for its June meeting, including cuts in all its interest
rates and targeted measures aimed at boosting lending to small-
and mid-sized firms. 
    
    
    KEY DEALS
    * Bharti Airtel became the first Indian issuer to price a
dual-currency bond with a massive US$2bn 144A/Reg S offering on
Monday, denominated in US dollars and euros. It was also the
largest bond offering by any issuer in India. 
    
    
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
    For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF
     Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
    59.77-80    59.68    59.77    59.70    High
 
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
    May 14*                        $254.28 mln
    Month-to-date                  $766.77 mln
    Year-to-date**                   $6.01 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
May 13 on SEBI website.

    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
    May 12                       $359.68 mln
    Month-to-date                  $1.05 bln
    Year-to-date                   $5.30 bln
    * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 13
on SEBI website.
                              
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) 
                                           May 13
    Foreign Banks                         0.47 bln
    Public Sector Banks                  19.73 bln
    Private Sector Banks                -16.73 bln
    Mutual Funds                         -5.50 bln
    Others                                4.64 bln
    Primary Dealers                      -2.61 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    INFLOWS
==============================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount
                                               (mln rupees)
==============================================================
SDL 08.39%, 2017         Interest   May 15            209.75
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.40%, 2017         Interest   May 15            378.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.48%, 2017         Interest   May 15            890.40
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.55%, 2017         Interest   May 15            427.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.69%, 2017         Interest   May 15            347.60
(KERALA)
8.35% 2022               Interest   May 15          22127.50
9.15% 2024               Interest   May 15          42090.00
6.07% 2014               Redemption May 15         288067.30
91 days T-Bill           Redemption May 15          79030.00
364 days T-Bill          Redemption May 15          50010.00
==============================================================
For the detailed table, see: 
==============================================================
                
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
59 bids for 213.07 billion rupees ($3.56 billion) at its two-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 472.90 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.24 trillion
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.