FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 26
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rates RSS
May 26, 2014 / 2:41 AM / 3 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 26

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Japanese shares rose in a steady start for Asian equities
on Monday thanks to a strong session on Wall Street, and as a
decisive win for Ukrainian billionaire Petro Poroshenko in the
nation's presidential election ensured a tense runoff round
won't be required. 
    * The euro slipped early on Monday, while the other major
currencies got off to a steady start as the results of a
presidential election in Ukraine and votes for the European
Parliament were so far greeted calmly by investors. 
    * Brent and U.S. crude futures pushed higher on Friday,
supported by the crises in Ukraine and Libya as well as positive
economic data in the world's top two oil consumers, the United
States and China. 
    * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday on uncertainty ahead
of Sunday's European Union and Ukraine elections, which
overshadowed stronger-than-expected U.S. housing data and
spurred safe-haven bids. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 24,693.35 (up 1.31 pct)
    * NSE index 7,367.10 (up 1.25 pct)
    * Rupee 58.52/53 per dlr (58.4675/4775)
    * 10-year bond yield 8.64 pct (8.71 pct)  
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.14 pct (8.19 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.38 pct (8.40 pct) 
    * Call money 8.50/8.60 pct (7.10/7.20 pct)
    
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
    * Swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as India's prime
Minister. The first task for Modi will be to pick a new cabinet,
with the finance ministry expected to go to former commerce
minister Arun Jaitley. 
    * Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has accepted an
invitation to attend the inauguration of Indian Prime
Minister-designate Narendra Modi, a first in the history of the
nuclear-armed rivals, an official said on Saturday.
 
    * India will impose anti-dumping duties on solar panels
imported from the United States, China, Taiwan and Malaysia to
protect domestic solar manufacturers, according to a government
statement seen by Reuters on Friday. 
              
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * Indian-born economist Arvind Panagariya, who is widely
expected to take a top advisory role in prime minister-elect
Narendra Modi's government, wants its first budget to boost
capital spending even at the risk of a higher fiscal deficit.
 
    
    LOANS/KEY DEALS
    * Companies such as L&T Infrastructure Development Projects,
IL&FS, Idea Cellular, Jaiprakash Power Ventures
 and Mytrah Energy are reawakening their equity
offerings. 
    * Tata Steel is finalising the structure of its up
to US$7bn refinancing for its Corus Group subsidiary, according
to sources. 
    * Adlabs Entertainment has filed the draft prospectus for
its Rs4bn (US$68m) IPO of 23m equity shares of face value of
Rs10 each. 

      
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
    For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF
     Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
    58.66-68   58.74    58.68     58.55     High
 
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
    May 23*                        $71.42 mln
    Month-to-date                   $2.39 bln
    Year-to-date**                  $7.64 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
May 23 on SEBI website.

    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
    May 22                       $477.43 mln
    Month-to-date                  $2.03 bln
    Year-to-date                   $6.28 bln
    * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 23
on SEBI website.
                              
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) 
                                         May 23
    Foreign Banks                       30.19 bln
    Public Sector Banks                -77.53 bln
    Private Sector Banks                39.67 bln
    Mutual Funds                        -1.65 bln
    Others                              -4.72 bln
    Primary Dealers                     14.05 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    INFLOWS
==============================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount
                                               (mln rupees)
==============================================================
SDL 08.03%, 2019         Interest   May 26            128.48
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.05%, 2019         Interest   May 26           1479.59
(3 States)
SDL 08.05%, 2020         Interest   May 26            201.25
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.06%, 2019         Interest   May 26            201.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.07%, 2020         Interest   May 26            766.65
(3 States)
SDL 08.09%, 2020         Interest   May 26            488.43
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.10%, 2019         Interest   May 26            980.06
(2 States)
SDL 08.10%, 2020         Interest   May 26            405.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.66%, 2021         Interest   May 26            433.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.67%, 2021         Interest   May 26            433.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.68%, 2021         Interest   May 26            868.00
(2 States)
8.83% 2023               Interest   May 26          21192.00
SDL 07.44%, 2019         Interest   May 27            186.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 07.45%, 2019         Interest   May 27            372.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.50%, 2019         Interest   May 27            562.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 07.53%, 2019         Interest   May 27            564.75
(UTTAR PRADESH)
==============================================================
For the detailed table, see: 
==============================================================
                
    ISSUANCES
Paper                Amount              Date
State Loans         100.15 bln rupees    May 27
Tbills            150 bln rupees        May 28
    
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
24 bids for 117.01 billion rupees ($2 billion) at its three-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 388.40 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.30 trillion
rupees. 
($1 = 58.3575 Indian Rupees)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.