FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 27
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rates RSS
May 27, 2014 / 2:55 AM / 3 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 27

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian stocks got off to a firm start on Tuesday, and the
euro steadied but remained vulnerable after overnight comments
from the European Central Bank chief heightened expectations of
easing steps in the euro zone. 
    * The euro struggled to gain any momentum early in Asia on
Tuesday after drifting off a three-month low against the dollar
with public holidays in the United States and Britain all but
ensuring an anaemic session overnight. 
    * Brent crude eased to near $110 a barrel on Monday, down
from last week's two-and-a-half month high, as worries over
Ukraine eased slightly following a presidential election. 
    * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday on uncertainty ahead
of Sunday's European Union and Ukraine elections, which
overshadowed stronger-than-expected U.S. housing data and
spurred safe-haven bids. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 24,716.88 (up 0.1 pct)
    * NSE index 7,359.05 (down 0.1 pct)
    * Rupee 58.71/72 per dlr (58.52/53)
    * 10-year bond yield 8.67 pct (8.64 pct)  
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.16 pct (8.14 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.38 pct) 
    * Call money 7.50/7.60 pct (8.50/8.60 pct)
    
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
    * Official announcement of the new Indian ministers
portfolios (tentative).
    * India to sell 160-billion-rupee of bonds on May 30 - govt
 
              
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * Narendra Modi was sworn in as India's prime minister in an
elaborate ceremony at New Delhi's presidential palace on Monday,
after a sweeping election victory that ended two terms of rule
by the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty. 
    * India's current account deficit narrowed to
$1.2 billion, or 0.2 percent of gross domestic product, in the
January-March quarter, according to Reserve Bank of India data
released on Monday, falling for the third straight quarter on
the back of a sharp fall in gold imports. 
    * The Reserve Bank of India on Monday tightened merger rules
for non-banking financial companies, requiring them to obtain
central bank's permission to acquire or merge with any similar
entity. 
    
    LOANS/KEY DEALS
    * Konkan Railway Corp plans to sell bonds soon at a minimum
size of 1 billion rupees ($17 million). 
    * Indian cable television provider Bharat Business Channel
plans to refile the draft prospectus for its 7 billion rupees
($119m) IPO and is targeting to launch the offer by the end of
the year. 
    
      
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
    May 26*                        -$14.31 mln
    Month-to-date                   $2.47 bln
    Year-to-date**                  $7.72 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
May 26 on SEBI website.

    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
    May 23                       $388.92 mln
    Month-to-date                  $2.41 bln
    Year-to-date                   $6.66 bln
    * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 26
on SEBI website.
                              
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) 
                                         May 26
    Foreign Banks                        7.43 bln
    Public Sector Banks                 12.76 bln
    Private Sector Banks               -10.77 bln
    Mutual Funds                         8.65 bln
    Others                              10.73 bln
    Primary Dealers                    -28.81 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    INFLOWS
==============================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount
                                               (mln rupees)
==============================================================
SDL 07.44%, 2019         Interest   May 27            186.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 07.45%, 2019         Interest   May 27            372.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.50%, 2019         Interest   May 27            562.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 07.53%, 2019         Interest   May 27            564.75
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.39%, 2018         Interest   May 28             83.90
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 08.50%, 2018         Interest   May 28            212.50
(KERALA)
SDL 08.51%, 2018         Interest   May 28            425.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.52%, 2018         Interest   May 28            426.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.68%, 2018         Interest   May 28            244.82
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 05.70%, 2014         Redemption May 28          87120.33
(19 States)
364 days T-Bill          Redemption May 29          50000.00
==============================================================
For the detailed table, see: 
==============================================================
                

    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
35 bids for 159.69 billion rupees ($2.74 billion) at its
three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 353.53 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.25 trillion
rupees. 
 
 ($1 = 58.3575 Indian Rupees)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.