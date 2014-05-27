Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 27

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks got off to a firm start on Tuesday, and the euro steadied but remained vulnerable after overnight comments from the European Central Bank chief heightened expectations of easing steps in the euro zone. * The euro struggled to gain any momentum early in Asia on Tuesday after drifting off a three-month low against the dollar with public holidays in the United States and Britain all but ensuring an anaemic session overnight. * Brent crude eased to near $110 a barrel on Monday, down from last week's two-and-a-half month high, as worries over Ukraine eased slightly following a presidential election. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday on uncertainty ahead of Sunday's European Union and Ukraine elections, which overshadowed stronger-than-expected U.S. housing data and spurred safe-haven bids. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 24,716.88 (up 0.1 pct) * NSE index 7,359.05 (down 0.1 pct) * Rupee 58.71/72 per dlr (58.52/53) * 10-year bond yield 8.67 pct (8.64 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.16 pct (8.14 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.38 pct) * Call money 7.50/7.60 pct (8.50/8.60 pct) KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Official announcement of the new Indian ministers portfolios (tentative). * India to sell 160-billion-rupee of bonds on May 30 - govt OVERNIGHT NEWS * Narendra Modi was sworn in as India's prime minister in an elaborate ceremony at New Delhi's presidential palace on Monday, after a sweeping election victory that ended two terms of rule by the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty. * India's current account deficit narrowed to $1.2 billion, or 0.2 percent of gross domestic product, in the January-March quarter, according to Reserve Bank of India data released on Monday, falling for the third straight quarter on the back of a sharp fall in gold imports. * The Reserve Bank of India on Monday tightened merger rules for non-banking financial companies, requiring them to obtain central bank's permission to acquire or merge with any similar entity. LOANS/KEY DEALS * Konkan Railway Corp plans to sell bonds soon at a minimum size of 1 billion rupees ($17 million). * Indian cable television provider Bharat Business Channel plans to refile the draft prospectus for its 7 billion rupees ($119m) IPO and is targeting to launch the offer by the end of the year. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 26* -$14.31 mln Month-to-date $2.47 bln Year-to-date** $7.72 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on May 26 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt May 23 $388.92 mln Month-to-date $2.41 bln Year-to-date $6.66 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 26 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 26 Foreign Banks 7.43 bln Public Sector Banks 12.76 bln Private Sector Banks -10.77 bln Mutual Funds 8.65 bln Others 10.73 bln Primary Dealers -28.81 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest May 27 186.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest May 27 372.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest May 27 562.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.53%, 2019 Interest May 27 564.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest May 28 83.90 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest May 28 212.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.51%, 2018 Interest May 28 425.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2018 Interest May 28 426.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest May 28 244.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 05.70%, 2014 Redemption May 28 87120.33 (19 States) 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 29 50000.00 ============================================================== For the detailed table, see: ============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 35 bids for 159.69 billion rupees ($2.74 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 353.53 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.25 trillion rupees. ($1 = 58.3575 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)