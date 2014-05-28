FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 28
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 28, 2014 / 2:55 AM / 3 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 28

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian stocks inched higher on Wednesday and the dollar
held near an eight-week peak against a basket of currencies,
spurred by upbeat U.S. economic data and yet another record
close for the S&P 500. 
    * The U.S. dollar held near an eight-week peak against a
basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, having edged up
on the back of encouraging U.S. data and another record high on
Wall Street. 
    * Crude oil futures edged lower on Tuesday as traders took
profit after a long holiday weekend, with prices supported by
violence in Ukraine and expectations for a draw on U.S. crude
stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub. 
    * U.S. long-term bond prices rose for a second straight
session on Tuesday, boosted by a combination of month-end buying
by institutional investors and a relatively weak two-year
auction. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index  24,549.51 (down 0.68 pct)
    * NSE index  7,318 (down 0.56 pct)
    * Rupee 59.04/05 per dlr (58.71/72)
    * 10-year bond yield 8.67 pct (8.67 pct)  
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.14 pct (8.16 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.38 pct (8.40 pct) 
    * Call money 7.70/7.80 pct (7.50/7.60 pct)
    
    KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
    * India to sell 160-billion-rupee of bonds on May 30 - govt
 
              
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a blunt
warning to old adversary Pakistan on his first day in the job on
Tuesday, telling his counterpart in a rare meeting that
Islamabad must prevent militants on its territory from attacking
India. 
    * India's central bank on Tuesday allowed importers to book
forward forex contracts up to 50 percent of the eligible limit
in an effort to facilitate greater hedging flexibility.
 

    LOANS/KEY DEALS
    * Sterling Global Oil Resources plans to obtain standby
letters of credit totalling US$1.086bn. So far, the
Mauritius-domiciled subsidiary of India's Sandesara Group has
tied up SBLCs of about US$898m with eight Indian lenders at
10-year maturities 
    * Joint mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners DBS Bank and
ING have launched the US$150m financing backing the buyout of
the business process outsourcing subsidiary of Indian
conglomerate Aditya Birla Nuvo, according to sources.
 
    * Yes Bank has hired Deutsche Bank and Goldman
Sachs for its qualified institutional placement of up to
US$500m. Other banks are likely to join the transaction. The
placement may take please in the next week, but the final size
has not yet been decided. 
     
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
    May 27*                        -$34.22 mln
    Month-to-date                   $2.47 bln
    Year-to-date**                  $7.72 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
May 27 on SEBI website.

    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
    May 26                       $304.46 mln
    Month-to-date                  $2.72 bln
    Year-to-date                   $6.97 bln
    * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 27
on SEBI website.
                              
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) 
                                         May 27
    Foreign Banks                      14.97 bln
    Public Sector Banks                -3.82 bln
    Private Sector Banks              -14.92 bln
    Mutual Funds                       -5.20 bln
    Others                              2.43 bln
    Primary Dealers                     6.52 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    INFLOWS
==============================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount
                                               (mln rupees)
==============================================================
SDL 08.39%, 2018         Interest   May 28             83.90
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 08.50%, 2018         Interest   May 28            212.50
(KERALA)
SDL 08.51%, 2018         Interest   May 28            425.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.52%, 2018         Interest   May 28            426.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.68%, 2018         Interest   May 28            244.82
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 05.70%, 2014         Redemption May 28          87120.33
(19 States)
364 days T-Bill          Redemption May 29          50000.00
10.25% 2021              Interest   May 30          13434.33
10.00% 2014              Redemption May 30          14738.15
91 days T-Bill           Redemption May 30         177643.00
==============================================================
For the detailed table, see: 
==============================================================

    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
21 bids for 122.16 billion rupees ($2.08 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 384.78 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.26 trillion
rupees. 
($1 = 59.0250 Indian Rupees)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.