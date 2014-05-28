Indian FX/debt factors to watch - May 28

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks inched higher on Wednesday and the dollar held near an eight-week peak against a basket of currencies, spurred by upbeat U.S. economic data and yet another record close for the S&P 500. * The U.S. dollar held near an eight-week peak against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, having edged up on the back of encouraging U.S. data and another record high on Wall Street. * Crude oil futures edged lower on Tuesday as traders took profit after a long holiday weekend, with prices supported by violence in Ukraine and expectations for a draw on U.S. crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub. * U.S. long-term bond prices rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, boosted by a combination of month-end buying by institutional investors and a relatively weak two-year auction. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 24,549.51 (down 0.68 pct) * NSE index 7,318 (down 0.56 pct) * Rupee 59.04/05 per dlr (58.71/72) * 10-year bond yield 8.67 pct (8.67 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.14 pct (8.16 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.38 pct (8.40 pct) * Call money 7.70/7.80 pct (7.50/7.60 pct) KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India to sell 160-billion-rupee of bonds on May 30 - govt OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a blunt warning to old adversary Pakistan on his first day in the job on Tuesday, telling his counterpart in a rare meeting that Islamabad must prevent militants on its territory from attacking India. * India's central bank on Tuesday allowed importers to book forward forex contracts up to 50 percent of the eligible limit in an effort to facilitate greater hedging flexibility. LOANS/KEY DEALS * Sterling Global Oil Resources plans to obtain standby letters of credit totalling US$1.086bn. So far, the Mauritius-domiciled subsidiary of India's Sandesara Group has tied up SBLCs of about US$898m with eight Indian lenders at 10-year maturities * Joint mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners DBS Bank and ING have launched the US$150m financing backing the buyout of the business process outsourcing subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Nuvo, according to sources. * Yes Bank has hired Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs for its qualified institutional placement of up to US$500m. Other banks are likely to join the transaction. The placement may take please in the next week, but the final size has not yet been decided. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 27* -$34.22 mln Month-to-date $2.47 bln Year-to-date** $7.72 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on May 27 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt May 26 $304.46 mln Month-to-date $2.72 bln Year-to-date $6.97 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 27 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 27 Foreign Banks 14.97 bln Public Sector Banks -3.82 bln Private Sector Banks -14.92 bln Mutual Funds -5.20 bln Others 2.43 bln Primary Dealers 6.52 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest May 28 83.90 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest May 28 212.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.51%, 2018 Interest May 28 425.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2018 Interest May 28 426.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest May 28 244.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 05.70%, 2014 Redemption May 28 87120.33 (19 States) 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 29 50000.00 10.25% 2021 Interest May 30 13434.33 10.00% 2014 Redemption May 30 14738.15 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 30 177643.00 ============================================================== For the detailed table, see: ============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 21 bids for 122.16 billion rupees ($2.08 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 384.78 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.26 trillion rupees. ($1 = 59.0250 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)