Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Jan 15
January 15, 2015 / 3:20 AM / 3 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Jan 15

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    *  Asian stocks slipped on Thursday after weak U.S. data
compounded worries over plunging copper prices and the health of
the world economy, while a bounce in crude oil failed to calm
anxiety over a supply glut that has seen prices collapse in
recent months. 
    * The dollar nursed losses early on Thursday, having
retreated across the board after a surprisingly big fall in U.S.
retail sales pulled U.S. yields sharply lower. 
    * World oil prices had their biggest surge in two-and-a-half
years on Wednesday, rebounding from a nearly six-year low as
traders turned away from the bearish pressures of a worldwide
glut to cover themselves on expiring options. 
    * The U.S. 30-year Treasuries yield fell to a record low on
Wednesday as disappointing U.S. retail sales data raised bets
the Federal Reserve would not raise interest rates this year.
 
         
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 27,346.82 (down 0.29 pct)
    * NSE index 8,277.55 (down 0.26 pct)
    * Rupee 62.18/19 per dlr (62.14/15)
    * 10-year bond yield 7.77 pct (7.77 pct)
    * 5-year OIS rate 6.95 pct (6.95 pct)
    * 1-year OIS rate 7.63 pct (7.61 pct)
    * Call money 7.50/7.60 pct (8.05/8.10 pct)
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    * Earnings: Tata Consultancy, Bajaj Auto,
Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Infotech Enterprises
, DB Corp 
    
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * India cbank governor - to reduce the policy repo rate
under the liquidity adjustment facility (laf) by 25 basis points
to 7.75 percent 
    * Plunging global oil markets helped India post
slower-than-expected wholesale price inflation in December,
raising hopes for an early cut in interest rates to help the
economy out of its longest phase of sub-par growth since the
1980s. 
    * An Australian environmental group launched a legal
challenge against Adani Enterprises' $7 billion
Carmichael coal mine project in the Galilee Basin, renewing the
focus on a key issue in a rancorous election campaign in
Queensland state. 
              
    KEY DEALS
    * India's central bank has allowed conglomerate Tata Sons
Ltd to buy Japanese telecom firm NTT DoCoMo Inc's
 stake in their struggling Indian venture, paving the
way for the completion of the long-delayed $1.1 billion deal.
 
     
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
    For up-to-date prices, double click 
     Open     High      Low        Close      Volume
    62.48    62.53     62.40      62.51-53      NA
     
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
    Jan. 14*                    -$11.21 mln 
    Month-to-date**            -$223.94 mln 
    Year-to-date**             -$223.94 mln 
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.14
on NSDL's website.

    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  Debt
    Jan. 13*                     $524.94 mln                 
    Month-to-date                  $1.45 bln
    Year-to-date                   $1.45 bln
    * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.13
on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation 

    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) 
                                         Jan. 14
    Foreign Banks                       -0.60 bln
    Public Sector Banks                  6.49 bln
    Private Sector Banks                 0.51 bln
    Mutual Funds                        -5.25 bln
    Others                               2.61 bln
    Primary Dealers                     -3.76 bln
    
    INFLOWS
===========================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount
                                               (mln rupees)
===========================================================
8.07% 2017               Interest   Jan 15        27841.50
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Jan 15       106605.00
182 days T-Bill          Redemption Jan 15        28090.00
SDL 09.23%, 2024         Interest   Jan 16          276.90
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.24%, 2024         Interest   Jan 16         1180.87
(2 States)
SDL 09.25%, 2024         Interest   Jan 16         1156.25
(3 States)
SDL 09.26%, 2024         Interest   Jan 16         1250.10
(2 States)
SDL 09.29%, 2024         Interest   Jan 16          929.00
(2 States)
8.19% 2020               Interest   Jan 16        30303.00    
===========================================================
For the monthly inflows see: 
===========================================================
    
    ISSUANCES
    Bonds auction                        140 billion rupees
                
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 12 bids for 29.33 billion rupees ($472.30 million) at its
one-day reverse repo auction on Tuesday, through which it
absorbs liquidity from the banking system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 85.10 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI flat at 3.35 trillion
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

