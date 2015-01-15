Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Jan 15

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks slipped on Thursday after weak U.S. data compounded worries over plunging copper prices and the health of the world economy, while a bounce in crude oil failed to calm anxiety over a supply glut that has seen prices collapse in recent months. * The dollar nursed losses early on Thursday, having retreated across the board after a surprisingly big fall in U.S. retail sales pulled U.S. yields sharply lower. * World oil prices had their biggest surge in two-and-a-half years on Wednesday, rebounding from a nearly six-year low as traders turned away from the bearish pressures of a worldwide glut to cover themselves on expiring options. * The U.S. 30-year Treasuries yield fell to a record low on Wednesday as disappointing U.S. retail sales data raised bets the Federal Reserve would not raise interest rates this year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,346.82 (down 0.29 pct) * NSE index 8,277.55 (down 0.26 pct) * Rupee 62.18/19 per dlr (62.14/15) * 10-year bond yield 7.77 pct (7.77 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.95 pct (6.95 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.63 pct (7.61 pct) * Call money 7.50/7.60 pct (8.05/8.10 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings: Tata Consultancy, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Infotech Enterprises , DB Corp OVERNIGHT NEWS * India cbank governor - to reduce the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (laf) by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent * Plunging global oil markets helped India post slower-than-expected wholesale price inflation in December, raising hopes for an early cut in interest rates to help the economy out of its longest phase of sub-par growth since the 1980s. * An Australian environmental group launched a legal challenge against Adani Enterprises' $7 billion Carmichael coal mine project in the Galilee Basin, renewing the focus on a key issue in a rancorous election campaign in Queensland state. KEY DEALS * India's central bank has allowed conglomerate Tata Sons Ltd to buy Japanese telecom firm NTT DoCoMo Inc's stake in their struggling Indian venture, paving the way for the completion of the long-delayed $1.1 billion deal. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.48 62.53 62.40 62.51-53 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 14* -$11.21 mln Month-to-date** -$223.94 mln Year-to-date** -$223.94 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.14 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Jan. 13* $524.94 mln Month-to-date $1.45 bln Year-to-date $1.45 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.13 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 14 Foreign Banks -0.60 bln Public Sector Banks 6.49 bln Private Sector Banks 0.51 bln Mutual Funds -5.25 bln Others 2.61 bln Primary Dealers -3.76 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== 8.07% 2017 Interest Jan 15 27841.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 15 106605.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 15 28090.00 SDL 09.23%, 2024 Interest Jan 16 276.90 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.24%, 2024 Interest Jan 16 1180.87 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2024 Interest Jan 16 1156.25 (3 States) SDL 09.26%, 2024 Interest Jan 16 1250.10 (2 States) SDL 09.29%, 2024 Interest Jan 16 929.00 (2 States) 8.19% 2020 Interest Jan 16 30303.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES Bonds auction 140 billion rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 12 bids for 29.33 billion rupees ($472.30 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Tuesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 85.10 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI flat at 3.35 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)