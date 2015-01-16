FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Jan 16
January 16, 2015 / 3:26 AM / 3 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - Jan 16

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian shares stepped back on Friday and major currencies
mostly stuck to late U.S. levels as investors caught their
breath, after Switzerland's unexpected move to abandon its
currency cap jolted markets already roiled by plunging
commodities prices. 
    * The euro hovered above an 11-year trough early on Friday
as investors wagered the Swiss move to abandon its currency cap
meant it was almost certain the European Central Bank would
launch large-scale bond buying next week. 
    * Oil prices edged up in early Asian trading on Friday
benefiting from positive technical price momentum, but analysts
said it was too early for a trend reversal of steep recent price
falls as structural oversupply remains in place. 
    * U.S. 30-year Treasuries yield fell on Thursday to record
lows for a second day after a surprise interest rate cut and
dumping of a currency cap by the Swiss central bank stoked
demand for higher-yielding U.S. government debt. 
         
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 28,075.55 (up 2.66 pct)
    * NSE index 8,494.15 (up 2.62 pct)
    * Rupee 62.0550/0650 per dlr (62.18/19)
    * 10-year bond yield 7.69 pct (7.77 pct)
    * 5-year OIS rate 6.90 pct (6.95 pct)
    * 1-year OIS rate 7.53 pct (7.63 pct)
    * Call money 7.70/7.75 pct (7.50/7.60 pct)
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    * Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida visits India
    * PM Narendra Modi at Global Business Summit, organised by
The Economic Times newspaper
    * India weekly foreign reserves data at 1130 GMT
    * Earnings: Reliance Industries, Wipro,
Axis Bank, Dewan Housing Finance 
    
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * In cutting interest rates and giving a boost to the
government's efforts to revive growth, India's central bank
governor Raghuram Rajan displayed the pragmatism and flexibility
familiar to those who work with him. 
    * India's trade deficit shrank to a 10-month low
in December as global oil prices tumbled and demand for gold
fell, auguring well for Indian current account balance and the
rupee. 
    * Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd, India's
biggest software services exporter, posted a 5.1 percent rise in
quarterly net profit, and said it expected strong outsourcing
deals momentum to boost growth in the quarters ahead.
 
    * Royal Dutch Shell Plc will take a 26 percent
stake in the planned Kakinada liquefied natural gas terminal on
the east coast, an official at partner Indian gas firm GAIL
said, slightly higher than previously proposed. 
              
    KEY DEALS
    * A co-founder of Indian airline SpiceJet has
agreed to buy a majority stake from its billionaire owner,
pushing ahead with a long-awaited bid to revive the low-cost
carrier that has been struggling for months to pay its bills.
 
    * Indian Railway Finance Corp is planning a
rupee-denominated bond offering next week, sources familiar with
the situation said. The bond sale is likely to have a 2-year
tenor with a put option after 14 months, sources said. 
     
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
    For up-to-date prices, double click 
     Open     High      Low        Close      Volume
    61.82    62.40     61.73      62.20-25      NA
     
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
    Jan. 15*                    $280.09 mln 
    Month-to-date**            -$227.71 mln 
    Year-to-date**             -$227.71 mln 
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.15
on NSDL's website.

    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  Debt
    Jan. 15*                     $477.12 mln                 
    Month-to-date                  $1.98 bln
    Year-to-date                   $1.98 bln
    * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.15
on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation 

    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) 
                                         Jan. 15
    Foreign Banks                       27.75 bln
    Public Sector Banks                 -8.16 bln
    Private Sector Banks                -4.94 bln
    Mutual Funds                         2.71 bln
    Others                               2.89 bln
    Primary Dealers                    -20.26 bln
    
    INFLOWS
===========================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount
                                               (mln rupees)
===========================================================
SDL 09.23%, 2024         Interest   Jan 16          276.90
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.24%, 2024         Interest   Jan 16         1180.87
(2 States)
SDL 09.25%, 2024         Interest   Jan 16         1156.25
(3 States)
SDL 09.26%, 2024         Interest   Jan 16         1250.10
(2 States)
SDL 09.29%, 2024         Interest   Jan 16          929.00
(2 States)
8.19% 2020               Interest   Jan 16        30303.00
SDL 08.50%, 2023         Interest   Jan 17          130.48
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.55%, 2023         Interest   Jan 17          128.25
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.74%, 2018         Interest   Jan 17           45.01
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.80%, 2023         Interest   Jan 17          220.00
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 09.48%, 2023         Interest   Jan 17          474.00
(WEST BENGAL)    
===========================================================
For the monthly inflows see: 
===========================================================
    
    ISSUANCES
    Bonds auction                        140 billion rupees
                
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
53 bids for 201.64 billion rupees ($3.26 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 91.10 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise at 3.42 trillion
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
