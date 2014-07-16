FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - July 16
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
July 16, 2014 / 3:00 AM / 3 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - July 16

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian stocks held steady on Wednesday as markets braced
for a data deluge from China, while a slide in oil prices to the
lowest in over three months was taken as a potential positive
for global growth. 
    * The dollar clung to modest gains early on Wednesday after
bulls latched onto a comment by the head of the Federal Reserve
that rates could rise sooner if employment continued to improve,
while strong inflation sent sterling to a six-year high. 
    * Oil prices dropped by as much as $2 on Tuesday, deepening
their biggest slide this year as rising Libyan supplies and
downbeat economic data sharpened concerns the global market was
heading into a near-term glut. 
    * The bond market traded in a narrow range on Tuesday,
absorbing Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's message that the
U.S. economic recovery remains incomplete and early signs of a
pick-up in inflation are not enough to accelerate anticipated
interest rate increases. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 25228.65 (up 0.89 pct)
    * NSE index 7526.65 (up 0.97 pct)
    * Rupee 60.12/13 per dlr (60.07/08)
    * 10-year bond yield 8.74 pct (8.78 pct)  
    * 5-year OIS rate 7.85 pct (7.91 pct)
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.38 pct (8.41 pct) 
    * Call money 8.50/8.60 (8.90/8.95 pct)

    KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
    * India-Trade data for June - India is expected to release
the trade data for June anytime soon. There is no fixed time or
date for the data. 
        
        
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * The five BRICS countries have not discussed coordinated
forex intervention in global markets, but it is an idea "worth
thinking about," India's central bank deputy governor Urjit
Patel told Reuters on Tuesday. 
    * India's top trade official said the government would not
block the world's first global trade deal over lack of progress
on food subsidy talks, clarifying New Delhi's stance after an
earlier threat to derail the deal. 
    

    
    KEY DEALS/MERGERS
    * Rolta India is set to open gates for high-yield
bond sales from the country. The IT company has soft-sounded
investors on its US$300m 144A/Reg S deal likely to be launched
on Wednesday. 
    * Investors, however, might ask for more returns on the
potential benchmark bond offering of Global Cloud Xchange,
formerly Reliance Globalcom and ultimately owned by India's
unrated Reliance Communications. 
    * Tata Steel has mandated a dozen banks on its
potential US$1.2bn bond sale. The bond deal is part of the
refinancing of up to US$7bn for subsidiary Corus Group. Most of
the borrowing will be in loans. 
    * The Indian Government will decide next month on whether to
sell a 5 pct stake in Oil and Natural Gas Corp. The
stake would be worth around US$3bn, based on the current market
cap and would be a firm statement of the government's intent to
pursue its divestment programme.    

    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click 
     Open     High      Low       Close      Volume
     60.38    60.45    60.27     60.40-44     N/A
    
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
    July 15*                         - $565,500
    Month-to-date**                 $1.38 bln
    Year-to-date**                  $11.34  bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
July 15 on SEBI website.

    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
    July 14                        $122.87 mln
    Month-to-date                  $1.74 bln
    Year-to-date                   $12.16 bln
    * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 15
on SEBI website.
                              
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) 
                                         July 14
    Foreign Banks                         6.64  bln
    Public Sector Banks                  -8.66  bln
    Private Sector Banks                 -9.05  bln
    Mutual Funds                         -2.50  bln
    Others                               -1.54  bln
    Primary Dealers                      -10.29 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    INFLOWS 
SDL 09.23%, 2024         Interest   Jul 16            276.90
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.24%, 2024         Interest   Jul 16           1180.87
(2 States)
SDL 09.25%, 2024         Interest   Jul 16           1156.25
(3 States)
SDL 09.26%, 2024         Interest   Jul 16           1250.10
(2 States)
SDL 09.29%, 2024         Interest   Jul 16            929.00
(2 States)
8.19% 2020               Interest   Jul 16          30303.00
SDL 08.50%, 2023         Interest   Jul 17            130.48
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.55%, 2023         Interest   Jul 17            128.25
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.74%, 2018         Interest   Jul 17             45.01
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.80%, 2023         Interest   Jul 17            220.00
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 09.48%, 2023         Interest   Jul 17            474.00
(WEST BENGAL)
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Jul 17          90000.00
182 days T-Bill          Redemption Jul 17          30000.00    
============================================================
 For the full table of inflows, see: 
============================================================
    
    ISSUANCES
    DEBT/PAPER             AMOUNT             DATE
    Tbills             150 billion rupees    July 16
    Long dated bonds   140 billion rupees    July 18
           
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said it set a cut-off rate of
8.15 percent at 3-day term repo auction. The weighted average
rate was at 8.18 pct. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 311.72 bln
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 3.22 trln
rupees. 
($1 = 60.1200 Indian Rupees)

 (Compiled by Gaurav Pai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.