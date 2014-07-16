Indian FX/debt factors to watch - July 16

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks held steady on Wednesday as markets braced for a data deluge from China, while a slide in oil prices to the lowest in over three months was taken as a potential positive for global growth. * The dollar clung to modest gains early on Wednesday after bulls latched onto a comment by the head of the Federal Reserve that rates could rise sooner if employment continued to improve, while strong inflation sent sterling to a six-year high. * Oil prices dropped by as much as $2 on Tuesday, deepening their biggest slide this year as rising Libyan supplies and downbeat economic data sharpened concerns the global market was heading into a near-term glut. * The bond market traded in a narrow range on Tuesday, absorbing Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's message that the U.S. economic recovery remains incomplete and early signs of a pick-up in inflation are not enough to accelerate anticipated interest rate increases. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25228.65 (up 0.89 pct) * NSE index 7526.65 (up 0.97 pct) * Rupee 60.12/13 per dlr (60.07/08) * 10-year bond yield 8.74 pct (8.78 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.85 pct (7.91 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.38 pct (8.41 pct) * Call money 8.50/8.60 (8.90/8.95 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India-Trade data for June - India is expected to release the trade data for June anytime soon. There is no fixed time or date for the data. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The five BRICS countries have not discussed coordinated forex intervention in global markets, but it is an idea "worth thinking about," India's central bank deputy governor Urjit Patel told Reuters on Tuesday. * India's top trade official said the government would not block the world's first global trade deal over lack of progress on food subsidy talks, clarifying New Delhi's stance after an earlier threat to derail the deal. KEY DEALS/MERGERS * Rolta India is set to open gates for high-yield bond sales from the country. The IT company has soft-sounded investors on its US$300m 144A/Reg S deal likely to be launched on Wednesday. * Investors, however, might ask for more returns on the potential benchmark bond offering of Global Cloud Xchange, formerly Reliance Globalcom and ultimately owned by India's unrated Reliance Communications. * Tata Steel has mandated a dozen banks on its potential US$1.2bn bond sale. The bond deal is part of the refinancing of up to US$7bn for subsidiary Corus Group. Most of the borrowing will be in loans. * The Indian Government will decide next month on whether to sell a 5 pct stake in Oil and Natural Gas Corp. The stake would be worth around US$3bn, based on the current market cap and would be a firm statement of the government's intent to pursue its divestment programme. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 60.38 60.45 60.27 60.40-44 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 15* - $565,500 Month-to-date** $1.38 bln Year-to-date** $11.34 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on July 15 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt July 14 $122.87 mln Month-to-date $1.74 bln Year-to-date $12.16 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 15 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 14 Foreign Banks 6.64 bln Public Sector Banks -8.66 bln Private Sector Banks -9.05 bln Mutual Funds -2.50 bln Others -1.54 bln Primary Dealers -10.29 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS SDL 09.23%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 276.90 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.24%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 1180.87 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 1156.25 (3 States) SDL 09.26%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 1250.10 (2 States) SDL 09.29%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 929.00 (2 States) 8.19% 2020 Interest Jul 16 30303.00 SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 130.48 (HARYANA) SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 128.25 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.74%, 2018 Interest Jul 17 45.01 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 220.00 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 09.48%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 474.00 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 17 90000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 17 30000.00 ============================================================ For the full table of inflows, see: ============================================================ ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Tbills 150 billion rupees July 16 Long dated bonds 140 billion rupees July 18 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said it set a cut-off rate of 8.15 percent at 3-day term repo auction. The weighted average rate was at 8.18 pct. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 311.72 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 3.22 trln rupees. ($1 = 60.1200 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Gaurav Pai)