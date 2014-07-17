FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - July 17
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
July 17, 2014 / 3:15 AM / 3 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - July 17

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian equities gained on Thursday, lifted by another
record-high close on Wall Street, while the euro probed recent
lows against the dollar amid speculation the U.S. Federal
Reserve is tilting toward tighter monetary policy in light of a
stronger economy. 
    * The euro wallowed at five-month lows against the yen on
Thursday and held near a two-year trough on sterling, having
weakened broadly overnight in a move that should provide some
comfort to the European Central Bank. 
    * U.S. crude oil rose more than $1 on Wednesday, rebounding
from recent steep drops after government data showed the
country's crude stockpiles fell sharply last week. 
    * U.S. benchmark Treasury yields edged lower on Wednesday,
slipping back from an early boost delivered after data
suggesting the world's largest economy is on solid footing.
 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 25549.72 (up 1.27 pct)
    * NSE index 7624.40(up 1.3 pct)
    * Rupee 60.12/13 per dlr (60.12/13)
    * 10-year bond yield 8.72 pct (8.74 pct)  
    * 5-year OIS rate 7.87 pct (7.85 pct)
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.39 pct (8.38 pct) 
    * Call money 7.00/7.10 pct(8.50/60 pct)
           
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * Indian states eager to kick-start major infrastructure
projects have proposed radical changes to land acquisition laws
that are blamed for stalling billions of dollars' worth of
roads, railways, ports and power installations. 
        
    KEY DEALS/MERGERS
    * The local corporate bond markets has suffered another blow
barely two months after the local corporate bond market
recovered from a rule change. Bond sales of up to three years
have stopped after a tax change announced in the Union Budget
last week cut off a crucial investor base from these bond
offerings. 
    * Rolta India has put out guidance for an offering of
144A/Reg S US dollar five-year non-call three bonds at a yield
of mid-9%. 
    The issue size is expected to be US$200m-$300m. Its existing
US$200m 10.75% 2018s were quoted at 107/108 for a yield of
8.56%/8.26%.       
    
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click 
     Open     High      Low       Close      Volume
     60.34    60.37    60.30     60.32-34    N/A
    
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
    July 16*                           $103.63 mln
    Month-to-date**                   $1.38 bln
    Year-to-date**                   $11.34 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
July 16 on SEBI website.

    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
    July 16                        $122.87 mln
    Month-to-date                  $1.70 bln
    Year-to-date                   $12.12 bln
    * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 16
on SEBI website.
                              
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) 
                                         July 14
    Foreign Banks                        -7.04  bln
    Public Sector Banks                   9.26  bln
    Private Sector Banks                 -7.54  bln
    Mutual Funds                             6  bln
    Others                               -1.29  bln
    Primary Dealers                      -1.96  bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    INFLOWS 
SDL 09.23%, 2024         Interest   Jul 16            276.90
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.24%, 2024         Interest   Jul 16           1180.87
(2 States)
SDL 09.25%, 2024         Interest   Jul 16           1156.25
(3 States)
SDL 09.26%, 2024         Interest   Jul 16           1250.10
(2 States)
SDL 09.29%, 2024         Interest   Jul 16            929.00
(2 States)
8.19% 2020               Interest   Jul 16          30303.00
SDL 08.50%, 2023         Interest   Jul 17            130.48
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.55%, 2023         Interest   Jul 17            128.25
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.74%, 2018         Interest   Jul 17             45.01
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.80%, 2023         Interest   Jul 17            220.00
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 09.48%, 2023         Interest   Jul 17            474.00
(WEST BENGAL)
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Jul 17          90000.00
182 days T-Bill          Redemption Jul 17          30000.00    
============================================================
 For the full table of inflows, see: 
============================================================
    
    ISSUANCES
    DEBT/PAPER             AMOUNT             DATE

        Long dated bonds   140 billion rupees    July 18
           
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 57 bids for 213.13 billion rupees ($3.54 billion) at its
one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 311.22 bln
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 3.23 trln
rupees. 
($1 = 60.0200 Indian Rupees)

 (Compiled by Gaurav Pai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.