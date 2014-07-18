FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - July 18
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
July 18, 2014 / 3:06 AM / 3 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - July 18

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian shares sagged in early trading and a drop in
Treasury yields pressured the dollar after news of a downed
Malaysian airlines jet at the Ukraine-Russia border sent
investors scurrying into defensive assets. 
    * The yen marched to a five-month high versus the euro and
rallied against the dollar on Friday, as news of a Malaysian
airliner being downed over Ukraine and escalating conflict in
Gaza boosted the safe-haven currency. 
    * U.S. crude oil jumped by more than $2 on Thursday after a
Malaysian airliner was shot down over eastern Ukraine,
dramatically escalating the crisis between Russia and the West
one day after the U.S. ratcheted up sanctions against Moscow.
 
    * U.S. Treasury prices rose on Thursday as investors sought
a safe haven after news a Malaysian passenger plane came down
over eastern Ukraine, an area of increasing conflict between the
government and pro-Moscow rebels. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 25561.16 (up 0.04 pct)
    * NSE index 7640.45(up 0.2 pct)
    * Rupee 60.18/19 per dlr (60.12/13)
    * 10-year bond yield 8.74 pct (8.72 pct)  
    * 5-year OIS rate 7.89 pct (7.87 pct)
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.39 pct) 
    * Call money 7.00/7.10 pct(7.00/7.10 pct)
           
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * TCS's consolidated net profit for the three months to June
30, its financial first quarter, rose to 50.58 billion rupees
($840.5 million) from 39.87 billion rupees a year ago, the
Mumbai-based company said on Thursday. 
    * India's central bank on Thursday issued draft guidelines
for those seeking a license to set up a payments banks or a
small bank, as part of its efforts to expand banking services to
more businesses and poor households. 
        
    KEY DEALS/MERGERS
    * The Reserve Bank of India has issued guidelines on the
issuance of onshore senior bonds, providing access to a key
source of long-term funding for Indian lenders. Bankers expect
the first senior bond sale to hit the market soon. State-owned
Andhra Bank is already working on a deal of up to Rs10bn,
according to sources. 
    * Rolta India has set final guidance for its offering of
five-year non-call three 144A/Reg S bonds at a yield of
9.000%-9.125%, tighter than the revised indication of 9.25%,
which was inside the initial thoughts of mid-9%.       
    
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click 
     Open     High      Low       Close      Volume
     60.32    60.90    60.32     60.82-87     N/A
    
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
    July 17*                           $317.71 mln
    Month-to-date**                   $1.49 bln
    Year-to-date**                   $11.45 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
July 17 on SEBI website.

    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
    July 16                        $42.18 mln
    Month-to-date                  $1.75 bln
    Year-to-date                   $12.16 bln
    * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 16
on SEBI website.
                              
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) 
                                         July 17
    Foreign Banks                        -11.77 bln
    Public Sector Banks                   11.33 bln
    Private Sector Banks                  0.34  bln
    Mutual Funds                          1.45  bln
    Others                               -3.59  bln
    Primary Dealers                       2.24  bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    INFLOWS 
    
SDL 07.61%, 2016         Interest   Jul 18            266.54
(8 States)
SDL 08.67%, 2017         Interest   Jul 18            867.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.80%, 2022         Interest   Jul 18              8.80
(ARUNACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.83%, 2022         Interest   Jul 18            529.80
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.84%, 2022         Interest   Jul 18           1215.50
(3 States)
SDL 08.85%, 2022         Interest   Jul 18           1508.93
(4 States)
SDL 08.88%, 2022         Interest   Jul 18            444.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.89%, 2022         Interest   Jul 18            222.25
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.91%, 2022         Interest   Jul 18            668.25
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 07.96%, 2017         Interest   Jul 19            199.00
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 07.99%, 2017         Interest   Jul 19            285.48
(3 States)
SDL 08.52%, 2021         Interest   Jul 19            213.00
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.53%, 2021         Interest   Jul 19            426.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.54%, 2021         Interest   Jul 19            800.63
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.55%, 2021         Interest   Jul 19            633.35
(4 States)
SDL 08.56%, 2021         Interest   Jul 19            214.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
6.83% 2039               Interest   Jul 19           4439.50
============================================================
 For the full table of inflows, see: 
============================================================
    
    ISSUANCES
        DEBT/PAPER             AMOUNT             DATE

        Long dated bonds   140 billion rupees    July 18
           
    LIQUIDITY
    * India's central bank said on Thursday it would conduct a
7-day term repo auction for 100 billion rupees ($1.66 billion)
on Friday, in order to infuse liquidity into the banking system.
The reversal of the 4-day term repo will take place on July 25,
the Reserve Bank of India said. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 315.22 bln
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 3.28 trln
rupees. 
($1 = 60.1800 Indian Rupees)

 (Compiled by Gaurav Pai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.