FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian FX/debt factors to watch - July 21
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rates RSS
July 21, 2014 / 3:05 AM / 3 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - July 21

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
    * Asian stock markets inched higher on Monday as investors
set aside geopolitical concerns to focus on the generally upbeat
flow of U.S. corporate earnings ahead of a host of results due
this week. 
    * The dollar got off to a steady start on Monday as some
calm returned to markets following an initial bout of risk
aversion stemming from a flare up in geopolitical
tensions. 
    * Oil prices eased in thin trade on Friday but notched their
first weekly gain in a month due to heightened geopolitical risk
after the downing of a Malaysian jetliner over eastern Ukraine
and as Israeli ground troops advanced into Gaza. 
    * U.S. Treasuries held steady on Friday, taking in stride a
weaker-than-expected U.S. consumer sentiment survey and holding
onto the safe-haven flows stemming from the escalation of
tensions in Ukraine and Israel in the last 24 hours.  
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 25,641.56 (up 0.31 pct)
    * NSE index 7,663.90 (up 0.31 pct)
    * Rupee 60.28/29 per dlr (60.18/19)
    * 10-year bond yield 8.77 pct (8.74 pct)  
    * 5-year OIS rate 7.89 pct (Unchanged)
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (Unchanged) 
    * Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (Unchanged)
           
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * Eleventh hour negotiations to win Indian approval for a
breakthrough global trade pact may not have succeeded in the end
despite initial signs of progress, sources involved in the
discussions said on Saturday. 
        
    KEY DEALS/MERGERS
    * State-owned Bank of India has mandated four banks to
arrange its up to 15 billion rupees (US$249 mln) issue of Basel
III-compliant Additional Tier 1 securities. The rupee placement
will be BoI's first AT1 offering under the Basel III rules, and
the first in the local market from any state-owned Indian bank.
(IFR)
    * Rolta India made an impressive comeback with a US$300
million 144A/Reg S five-year non-call three offering, a year
after its US$200m debut high-yield bond. The deal printed at a
reoffer yield of 9 percent, much lower than 10.875 percent on
the previous bond. (IFR)
    
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click 
     Open     High     Low       Close      Volume
    60.51    60.62    60.55     60.52-55     N/A
    
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
    July 18*                            $95.30 mln
    Month-to-date**                   $1.80 bln
    Year-to-date**                   $11.76 bln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
July 18 on SEBI website.

    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
    July 17                       $135.94 mln
    Month-to-date                   $1.88 bln
    Year-to-date                   $12.30 bln
    * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 18
on SEBI website.
                              
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) 
                                           July 18
    Foreign Banks                        -13.12 bln
    Public Sector Banks                   24.29 bln
    Private Sector Banks                  16.44 bln
    Mutual Funds                          -1.75 bln
    Others                                 2.54 bln
    Primary Dealers                      -28.41 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    INFLOWS 
===========================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount
                                               (mln rupees)
===========================================================
SDL 05.90%, 2017         Interest   Jul 21           2133.76
(27 States)
SDL 07.32%, 2016         Interest   Jul 21            115.85
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.33%, 2016         Interest   Jul 21             60.81
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.12%, 2020         Interest   Jul 21            203.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.15%, 2020         Interest   Jul 21            786.93
(2 States)
SDL 08.18%, 2020         Interest   Jul 21            409.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.25%, 2020         Interest   Jul 21            907.50
(4 States)
SDL 08.27%, 2020         Interest   Jul 21             20.68
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 08.29%, 2020         Interest   Jul 21             32.77
(ARUNACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.56%, 2021         Interest   Jul 21            214.00
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.59%, 2021         Interest   Jul 21            429.50
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.60%, 2021         Interest   Jul 21           1182.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.61%, 2021         Interest   Jul 21            430.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 07.80%, 2019         Interest   Jul 22            312.00
(2 States)
SDL 07.85%, 2019         Interest   Jul 22           2158.75
(3 States)    
===========================================================
 For the full table of inflows, see: 
===========================================================
    
    ISSUANCES
 DEBT/PAPER             AMOUNT                 DATE
State loans      At least 105.50 bln rupees   July 22
Tbills              150 bln rupees            July 23
             
    LIQUIDITY
    * India's central bank said on Friday it accepted all 51
bids for 206.05 billion rupees ($3.42 billion) at its three-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 238.82 bln
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 3.32 trln
rupees. 

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.