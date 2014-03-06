FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
March 6, 2014 / 2:35 AM / 4 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch - March 6

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares could enjoy a reprieve on Thursday as diplomatic
efforts moderate the crisis over Ukraine, while the euro comes
under pressure as investors speculate whether the European
Central Bank will ease policy later in the day. 
* The euro stayed on the defensive early on Thursday, having
lost ground against many of its peers as investors made short
shrift of the common currency ahead of possible policy easing by
the European Central Bank. 
* Oil prices slid nearly $2 per barrel on Wednesday as U.S.
government data reflected weaker oil demand as Europe and the
United States head into spring and refiners move into
maintenance season. 
* U.S. Treasury debt prices were flat on Wednesday as
weather-clouded data sidelined investors and tensions in Ukraine
calmed. 
                    
    LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
    * BSE index 21,276.86 (up 0.32 pct)
    * NSE index 6,328.65 (up 0.49 pct)
    * Rupee 61.75/76 per dlr (61.845/855)
    * 10-year bond yield 8.84 pct (8.84 pct)  
    * 5-year OIS rate 8.53 pct (8.53 pct) 
    * 1-year OIS rate 8.66 pct (8.67 pct) 
    * Call money 8.50/60 pct (7.00/7.10 pct)
         
    OVERNIGHT NEWS
    * India's balance of payments swung back into surplus during
the October-December quarter, helped by government curbs in gold
imports, after two quarters in deficit. 
        
    LOANS/DEALS
    * ICICI Venture, the private equity arm of No.2 Indian
lender ICICI Bank and U.S. private equity giant Apollo
Global Management LLC, will this month complete raising
a $750 million fund to invest in distressed assets in India, two
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
 
    * India is pressing ahead with plans to list an
exchange-traded fund holding stakes in 10 public sector
companies, even though the government has scheduled elections to
start on April 7. (IFR)
    * ING has underwritten a $150 million leveraged buyout
financing to back the acquisition of Aditya Birla Minacs
Worldwide, the business process outsourcing subsidiary of Indian
conglomerate Aditya Birla Nuvo. (IFR)
    * Bharat Petroleum Corp's three-year financing was
launched into general syndication on Wednesday at an increased
size of $300 million, with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ joining
at the top level. (IFR)
    * Tata Motors' dual-tranche borrowing has been
increased to $600 million from the original $500 million after
being oversubscribed, sources said. (IFR)
    * IL&FS Transportation Networks, fresh from
announcing the terms of its rights issue on Monday, said its
board had approved the issue of 1 billion rupees of
non-convertible bonds. 

    FACTORS TO WATCH
    * US Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs
Nisha Biswal will travel March 4-6 to Bangalore and New Delhi. 
                  
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) 
    For up-to-date prices, double click 
     Close      Open     High      Low     Volume        
     61.75-80  62.24    62.10     61.72    High
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)                      
                        
    March. 5                     $119.46 mln
    Month-to-date**              $161.98 mln
    Year-to-date**               $515.50 mln
    * Provisional NSE data         
    ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
March 6 on SEBI website.
    #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 61.945 Indian rupees))
             
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars)  *   
                                    Debt             
    Mar. 4                       $108.10 mln
    Month-to-date                $972.16 mln
    Year-to-date                   $4.86 bln
    * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 4
on SEBI website.
   
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) 
                                          March 4
    Foreign Banks                        -1.94 bln
    Public Sector Banks                   7.30 bln
    Private Sector Banks                 -2.70 bln
    Mutual Funds                         -2.70 bln
    Others                               -0.69 bln
    Primary Dealers                       0.73 bln
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
    
    
    MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===============================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date            Amount 
                                                 (mln rupees) 
==============================================================
SDL 08.60%, 2023         Interest   Mar 06           1053.50
(4 States)
SDL 08.62%, 2023         Interest   Mar 06           1118.45
(3 States)
SDL 08.63%, 2023         Interest   Mar 06            532.04
(KERALA)
SDL 08.64%, 2023         Interest   Mar 06           1209.60
(2 States)
SDL 08.66%, 2023         Interest   Mar 06            519.60
(WEST BENGAL)
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Mar 06         159030.00
364 days T-Bill          Redemption Mar 06          50037.50
SDL 08.62%, 2021         Interest   Mar 07           1055.95
(4 States)
SDL 08.63%, 2021         Interest   Mar 07            863.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.92%, 2022         Interest   Mar 07           1248.80
(2 States)
SDL 08.93%, 2022         Interest   Mar 07            223.25
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.94%, 2022         Interest   Mar 07            670.50
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.95%, 2022         Interest   Mar 07           1118.75
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.96%, 2022         Interest   Mar 07            254.02
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.97%, 2022         Interest   Mar 07            448.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.99%, 2022         Interest   Mar 07            899.00
(2 States)
SDL 09.01%, 2022         Interest   Mar 07             90.10
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.39%, 2020         Interest   Mar 08           1572.31
(3 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2020         Interest   Mar 08            336.00
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.41%, 2020         Interest   Mar 08            420.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.16%, 2019         Interest   Mar 10             10.46
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 08.25%, 2019         Interest   Mar 10            515.63
(2 States)
SDL 08.28%, 2018         Interest   Mar 10            316.78
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.28%, 2019         Interest   Mar 10            621.00
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.30%, 2018         Interest   Mar 10            391.76
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.30%, 2019         Interest   Mar 10            518.75
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.31%, 2019         Interest   Mar 10           1271.43
(2 States)
SDL 08.32%, 2019         Interest   Mar 10            624.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.37%, 2019         Interest   Mar 10            251.05
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.40%, 2019         Interest   Mar 10             84.00
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.43%, 2018         Interest   Mar 10            480.51
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.43%, 2019         Interest   Mar 10            829.13
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.45%, 2018         Interest   Mar 10            633.75
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.46%, 2019         Interest   Mar 10           1649.20
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.47%, 2019         Interest   Mar 10             87.66
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.48%, 2019         Interest   Mar 10            515.92
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.51%, 2020         Interest   Mar 10             42.55
(GOA)
SDL 08.52%, 2020         Interest   Mar 10           1256.26
(3 States)
SDL 08.53%, 2020         Interest   Mar 10            426.50
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.54%, 2020         Interest   Mar 10            789.10
(2 States)
SDL 08.57%, 2019         Interest   Mar 10           1285.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.75%, 2019         Interest   Mar 10            234.06
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.78%, 2019         Interest   Mar 10            498.27
(BIHAR)
SDL 08.80%, 2018         Interest   Mar 10            792.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.89%, 2019         Interest   Mar 10            849.00
(ASSAM)
7.40% 2035               Interest   Mar 10          19240.00
===============================================================
 For the full table for March inflows, see: (ID:nL3N0M0163)
===============================================================
    LIQUIDITY
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all seven bids for 22.70 billion rupees at its one-day repo
auction on Tuesday, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system. 
    * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 214.87 billion
rupees. 
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.30 trillion
rupees. 
 
 ($1 = 61.6950 rupees)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
