Indian FX/debt factors to watch - March 6

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares could enjoy a reprieve on Thursday as diplomatic efforts moderate the crisis over Ukraine, while the euro comes under pressure as investors speculate whether the European Central Bank will ease policy later in the day. * The euro stayed on the defensive early on Thursday, having lost ground against many of its peers as investors made short shrift of the common currency ahead of possible policy easing by the European Central Bank. * Oil prices slid nearly $2 per barrel on Wednesday as U.S. government data reflected weaker oil demand as Europe and the United States head into spring and refiners move into maintenance season. * U.S. Treasury debt prices were flat on Wednesday as weather-clouded data sidelined investors and tensions in Ukraine calmed. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 21,276.86 (up 0.32 pct) * NSE index 6,328.65 (up 0.49 pct) * Rupee 61.75/76 per dlr (61.845/855) * 10-year bond yield 8.84 pct (8.84 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.53 pct (8.53 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.66 pct (8.67 pct) * Call money 8.50/60 pct (7.00/7.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's balance of payments swung back into surplus during the October-December quarter, helped by government curbs in gold imports, after two quarters in deficit. LOANS/DEALS * ICICI Venture, the private equity arm of No.2 Indian lender ICICI Bank and U.S. private equity giant Apollo Global Management LLC, will this month complete raising a $750 million fund to invest in distressed assets in India, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. * India is pressing ahead with plans to list an exchange-traded fund holding stakes in 10 public sector companies, even though the government has scheduled elections to start on April 7. (IFR) * ING has underwritten a $150 million leveraged buyout financing to back the acquisition of Aditya Birla Minacs Worldwide, the business process outsourcing subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Nuvo. (IFR) * Bharat Petroleum Corp's three-year financing was launched into general syndication on Wednesday at an increased size of $300 million, with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ joining at the top level. (IFR) * Tata Motors' dual-tranche borrowing has been increased to $600 million from the original $500 million after being oversubscribed, sources said. (IFR) * IL&FS Transportation Networks, fresh from announcing the terms of its rights issue on Monday, said its board had approved the issue of 1 billion rupees of non-convertible bonds. FACTORS TO WATCH * US Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Nisha Biswal will travel March 4-6 to Bangalore and New Delhi. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.75-80 62.24 62.10 61.72 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March. 5 $119.46 mln Month-to-date** $161.98 mln Year-to-date** $515.50 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on March 6 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 61.945 Indian rupees)) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt Mar. 4 $108.10 mln Month-to-date $972.16 mln Year-to-date $4.86 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 4 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March 4 Foreign Banks -1.94 bln Public Sector Banks 7.30 bln Private Sector Banks -2.70 bln Mutual Funds -2.70 bln Others -0.69 bln Primary Dealers 0.73 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Mar 06 1053.50 (4 States) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Mar 06 1118.45 (3 States) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Mar 06 532.04 (KERALA) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Mar 06 1209.60 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Mar 06 519.60 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 06 159030.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 06 50037.50 SDL 08.62%, 2021 Interest Mar 07 1055.95 (4 States) SDL 08.63%, 2021 Interest Mar 07 863.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 1248.80 (2 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 223.25 (HARYANA) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 670.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 1118.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 254.02 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 448.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 899.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 90.10 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 1572.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 336.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 420.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 10.46 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 515.63 (2 States) SDL 08.28%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 316.78 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 621.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 391.76 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 518.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.31%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 1271.43 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 624.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 251.05 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 84.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.43%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 480.51 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 829.13 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.45%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 633.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 1649.20 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 87.66 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 515.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 42.55 (GOA) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 1256.26 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 426.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.54%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 789.10 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 1285.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.75%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 234.06 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.78%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 498.27 (BIHAR) SDL 08.80%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 792.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.89%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 849.00 (ASSAM) 7.40% 2035 Interest Mar 10 19240.00 =============================================================== For the full table for March inflows, see: (ID:nL3N0M0163) =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all seven bids for 22.70 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction on Tuesday, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 214.87 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.30 trillion rupees. ($1 = 61.6950 rupees) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)