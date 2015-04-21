FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Indian rupee hits 3-1/2-month low; stocks slide on tax worries
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 21, 2015 / 3:51 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Indian rupee hits 3-1/2-month low; stocks slide on tax worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 4 to say “50-share NSE index” from “5-share NSE index”)

MUMBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee fell to a three and a half month low in early trade on Tuesday as concerns over retrospective taxation loomed among foreign investors, while weak Asian peers and broad dollar strength added to the pressure.

Indian stocks also fell to their lowest in nearly four weeks.

The partially convertible Indian rupee fell to 63.1550 per dollar, its lowest since Jan. 8 and compared to its previous close of 62.91/92 when it had fallen the steepest intraday since Dec. 16.

The broader 50-share NSE index fell 0.38 percent, its lowest since March 30, and headed towards a fifth consecutive day of decline. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.