Indian shares fall more than 2 pct; Reliance hit

MUMBAI, March 22 (Reuters) - India’s main index fell about 2 percent on Thursday, with Reliance Industries dropping on concerns about weaker Q4 earnings, while banks were also among the leading decliners.

Reliance Industries lost 3.9 percent as of 1023 GMT, with analysts citing expectations for lower petrochemical margins, among other factors.

The BSE bank index dropped 2.8 percent.

The main 30-shares BSE index fell 1.9 percent, while the Nifty index was down 2.1 percent. (Reporting By Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)