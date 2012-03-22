FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian shares fall more than 2 pct; Reliance hit
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 22, 2012 / 9:41 AM / in 6 years

Indian shares fall more than 2 pct; Reliance hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 22 (Reuters) - India’s main index fell about 2 percent on Thursday, with Reliance Industries dropping on concerns about weaker Q4 earnings, while banks were also among the leading decliners.

Reliance Industries lost 3.9 percent as of 1023 GMT, with analysts citing expectations for lower petrochemical margins, among other factors.

The BSE bank index dropped 2.8 percent.

The main 30-shares BSE index fell 1.9 percent, while the Nifty index was down 2.1 percent. (Reporting By Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.