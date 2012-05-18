FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares sharply recover after SBI's earnings
May 18, 2012 / 8:26 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares sharply recover after SBI's earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 18 (Reuters) - India’s main stock indexes sharply cut earlier losses to edge higher on Friday after better-than-expected earnings from State Bank of India relieved concerns about non-performing loans and credit growth in the lending sector.

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.25 percent, recovering from an earlier fall of as much as 1.6 percent.

The 50-share NSE index gained 0.27 percent.

SBI shares rose 3.3 percent after India’s biggest lender reported net profit surged from a year earlier on the back of a sharp drop in provisions for bad loans and strong credit demand.

The NSE bank index rose 1.1 percent, while private lender ICICI Bank added 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

