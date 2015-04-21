FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Daiichi's $3.6 bln exit from India's Sun Pharma hits rupee, stocks
April 21, 2015 / 8:42 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Daiichi's $3.6 bln exit from India's Sun Pharma hits rupee, stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background, quotes)

By Abhishek Vishnoi and Suvashree Choudhury

MUMBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee fell to a three-and-a-half month low on Tuesday and stocks sank to their lowest in nearly four weeks on concerns about foreign outflows after Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo’s $3.6 billon share sale in India’s Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

Daiichi Sankyo began the sale late on Monday, according to a person directly involved in the deal and a marketing term sheet seen by Reuters.

Worries over retrospective taxation on foreign portfolio investors prompted them to sell stocks worth 15.07 billion rupees ($239.93 million) on Monday, also weighing on sentiment.

“Daiichi’s share sale is having some impact but the underlying trend has weakened due to equity-led worries around Jan-March earnings and retrospective taxes on profits of foreign investors,” said Subramanian Sharma, director at Greenback Forex.

The rupee should trade between 62.50 to 63.80 in the near term, he added.

The partially convertible rupee pared some of its earlier losses to trade at 62.85/86 after earlier falling to 63.1550 per dollar, its lowest since Jan. 8.

However, it was not clear whether the entire $3.6 billion in the Daiichi deal would flow out of India or if some of the money would be reinvested with domestic investors including Sun Pharma.

The broader 50-share NSE index was down 0.1 percent after earlier falling as much as 0.8 percent to its lowest since March 30.

Sun Pharma shares slumped as much as 10.9 percent, heading towards their biggest daily fall since June 2009.

The stock was down 8.5 percent at 0751 GMT. (Editing by Kim Coghill) ((suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807223; Reuters Messaging:)(suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )

