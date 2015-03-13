FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's insurance stocks gain after parliament passes bill to hike FII limit
March 13, 2015 / 3:51 AM / 3 years ago

India's insurance stocks gain after parliament passes bill to hike FII limit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 13 (Reuters) - Shares in Indian insurance companies surged at pre-open trade on Friday after the country’s parliament passed a bill proposing to increase overseas investment limit in the sector.

Max India gains 5.6 percent, Reliance Capital added 4.2 percent while Exide Industries surged 3.9 percent at pre-open.

Lawmakers in the upper house agreed to increase the foreign investment limit in insurers firms to 49 percent from 26 percent after the opposition Congress party supported the bill that was cleared by the lower house last week. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

