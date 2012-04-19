FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MARKET EYE-Cash rates fall, but liquidity still tight
April 19, 2012 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

MARKET EYE-Cash rates fall, but liquidity still tight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Short-term rates have fallen to take into the account the sharp
easing undertaken by the Reserve Bank of India, but tight cash
conditions kept cash rates above the new repo rate of 8 percent.	
    Interbank call money rates eased to 8.25/8.30
percent from Wednesday's close of 8.35/8.40 percent, but still
remain above the new repo rate of 8.00 percent.	
    Traders say these rates will remain above the lending rate
by 20-25 basis points in the near-term given the clear signs of
liquidity shortages. Borrowing under RBI's repo facility rose to
1.03 trillion rupees on Thursday, well above central bank
comfort levels. 	
    Meanwhile, the yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
 has eased 45 basis points in the two sessions to
April 18.	
	
    Please see an important advisory about the change in
Reuters' markets coverage for India by double clicking
 	
	
 (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Rafael Nam)

