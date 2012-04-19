FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian cash rates fall, but liquidity still tight
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 19, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

Indian cash rates fall, but liquidity still tight

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - India's cash rates fell for a
third consecutive session on Thursday to take into the account
the sharp easing undertaken by the Reserve Bank of India, but
tight liquidity conditions kept them above the new repo rate of
8 percent.	
    Interbank call money rates eased to 8.25/8.30
percent from Wednesday's close of 8.35/8.40 percent.	
    Traders say these rates will remain above the lending rate
by 20-25 basis points in the near-term, despite the Reserve Bank
of India's aggressive easing on Tuesday, given the clear signs
of liquidity shortages, 	
    In a sign of the crunch, borrowing under RBI's repo facility
rose to 1.03 trillion rupees on Thursday, well above central
bank comfort levels. 	
    Volume in the call money market was 260.33 billion rupees,
compared with 223.22 billion rupees on Wednesday, while the
weighted average rate was 8.27 percent versus 8.30 percent
previously.    	
    Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending
obligation (CBLO) market fell to 491.15 billion rupees versus
514.86 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate at 7.98   	
percent, lower than 8.01 percent.    	
    In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 134.86 billion
rupees from 147.76 billion rupees, with the weighted average 	
rate at 7.98 percent from 8.04 percent. 	
	
 (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.